ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynnwood, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lynnwoodtoday.com

PUD works to repair damage that cut power to about 28K customers; schools and Edmonds College closed

Southwest Snohomish County residents awoke to power outages, downed power lines and broken tree limbs following a windstorm that hit the area Tuesday night. The Edmonds School District said all schools would be closed Wednesday due to power outages and current road conditions. All after-school activities and evening events at district buildings (including non-district events) are also canceled, the district said. Edmonds College also said it would be closed Wednesday, with all classes and activities canceled.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Commentary: Residents invited to support solutions addressing complexities of mental health crisis in South Snohomish County

In counties across Washington, mental health needs have surged. South Snohomish County is no different. Since the start of the pandemic, officials have been underscoring the grave impacts that it would have on our collective mental wellness – especially for vulnerable populations – but the truth is, there was a budding crisis well before March 2020.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Edmonds schools foundation to manage Hubbard Family Foundation scholarship

The Foundation for Edmonds School District said Thursday it will manage the Hubbard Family Foundation scholarship, established in 1983 by longtime Edmonds resident Larry Hubbard. The Hubbard Family Foundation provides grants and scholarships to those within the Edmonds School District’s boundaries. Two graduating seniors per high school receive a Hubbard...
EDMONDS, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Services for Sno-Isle Genealogical Society President Ron Sailer Dec. 1 in Marysville

The Sno-Isle Genealogical Society announced that its current president, Ron Sailer, passed away on Nov. 15. He was described as a dedicated volunteer whose innovations and enthusiasm were evident to all who met him. Sno-Isle Genealogical Society and the patrons and volunteers who worked with him will miss his presence, stories and joy in researching genealogy, the announcement said.
MARYSVILLE, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Gesa Credit Union hosting Stock-the-Sock Holiday Toy Drive

Gesa Credit Union is partnering with Local Heroes groups across Washington for its 7th annual Stock-the-Sock Holiday Toy Drive. From now until Dec. 19, community members are encouraged to donate toys in the oversized holiday stockings found at every Gesa branch. All donations will be donated to Local Hero initiatives across the state.
LYNNWOOD, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Thousands left without power Tuesday night

Thousands of Snohomish County PUD customers were without power Tuesday night in Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace, according to the PUD outage map. There were reports of transformers blowing amid gusty winds and blowing snow but the exact cause of the outages wasn’t immediately available. Customers can check the status of outages and report one at the outage map link.
LYNNWOOD, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Scene in Lynnwood: Sumo in the snow

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *. Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters. This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
LYNNWOOD, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Lynnwood Police Blotter: Nov. 20-26, 2022

5800 block 200th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered. 3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported. 7500 block 208th Street Southwest: A child assaulted another child at a bus stop. 18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported. 19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft...
LYNNWOOD, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

June Sutton: Her love of music and youth was focus of longtime church ministry

June passed away in Marysville, Washington on November 18, 2022, at the age of 93. June was born on December 1, 1928, in Pasadena, California to Solomon and Lillian (Schmidt) Rexius. At a very young age she moved with her parents to Eugene, Oregon area where her two brothers were born, Raymond Rexius and Marvin Rexius. In her teen years she helped her father when he started a new business in the forest by-products industry called Rexius Fuel service. It’s still a viable family business today in Eugene known as Rexius Forest By-Products, Inc., and June remained a major shareholder until her passing.
MARYSVILLE, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

I-5 express lanes in Seattle to remain southbound through Wednesday, Nov. 30

The Interstate 5 express lanes in Seattle will remain open in the southbound direction through at least 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, the Washington State Department of Transportation said. They did not switch to northbound on Tuesday, Nov. 29, due to snow. The express lanes are normally reversed each day...
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Register now for adult volleyball open gym at Cedar Valley Community School

Registration for open gym adult volleyball at the Cedar Valley Community School on Dec. 4 is now open and spots are filling up quickly. The gym will open to attendees 18 years and older at 10:15 a.m. for three hours of co-ed play at the BB level. The BB level consists of teams with a solid knowledge of the rules of volleyball. Skill levels will range from advanced beginner to proficient veteran.
LYNNWOOD, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy