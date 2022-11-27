Read full article on original website
USA vs. Iran score: World Cup live updates, scores, bracket, USMNT standings, lineups in FIFA World Cup 2022
It's win or go home for the USA today in their final match of Group B. It's win or go home for the United States as they wrap up play in Group B against Iran on Tuesday in Qatar. The goal is simple for Gregg Berhalter and the team as they play their biggest game in two years. Just win and you're through to the knockout stages of the World Cup for the third time in the last four tournaments. Just win and not qualifying for the 2018 World Cup is pushed out of our memories. It will be easier said than done as the USMNT has struggled to score goals in a stout defensive group but if they play their game, a win should be manageable for the squad.
FIFA World Cup 2022: Japan stun Spain to win Group E and eliminate Germany
The group of European hyperteams has ended with Japan on top after they repeated the trick of matchday one with a searing come from behind 2-1 win over Spain. Just as had been the case when they shocked Germany in the opening round of games, Japan had looked to be utterly overwhelmed at half time in the Khalifa International Stadium, fortunate to trail Spain only by Alvaro Morata's header. The substitutions of Hajime Moriyasu swung the tide once more as Ritsu Doan and Ao Tanaka struck to propel Samurai Blue to the summit of Group E.
USA vs. Iran score: Christian Pulisic goal puts USMNT FIFA World Cup 2022 fate in their own hands
The United States men's national team are on the brink of advancing from the group stage at the 2022 World Cup after taking a 1-0 lead in the first half against Iran. Weston McKennie delivered a fine ball to the far side of the box to Sergino Dest, who managed to head the ball across the face of goal with Pulisic finishing it for his first ever World Cup goal. Pulisic injured himself on the play and was out for a few minutes before coming back in to give it another goal.
