wkzo.com
Woman arrested in store parking lot on narcotic related charges
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A 51-year-old woman arrested on narcotic related charges in St. Joseph County. St. Joseph County Sheriff’s deputies say it happened around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29 when they stopped a vehicle in a Meijer parking lot in the City of Sturgis.
22 WSBT
Breaking: Charges filed against St. Joseph County officer
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — WSBT obtained the charging documents for the St. Joseph County officer, who was arrested while allegedly driving drunk over the weekend. Coty Hoffman was arrested early Sunday morning after crashing into a mailbox in Granger. Hoffman was in a squad car but off-duty.
abc57.com
St. Joseph County Police release public records for officer accused of driving drunk, community reacts to arrest
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The St. Joseph County Police Department has released more information on the officer accused of driving drunk while in a police vehicle on Sunday. At the time of the crash, Coty Hoffman was on probation for violations of department policy regarding intoxication and impairment while off duty and for conduct unbecoming an officer for excessive alcohol use while off duty, according to his personnel file.
1 injured, 1 arrested in Oshtemo Township stabbing
Authorities say a man was arrested after stabbing another man near Kalamazoo
Teen found under blanket in accused trafficker’s car was taken from U.P. foster home
FORSYTH TOWNSHIP, MI – A teen girl who was found hiding under a blanket in the backseat of an accused sex trafficker’s vehicle was taken from an Upper Peninsula foster home, WLUC reports. Terrence Donte Clay, 38, of Comstock Park, was stopped and arrested at the south end...
22 WSBT
10-year-old with 'hit list' charged after bringing knife to school, officials say
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. (WEYI) — A 10-year-old boy from Michigan has been charged after he brought a knife to school with a "hit list" of students who were mean to him, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office. The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office said the boy brought a...
jack1065.com
Man facing 15 years prison time for resisting and obstructing police
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A man convicted of two counts of Resisting/Obstructing Police as a Fourth Habitual Offender is now facing up to 15 years in prison. 62-year-old Mark Shelton was found guilty by jury of the counts in St. Joseph County’s 45th Circuit Court on Tuesday, November 22. Assisting Prosecuting Attorney Casey Johnson tried the case on behalf of the People of the State of Michigan.
22 WSBT
Three people seriously injured in St. Joseph County Michigan crash
Three people, two of which are Sturgis teens, are in the hospital after a crash Friday afternoon in Burr Oak Township. The St. Joseph County Michigan Sheriff's Department was sent to the intersection of Kelly Road and Carpenterson Road at 3:16 p.m. after a two vehicle crash. Police say two...
wtvbam.com
Police agencies to begin three month overtime speed enforcement on Thursday
CENTREVILLE, MI (WTVB) – St. Joseph County Sheriff Mark Lillywhite has announced his department and other law enforcement agencies around Michigan will be conducting overtime speed enforcement starting on Thursday and going until February 28, 2023. The action is being taken after law enforcement agencies across Michigan have reported...
95.3 MNC
Two hospitalized after crash, St. Joseph County Michigan
Two people were hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash in St. Joseph County in Michigan. The collision happened just after 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 26, at Carpenterson Road and Kelly Road when police say an 18-year-old from Sturgis allegedly ran a stop sign and collided with a pickup truck driven by a 70-year-old from Burr Oak.
‘Dangerous’: Driver nearly hit crews cleaning up blocked crash scene
A driver was caught on camera barely missing an Oshtemo Township fire truck and first responders cleaning up a crash scene.
95.3 MNC
Four-fold increase in flu activity reported in St. Joseph County
Know somebody who’s sick, or not feeling well, yourself? You’re not alone. St. Joseph County health leaders report a 4-fold increase in seasonal flu activity. That’s compared to this same time period last year. Flu symptoms range from mild to severe and include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle and body aches, headaches, and fatigue.
Michigan State Police joins multi-state operation on I-94
(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police (MSP) is joining police in Indiana and Illinois to their enforcement on Interstate 94.Michigan's operation, dubbed "Eyes on 94," is seeking to reduce commercial vehicle crashes and towards zero deaths along the freeway.During this effort, officers will focus on violations committed by commercial vehicle drivers which include:Distracted drivingFollowing too closeImproper passingSpeedingImproper lane useFailure to slow down or move over"This enforcement effort is a great example of the commitment by the MSP CVED, Indiana State Police, and Illinois State Police to reach our common goal of increasing traffic safety and reducing crashes," said Capt. Richard Arnold commander of the MSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division. "This coordinated operation is an effort to increase awareness by means of high visibility enforcement on the I-94 freeway, which is prone to weather-related crashes involving interstate commercial vehicle drivers this time of year." The multi-state effort begins Nov. 28 through Dec. 2.
22 WSBT
Fast food chains closing in Berrien County
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WSBT) — A significant staffing shortage has forced Papa John's in St. Joseph to close. Hungry customers were surprised to be greeted by a sign on the door. Its closure is so new, corporate told WSBT 22 their system still shows it open. The next closest...
22 WSBT
Update: Silver Alert cancelled for missing DeMotte man
Update: This Silver Alert has been cancelled. A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man out of DeMotte, which is about 40 miles west of Knox. Police are looking for 76-year-old Jerry Peyton, who was last seen at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Peyton is described as being 5' 11",...
Michigan Truck Drivers: Stop Doing This Before You Kill Someone
We all have our preferences when it comes to the size of what we want to drive. I'm a fan of a small car, but being originally from a southern state, I've driven and ridden shotgun in more than my fair share of trucks and SUVs. Recently while driving through...
WBIR
TN woman's body found in trunk in Michigan
Michigan police and Murfreesboro police identified the woman as Eleni Kassa. She went missing on Nov. 17 after her family said she never picked up her daughter.
Rap video filmed inside Michigan prison cell, posted on YouTube prompts investigation
LANSING — State prison officials and the Michigan State Police are investigating after a rap video was shot inside a Michigan prison cell and posted on YouTube. The video was shot inside Macomb Correctional Facility and two prisoners featured in it have been identified and placed in segregation, Michigan Department of Corrections spokesman Chris Gautz said Tuesday. ...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan car crash survivor sues auto insurance company for caregiver pay
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A ruling this summer requires auto insurance companies to reinstate care for Michigan car crash survivors, but many of those victims are still waiting for anything to change. "They're trying to put a dollar amount on our lives, and it's not about that. We need the...
Michigan Inmates Busted For Posting Rap Video To YouTube
Pro-Tip: when you’re in jail and break a rule, don’t post it online. Guards Discover Prisoner Rap Video Posted To Social Media. Two inmates at the Macomb Correctional Facility are likely to face new charges after they posted a rap video shot in prison to YouTube. Why the...
