June passed away in Marysville, Washington on November 18, 2022, at the age of 93. June was born on December 1, 1928, in Pasadena, California to Solomon and Lillian (Schmidt) Rexius. At a very young age she moved with her parents to Eugene, Oregon area where her two brothers were born, Raymond Rexius and Marvin Rexius. In her teen years she helped her father when he started a new business in the forest by-products industry called Rexius Fuel service. It’s still a viable family business today in Eugene known as Rexius Forest By-Products, Inc., and June remained a major shareholder until her passing.

