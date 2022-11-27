Albert Pyun, Director of ‘Cyborg’ and ‘The Sword and the Sorcerer,’ Dies at 69

Albert Pyun, the director behind such low-budget B-movies as The Sword and the Sorcerer , Cyborg and Nemesis , has died. He was 69.

Pyun died Saturday, his wife and producer Cynthia Curran announced . He had previously been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and dementia.

In 1982, the filmmaker released his first movie, The Sword and the Sorcerer , which starred Lee Horsley, Kathleen Beller and Simon MacCorkindale. The fantasy film made $39 million domestically ($120 million today) and would remain the highest-grossing title of his career.

Later releases included the Jean-Claude van Damme dystopian martial-arts thriller Cyborg (1989); Captain America (1990), which starred Matt Salinger as the title superhero in the first live-action feature-length film focusing on the Marvel mainstay; and futuristic action flick Nemesis (1992).

Born in Hawaii on May 19, 1953, Pyun worked as a commercial film editor before moving on to features. He was known for his prolific output of projects, many going direct-to-video, and worked with such notable names as Kris Kristofferson, Burt Reynolds, Dennis Hopper, James Coburn, Christopher Lambert, Ice-T, Snoop Dogg, Charlie Sheen and Kathy Ireland.

During a 2012 interview with Gizmodo , Pyun said that he ended up making so many post-apocalyptic films because the locations were cheap and easy to find. Although he was known for directing a number of movies about cyborgs, he said that decision was a pragmatic one as well.

“I have really no interest in cyborgs,” the filmmaker said at the time. “And I’ve never really had any interest in post-apocalyptic stories or settings. It just seemed that those situations presented a way for me to make movies with very little money, and to explore ideas that I really wanted to explore — even if they were [controversial].”