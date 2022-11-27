Read full article on original website
Orangeburg Co. mother’s death ruled homicide, search continues for child, father
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says a woman’s death has been ruled a homicide as they continue to search for her missing 5-year-old daughter and the child’s father. Aspen Jeter, 5, went missing from a home in Orangeburg where she lived with...
Coroner IDs 18-year-old found dead in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office identified the name of a man who was found dead on Tuesday. Ricke Irick, 18, of Estate Court Orangeburg, was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle. Orangeburg County Deputies and EMS responded to...
Coroner identifies woman’s remains found in Eutawville
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has identified the remains found in the Eutawville area earlier this month. The remains were those of Cyrstal Nicole Turner, 39, of Church Hill, Tennessee, Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle says. Turner’s remains were found on Nov. 12 on Cement...
Deputies investigate Orangeburg Co. man’s death as suspicious
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an 18-year-old man. Deputies and EMS responded to a home on Estate Court at approximately 7:39 a.m. to a report of an unconscious teen. EMS personnel said the 18-year-old, whose name has not yet...
Deputies: Child shot at Dorchester County apartment complex
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County deputies are investigating a Tuesday afternoon shooting that sent a child to the hospital. The shooting happened at approximately 4:31 p.m. at the Willow Trace Apartments on Windsor Hill Road, Lt. Rick Carson said. EMS took the child, whose gender and age were...
Tributes pour in at funeral for Lavel Davis Jr., Lowcountry football star killed in UVA shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Coaches, friends and fellow athletes from the Lowcountry and from the University of Virginia paid tribute Wednesday to the Dorchester County high school football standout killed in a shooting earlier this month on the University of Virginia campus. A celebration of life for Lavel Davis, Jr.,...
Power restored after outage left 5,500 offline in Dorchester County
KNIGHTSVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dominion Energy says electricity is back on for thousands of its customers in the Summerville and Knightsville areas of Dorchester County. The larger of the two outages, centered in the Knightsville area, was reported before 1:30 p.m. and affected a total of 4,913 customers. Though initial estimates showed power was due to be restored by 4 p.m., the outage was resolved before 3:30 p.m.
Community remembers Lavel Davis Jr., Lowcountry football star killed in UVA shooting
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Friends and family are gathering to remember the high school football standout from Dorchester County who died in a mass shooting at the University of Virginia Campus. During a four-hour public viewing, people streamed through the doors of Greater St. James AME Church to pay their...
Forklift maker’s $40M expansion to bring 450 new jobs to Dorchester Co.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An industrial truck maker announced plans to expand operations at its Summerville facility. KION North America’s $40 million expansion is expected to bring approximately 450 jobs to the West 5th Street facility. The expansion will increase the manufacturing of core components such as forklift masts...
Colleton County School Board addresses safety concerns
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County school leaders focused on community concerns about classroom safety for much of Tuesday night’s school board meeting. The concerns come after one student was arrested and two others taken into custody at Colleton County High School last week after a fight and the discovery of a handgun in a student’s car.
George Washington easily beats South Carolina 79-55
WASHINGTON (AP) — James Bishop IV scored 15 of his 24 points in the first half when George Washington took a 20-point lead and didn’t look back, beating South Carolina 79-55 on Wednesday night. Bishop was 8-of-19 shooting, made 5 of 8 3-point attempts, and had eight assists...
