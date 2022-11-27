The United Soccer Coaches Association announced their all-region teams. After voting done by soccer coaches and officials across the country, the University of St. Thomas-Houston had three student athletes named to the Region X squad. Also, when the All-American list was revealed, two UST athletes received accolades. Hamilton Estrada was named to the all-region team, Daniel Castro was also named to all-region and third team all-American, and Taty Aleman earned all-region and first team all-American honors.

