San Luis Obispo Tribune
Penguins Defenseman Kris Letang Suffers Stroke, Out Indefinitely
Terrible news for one of hockey's most beloved figures. The Pittsburgh Penguins announced on Wednesday that defenseman Kris Letang suffered a stroke on Monday night and will be out indefinitely as his status is monitored and a medical plan is put in place. According to the team, Letang is thankfully...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Staff & Graph Podcast: Take a Hintz
On this episode of the Staff & Graph Podcast, Mike and Jesse dive into the Roope Hintz contract extension in Dallas (06:04-12:42), Sidney Crosby's unreal start to the season (12:42-24:49), and the recent trend of goalies knocking nets off (24:49-31:26). The Hockey News, Roustan Media Ltd.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Blue Jays 2022 BBWAA Awards: Ethan & Mitch’s Picks
The Toronto Chapter of the Baseball Writers' Association of America (BBWAA) released its year-end Blue Jays awards Thursday. In a fractured vote, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. narrowly won the 'Position Player of the Year' award. Starting pitcher Alek Manoah unanimously won the 'Pitcher of the Year' hardware, and Ross Stripling won the 'Most Improved Player' award.
Brunswick hockey honors Teddy Balkind prior to season opener
Before the Bruins season opener, the Brunswick school community unveiled a plaque inside Hartong Rink dedicating its balcony to the late skater Teddy Balkind.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Here’s What Stood Out in Celtics’ Win vs. Heat: Boston Prevails in Offensive Slugfest, but Has Much Work to do Defensively
The Celtics and Heat treated Prince William and Kate Middleton, sitting courtside, to an offensive slugfest, combining for 255 points without needing overtime. View the original article to see embedded media. Jayson Tatum strengthened his MVP case with a 49-point performance that even Miami's zone defense couldn't slow down. Speaking...
