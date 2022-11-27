ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bam Adebayo ‘wrong’ to bring up Miami Heat whistle in Celtics L?

The Miami Heat dropped a tough game on Wednesday night to the Boston Celtics. Fighting hard all game long, they weren’t able to keep up with the Celtics in the end. Though the Miami Heat had themselves quite a night on the offensive end, just at 52 percent overall from the field and 45 from three, that still wasn’t enough to keep up with a just overwhelming Boston Celtics offensive attack.
Steven Stamkos Reaches 1,000 Career Point Milestone

Steven Stamkos has done it! 1,000 career points. For a player most commonly considered as a goal-scoring specialist around the league, reaching this milestone on a second assist on Nick Paul’s second period goal only seems fitting for a player who prides himself on contributing just as much to his teammate’s goals as well as scoring his own (494 goals & 506 assists).
