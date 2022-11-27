Read full article on original website
Cowboys vs. Colts Primetime Preview, Injury Update: Dallas Players Sick?
The Dallas Cowboys host the new-look Indianapolis Colts in Week 13 prime time from AT&T Stadium. With some extra rest after defeating the New York Giants on Thanksgiving, the Cowboys look to keep their momentum vs. a Colts team led by interim coach Jeff Saturday. Even with the rest, though...
Florida QB Jalen Kitna Arrested on Wednesday
Florida Gators redshirt freshman quarterback Jalen Kitna was booked into the Alachua County Jail at 3:20 pm ET on Wednesday, November 30. Charges were not immediately made available for Kitna's arrest. Kitna, the son of former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna, signed with Florida as a member of the 2021 recruiting...
New England Patriots take on Buffalo Bills
Kickoff for Thursday night football is set to take place in a few hours where the New England Patriots are hosting divisional rival Buffalo Bills.
Five Things the 49ers Need to Know about the Dolphins
The 49ers play extremely well when they know their opponent -- they're undefeated against the NFC West. But when they face a team outside their division, they're just 3-4. This Sunday, they'll play another team they don't know so well -- the Miami Dolphins. To help the 49ers find out more about them, I asked AllDolphins Editor Alain Poupart five questions:
Saints Injury Roundup: Werner Returns to Practice, 15 Players Listed on Thursday’s Report
The Saints had 15 players listed on their first injury report of Week 13, as they continue preparations for a 'do-or-die' Monday night meeting with the Bucs. Here's how things shaped up for New Orleans from Thursday. DID NOT PRACTICE: J.T. Gray (hamstring), Juwan Johnson (ankle), Malcolm Roach (illness), Bradley...
Bengals Injury Roundup: Updates on Ja’Marr Chase, Joe Mixon and DJ Reader
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase practiced on Thursday and all signs point to him playing on Sunday against the Chiefs. Chase has missed four games due to a hip injury, but he's trending in the right direction. Joe Mixon is also doing well after missing Week 12...
Colts, Cowboys Injury Report: Two Big Returns to Practice
The Indianapolis Colts are reeling after consecutive home losses. This week is a chance to regroup as they go back on the road for another primetime matchup with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. As both teams hit the practice field to begin the week of on-field preparation, the...
Former Gonzaga star Andrew Nembhard continues impressive NBA rookie season with buzzer-beater
As a second-round pick on a team that many expected to purge into rebuild mode, Andrew Nembhard’s impact on a young and frisky Indiana Pacers squad has steadily grown since opening night. After coming off the bench to start the season, the former Gonzaga men's basketball point guard started...
Kansas City artist paints for Chiefs players as part of My Cause My Cleats Week
Once a hobby, he reached out to Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker to paint his cleats. He did good work and now he paints shoes for multiple Chiefs players.
Former Michigan QB Cade McNamara Commits to Iowa, per Report
Former Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara has reportedly committed to Iowa to begin the next chapter of his college football career, according to the ESPN’s Pete Thamel. The news comes after McNamara entered the transfer portal on Monday, according to Sports Illustrated’s Richard Johnson. McNamara was Michigan’s starting quarterback during the 2021 season when the Wolverines went 12–2.
Steelers Take Step Backward on Second Injury Report of Falcons Week
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers saw negative movement on their second injury report of Week 13, with a number of players taking steps backward on their rehab. Running back Najee Harris (oblique), cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring), inside linebacker Myles Jack (knee) and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (toe) all missed practice with injuries.
Colts Looking to 2023 in Latest NFL Power Rankings
It's been a season of disappointment for the Indianapolis Colts, including Monday night's frustrating loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Colts have fallen from No. 22 to 27 in ESPN's latest NFL Power Rankings. The theme this week is realistic expectations for the rest of the season. For the Colts,...
Former Cowboys CB Deion Sanders Sets Coaching Decision Date
Former Dallas Cowboys defensive back Deion Sanders was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame with the class of 2011. That cemented his legacy as a player in the NFL. Little did we know that he would begin a new legacy, maybe even a greater one than that of the player.
Chiefs Player Makes Bold Prediction About Tee Higgins: ‘I’m Gonna Lock Him Down’
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to beat the Chiefs on Sunday to improve to 8-4 on the season and keep pace in the AFC playoff race. Cincinnati beat Kansas City twice last season, including in the AFC Championship Game. The Bengals' win was a big reason why the Chiefs re-tooled their defense this offseason. They added multiple young players to their secondary in the draft and also signed safety Justin Reid.
Dodgers Offseason: New Reliever's Potential Contract Bonuses Revealed
New Dodgers reliever Shelby Miller will have a $1.5 million base salary in 2023, but he'll have a chance to make a bit more based on contract incentives.
Reed Blankenship is ‘Back’ to Bail Out the Eagles
PHILADELPHIA - When Reed Blankenship showed up in Philadelphia this summer, he was the last man in the safety group as an undrafted free agent who got $5,000 to sign after a busy career as a five-year starter at little-known Middle Tennessee State. Nick Sirianni had a contact or two...
Staff & Graph Podcast: Take a Hintz
On this episode of the Staff & Graph Podcast, Mike and Jesse dive into the Roope Hintz contract extension in Dallas (06:04-12:42), Sidney Crosby's unreal start to the season (12:42-24:49), and the recent trend of goalies knocking nets off (24:49-31:26). The Hockey News, Roustan Media Ltd.
