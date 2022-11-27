The Miami Heat dropped a tough game on Wednesday night to the Boston Celtics. Fighting hard all game long, they weren’t able to keep up with the Celtics in the end. Though the Miami Heat had themselves quite a night on the offensive end, just at 52 percent overall from the field and 45 from three, that still wasn’t enough to keep up with a just overwhelming Boston Celtics offensive attack.

BOSTON, MA ・ 6 HOURS AGO