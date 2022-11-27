BREAKING: Nathan Peterman Will Start for the Bears on Sunday

According to a late report, the Bears will start Nathan Peterman over Trevor Siemian due to an oblique injury.

Who would have thought Sunday's Bears/Jets game would feature a pair of third-string quarterbacks? According to the Chicago Bears, Nathan Peterman will start at quarterback rather than Trevor Siemian. With Justin Fields out, Siemian was expected to start for Chicago. However, a late report on Sunday indicates it will in fact be Peterman squaring off against Mike White.

Peterman and Siemian will both still serve as the quarterbacks on Sunday for the Bears. However, Siemian, thanks to the oblique injury, will be the No. 2. Peterman will make his first NFL start since 2018 on Sunday.

With draft position in mind, the Bears currently have the third-overall pick in the upcoming draft. With Justin Fields already in place, the Bears will look to continue building around their franchise QB. Sunday's game might have a major impact on that positioning.

The Bears and Jets kick off at noon CST from MetLife Stadium. The heavily favored Jets will now look to build on that momentum and keep up with their competition in the AFC East.