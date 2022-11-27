Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Little girl bonds with chickens she raises: "She knew they needed her"Amy ChristieGranite Falls, WA
Seattle is The Best City for SinglesAmancay TapiaSeattle, WA
The richest person in Medina, WashingtonLuay RahilMedina, WA
Woman ticketed for jaywalking in Seattle, WashingtonLefty GravesSeattle, WA
Starbucks Unexpectedly Closing This LocationBryan DijkhuizenSeattle, WA
Related
lynnwoodtoday.com
Council votes to decrease property tax levy, postpones discussions of salary schedule, city budget
The Lynnwood City Council at its Monday, Nov. 28, business meeting unanimously voted to amend the city’s 2023 property tax levy from $5 million to $4.5 million – the same amount as the 2022 levy. The motion to amend came from Councilmember Jim Smith, who said he believed...
lynnwoodtoday.com
PUD works to repair damage that cut power to about 28K customers; schools and Edmonds College closed
Southwest Snohomish County residents awoke to power outages, downed power lines and broken tree limbs following a windstorm that hit the area Tuesday night. The Edmonds School District said all schools would be closed Wednesday due to power outages and current road conditions. All after-school activities and evening events at district buildings (including non-district events) are also canceled, the district said. Edmonds College also said it would be closed Wednesday, with all classes and activities canceled.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Commentary: Residents invited to support solutions addressing complexities of mental health crisis in South Snohomish County
In counties across Washington, mental health needs have surged. South Snohomish County is no different. Since the start of the pandemic, officials have been underscoring the grave impacts that it would have on our collective mental wellness – especially for vulnerable populations – but the truth is, there was a budding crisis well before March 2020.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Registration now open for first Snohomish County Diversity, Equity and Inclusion forum Dec. 6
The Economic Alliance Snohomish County and other nonprofit and for-profit regional partners are presenting the first Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) forum on Tuesday, Dec. 6, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. .in the Triton Event Space at Edmonds College, 20200 68th Ave. W. in Lynnwood. The state of DEI in Snohomish...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Edmonds schools foundation to manage Hubbard Family Foundation scholarship
The Foundation for Edmonds School District said Thursday it will manage the Hubbard Family Foundation scholarship, established in 1983 by longtime Edmonds resident Larry Hubbard. The Hubbard Family Foundation provides grants and scholarships to those within the Edmonds School District’s boundaries. Two graduating seniors per high school receive a Hubbard...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Services for Sno-Isle Genealogical Society President Ron Sailer Dec. 1 in Marysville
The Sno-Isle Genealogical Society announced that its current president, Ron Sailer, passed away on Nov. 15. He was described as a dedicated volunteer whose innovations and enthusiasm were evident to all who met him. Sno-Isle Genealogical Society and the patrons and volunteers who worked with him will miss his presence, stories and joy in researching genealogy, the announcement said.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Gesa Credit Union hosting Stock-the-Sock Holiday Toy Drive
Gesa Credit Union is partnering with Local Heroes groups across Washington for its 7th annual Stock-the-Sock Holiday Toy Drive. From now until Dec. 19, community members are encouraged to donate toys in the oversized holiday stockings found at every Gesa branch. All donations will be donated to Local Hero initiatives across the state.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Thousands left without power Tuesday night
Thousands of Snohomish County PUD customers were without power Tuesday night in Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace, according to the PUD outage map. There were reports of transformers blowing amid gusty winds and blowing snow but the exact cause of the outages wasn’t immediately available. Customers can check the status of outages and report one at the outage map link.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Scene in Lynnwood: Sumo in the snow
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *. Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters. This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Second Washington State Patrol special enforcement Nov. 26 results in 142 speeding citations
The Washington State Patrol (WSP) last weekend conducted its second High Visibility Enforcement (HiVE) emphasis to reduce serious injury and fatality collisions, as well as intercept crime. The criminal offense citations and arrests as part of the Saturday, Nov. 26 patrol on Interstate 5 in Snohomish County included 142 citations...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Lynnwood Police Blotter: Nov. 20-26, 2022
5800 block 200th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered. 3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported. 7500 block 208th Street Southwest: A child assaulted another child at a bus stop. 18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported. 19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft...
lynnwoodtoday.com
June Sutton: Her love of music and youth was focus of longtime church ministry
June passed away in Marysville, Washington on November 18, 2022, at the age of 93. June was born on December 1, 1928, in Pasadena, California to Solomon and Lillian (Schmidt) Rexius. At a very young age she moved with her parents to Eugene, Oregon area where her two brothers were born, Raymond Rexius and Marvin Rexius. In her teen years she helped her father when he started a new business in the forest by-products industry called Rexius Fuel service. It’s still a viable family business today in Eugene known as Rexius Forest By-Products, Inc., and June remained a major shareholder until her passing.
lynnwoodtoday.com
I-5 express lanes in Seattle to remain southbound through Wednesday, Nov. 30
The Interstate 5 express lanes in Seattle will remain open in the southbound direction through at least 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, the Washington State Department of Transportation said. They did not switch to northbound on Tuesday, Nov. 29, due to snow. The express lanes are normally reversed each day...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Register now for adult volleyball open gym at Cedar Valley Community School
Registration for open gym adult volleyball at the Cedar Valley Community School on Dec. 4 is now open and spots are filling up quickly. The gym will open to attendees 18 years and older at 10:15 a.m. for three hours of co-ed play at the BB level. The BB level consists of teams with a solid knowledge of the rules of volleyball. Skill levels will range from advanced beginner to proficient veteran.
Comments / 0