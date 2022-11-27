ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
22 WSBT

Breaking: Charges filed against St. Joseph County officer

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — WSBT obtained the charging documents for the St. Joseph County officer, who was arrested while allegedly driving drunk over the weekend. Coty Hoffman was arrested early Sunday morning after crashing into a mailbox in Granger. Hoffman was in a squad car but off-duty.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

St. Joseph County Police release public records for officer accused of driving drunk, community reacts to arrest

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The St. Joseph County Police Department has released more information on the officer accused of driving drunk while in a police vehicle on Sunday. At the time of the crash, Coty Hoffman was on probation for violations of department policy regarding intoxication and impairment while off duty and for conduct unbecoming an officer for excessive alcohol use while off duty, according to his personnel file.
jack1065.com

Man facing 15 years prison time for resisting and obstructing police

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A man convicted of two counts of Resisting/Obstructing Police as a Fourth Habitual Offender is now facing up to 15 years in prison. 62-year-old Mark Shelton was found guilty by jury of the counts in St. Joseph County’s 45th Circuit Court on Tuesday, November 22. Assisting Prosecuting Attorney Casey Johnson tried the case on behalf of the People of the State of Michigan.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
95.3 MNC

Two hospitalized after crash, St. Joseph County Michigan

Two people were hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash in St. Joseph County in Michigan. The collision happened just after 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 26, at Carpenterson Road and Kelly Road when police say an 18-year-old from Sturgis allegedly ran a stop sign and collided with a pickup truck driven by a 70-year-old from Burr Oak.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
95.3 MNC

Four-fold increase in flu activity reported in St. Joseph County

Know somebody who’s sick, or not feeling well, yourself? You’re not alone. St. Joseph County health leaders report a 4-fold increase in seasonal flu activity. That’s compared to this same time period last year. Flu symptoms range from mild to severe and include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle and body aches, headaches, and fatigue.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
CBS Detroit

Michigan State Police joins multi-state operation on I-94

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police (MSP) is joining police in Indiana and Illinois to their enforcement on Interstate 94.Michigan's operation, dubbed "Eyes on 94," is seeking to reduce commercial vehicle crashes and towards zero deaths along the freeway.During this effort, officers will focus on violations committed by commercial vehicle drivers which include:Distracted drivingFollowing too closeImproper passingSpeedingImproper lane useFailure to slow down or move over"This enforcement effort is a great example of the commitment by the MSP CVED, Indiana State Police, and Illinois State Police to reach our common goal of increasing traffic safety and reducing crashes," said Capt. Richard Arnold commander of the MSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division.  "This coordinated operation is an effort to increase awareness by means of high visibility enforcement on the I-94 freeway, which is prone to weather-related crashes involving interstate commercial vehicle drivers this time of year." The multi-state effort begins Nov. 28 through Dec. 2.
MICHIGAN STATE
22 WSBT

Fast food chains closing in Berrien County

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WSBT) — A significant staffing shortage has forced Papa John's in St. Joseph to close. Hungry customers were surprised to be greeted by a sign on the door. Its closure is so new, corporate told WSBT 22 their system still shows it open. The next closest...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
22 WSBT

Update: Silver Alert cancelled for missing DeMotte man

Update: This Silver Alert has been cancelled. A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man out of DeMotte, which is about 40 miles west of Knox. Police are looking for 76-year-old Jerry Peyton, who was last seen at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Peyton is described as being 5' 11",...
DE MOTTE, IN
The Detroit Free Press

Rap video filmed inside Michigan prison cell, posted on YouTube prompts investigation

LANSING — State prison officials and the Michigan State Police are investigating after a rap video was shot inside a Michigan prison cell and posted on YouTube. The video was shot inside Macomb Correctional Facility and two prisoners featured in it have been identified and placed in segregation, Michigan Department of Corrections spokesman Chris Gautz said Tuesday. ...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy