Strong UST-Wenzao Collaboration Demonstrated by Recent Visit
On November 21, UST’s sister school in Taiwan, Wenzao Ursuline University of Languages, represented by President Dr. Mei-Hua Chen; Vice President Dr. Chung-Hsien Shih; Chief International Officer Dr. YuJane Chen; the Director of Huayu Indu.-Acad. Operation Center Dr. Chang-Mo Hsu; and other distinguished guests visited our campus. Hosting the visit were University of St. Thomas-Houston President Dr. Richard Ludwick, VP of Academic Affairs Dr. Christopher Evans, Associate Vice President for International Relations and Engagement Dr. Hans Stockton, and Director of the Mandarin Center Dr. Yao-Yuan Yeh.
UST Nursing Alumna Receives Prestigious Award
Lee is a critical care nurse at Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center (BSLMC), where her extraordinary nursing caught the attention of a particular patient’s family. They submitted Lee for DAISY Award consideration writing:. “My father has been in the ICU for a few days, my sister and I...
UST Athletes Make All Region and All-American Soccer Teams
The United Soccer Coaches Association announced their all-region teams. After voting done by soccer coaches and officials across the country, the University of St. Thomas-Houston had three student athletes named to the Region X squad. Also, when the All-American list was revealed, two UST athletes received accolades. Hamilton Estrada was named to the all-region team, Daniel Castro was also named to all-region and third team all-American, and Taty Aleman earned all-region and first team all-American honors.
UST Global Expands with New Sister Universities
UST’s network of sister universities has continued to expand this fall with new partnerships in Poland (Pedagogical University of Krakow), Costa Rica (JPII University in San Jose), and Ukraine (Ukrainian Catholic University in Lviv). Each university offers various opportunities for UST faculty and students to study or teach throughout the world.
The Kolbe School Launches Flexible AAS in General Studies Program
Always putting students first, The Kolbe School at the University of St. Thomas-Houston launches the well-rounded and flexible Associate of Applied Science in General Studies program in spring 2023. The two-year program is designed for any student who wants to get an associate degree and build a foundation of courses in the arts and sciences.
Impact Fluid Solutions Honored for Partnership with Rising Stars
On National Philanthropy Day, the Association of Fundraising Professionals of Houston honored Impact Fluid Solutions for their tremendous philanthropic contributions to the Greater Houston community, especially to the University of St. Thomas. In addition to their generous student scholarship support, Impact Fluid Solutions was the first supporter of the UST Rising Stars Internship Program, providing the initial $25,000 for start-up funding and providing a job for the first student in the program.
Stoke Your Christmas Spirit at Christmas on the Mall
Get your Christmas cheer on at the University of St. Thomas-Houston’s annual “Christmas on the Mall” Friday, Dec. 2, at UST’s Academic Mall from 6 to 9 p.m. This everyone-is-welcome event is bursting with meaning and merriment. Special guests and traditions will begin with a blessing...
