(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police (MSP) is joining police in Indiana and Illinois to their enforcement on Interstate 94.Michigan's operation, dubbed "Eyes on 94," is seeking to reduce commercial vehicle crashes and towards zero deaths along the freeway.During this effort, officers will focus on violations committed by commercial vehicle drivers which include:Distracted drivingFollowing too closeImproper passingSpeedingImproper lane useFailure to slow down or move over"This enforcement effort is a great example of the commitment by the MSP CVED, Indiana State Police, and Illinois State Police to reach our common goal of increasing traffic safety and reducing crashes," said Capt. Richard Arnold commander of the MSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division. "This coordinated operation is an effort to increase awareness by means of high visibility enforcement on the I-94 freeway, which is prone to weather-related crashes involving interstate commercial vehicle drivers this time of year." The multi-state effort begins Nov. 28 through Dec. 2.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO