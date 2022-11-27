ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Albert Pyun, Director of ‘Cyborg’ and ‘The Sword and the Sorcerer,’ Dies at 69

By Ryan Gajewski
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=401JXq_0jP7RJhx00

Albert Pyun, the director behind such low-budget B-movies as The Sword and the Sorcerer , Cyborg and Nemesis , has died. He was 69.

Pyun died Saturday, his wife and producer Cynthia Curran announced . He had previously been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and dementia.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

In 1982, the filmmaker released his first movie, The Sword and the Sorcerer , which starred Lee Horsley, Kathleen Beller and Simon MacCorkindale. The fantasy film made $39 million domestically ($120 million today) and would remain the highest-grossing title of his career.

Later releases included the Jean-Claude van Damme dystopian martial-arts thriller Cyborg (1989); Captain America (1990), which starred Matt Salinger as the title superhero in the first live-action feature-length film focusing on the Marvel mainstay; and futuristic action flick Nemesis (1992).

Born in Hawaii on May 19, 1953, Pyun worked as a commercial film editor before moving on to features. He was known for his prolific output of projects, many going direct-to-video, and worked with such notable names as Kris Kristofferson, Burt Reynolds, Dennis Hopper, James Coburn, Christopher Lambert, Ice-T, Snoop Dogg, Charlie Sheen and Kathy Ireland.

During a 2012 interview with Gizmodo , Pyun said that he ended up making so many post-apocalyptic films because the locations were cheap and easy to find. Although he was known for directing a number of movies about cyborgs, he said that decision was a pragmatic one as well.

“I have really no interest in cyborgs,” the filmmaker said at the time. “And I’ve never really had any interest in post-apocalyptic stories or settings. It just seemed that those situations presented a way for me to make movies with very little money, and to explore ideas that I really wanted to explore — even if they were [controversial].”

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Comments / 1

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Irene Cara, Oscar-Winning Singer and Actress, Dies at 63

Irene Cara, the actress and pop star who won an Oscar and a Grammy for the hit “Flashdance… What a Feeling” from Flashdance and created her own memorable screen moments with films such as Sparkle and Fame, has died, according to her rep. She was 63. Cara died in her Florida home, according to Judith Moose, who posted about the news on Twitter on Friday night. Moose told The Hollywood Reporter on Saturday that a cause of death has not yet been determined.More from The Hollywood ReporterGene Cipriano, Famed Session Musician and Woodwind Player in Hollywood, Dies at 94Albert Pyun, Director...
FLORIDA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Antonio Banderas Reveals Who He Would Want to Take His Place as Zorro

In the event of a Zorro reboot, Antonio Banderas knows exactly who he would want to take on the role: Tom Holland. In a recent interview promoting Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Banderas said without hesitation that he would want to hand the title over to Holland if there were to be a remake. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' Review: Antonio Banderas in Fine Feline Form'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Returning to Theaters With Added Footage'Doctor Strange 2' Star Benedict Cumberbatch Sick of Defending 'Spider-Man' Spell “I did Uncharted with him, and he’s so energetic and...
The Hollywood Reporter

Clarence Gilyard, ‘Walker, Texas Ranger,’ ‘Matlock’ and ‘Die Hard’ Actor, Dies at 66

Clarence Gilyard, the veteran actor who had notable roles in Die Hard, Matlock and Walker, Texas Ranger before becoming a theater professor and author, has died. He was 66. The University of Nevada Las Vegas College of Fine Arts, where Gilyard taught, announced his death Monday afternoon, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. He had been suffering from a long illness. No further details were released.More from The Hollywood ReporterNick Holly, Co-Creator of 'Sons & Daughters,' Dies at 51Freddie Ross Hancock, British Publicist, Dies at 92Freddie Roman, Catskills Comedy Scene Icon, Dies at 85 In a rich and varied career that spanned...
KANSAS STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Famed '60s Television Star Dies

“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
People

Angela Bassett Warned Wakanda Forever Director That Her Character's Twist Could 'Upset' Fans

Angela Bassett says she told director Ryan Coogler: "What are you doing? Why? You will rue the day!" Warning: This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is now playing in theaters. Angela Bassett pushed back against her Black Panther character's fate. The Oscar nominee, 64, plays Queen Ramonda in the Marvel movies, and in the new sequel Wakanda Forever, the grieving matriarch dies at the hand of villain Namor (Tenoch Huerta) while she saves Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne). Her death plays a pivotal moment in the story as her daughter...
The Independent

Celebrity makeup artist Laney Chantal has died, aged 33

American celebrity makeup artist Laney Chantal, known for her appearance on the reality TV competition Face Off, has died.In a public obituary, Chantal’s family said she had passed away on 31 October from an “accidental drug overdose” in Milford, Michigan.Aside from her appearance on the Syfymakeup competition, Chantal – whose full name is Alaina Chantal Parkhurst – also worked as the lead makeup artist for Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”, which won Video of the Year at MTV’s Video Music Awards 2021.“Alaina loved deeply, with all of her heart,” her family wrote in the statement.“Her...
MILFORD, MI
News Breaking LIVE

"America's Got Talent" Star Dies

Roslyn Singleton, the viral sensation and fan favorite on "America's Got Talent" and the "Ellen Degeneres Show" has reportedly died, according to NBC News. Singleton reportedly died on November 15th, according to an Instagram post made by her husband.
hypebeast.com

Jason David Frank Has Died at Age 49

Actor and mixed martial arts artist Jason David Frank has died at age 49. Frank was born in Covina, California, and was famous for his acting roles in the original Mighty Moprhin’ Power Rangers TV series in the early 1990s. In the show, he played the character of Tommy Oliver who was initially introduced as the Green Ranger in season 1. As the storyline of the show progressed, he transitioned into becoming the White Ranger and was on the show for a total of 145 episodes.
CALIFORNIA STATE
purewow.com

Tracee Ellis Ross Releases Rare Family Photos in Bday Tribute to Little Sister

Tracee Ellis Ross may have fashion photoshoots for days, but the 50-year-old Black-ish alum doesn't just use her Instagram to show off her winning style. Whenever someone in her family celebrates a birthday, Ross always ensures they get a proper tribute, and this time around it was her younger sister, Chudney, 47, who was the center of attention.
News Breaking LIVE

"Music Icon" Dies

“Music Icon” Gal Costa, one of the most famous pop artists in Brazilian history, has died, according to theBBC.They note that she was considered an international icon. Costa was 77 years old at the time of her death.
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
61K+
Followers
17K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy