Voice of America
Taliban Defend Ban on VOA, RFE/RL Broadcasts in Afghanistan
Washington and ISLAMABAD — The Islamist Taliban government has defended banning FM radio broadcasts from two U.S.-funded news media, including the Voice of America, in Afghanistan, alleging they were offending local laws. The ban on VOA and Azadi Radio, an Afghan extension of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, or RFE/RL,...
Suicide Blast Hits Pakistan Police Truck on Way to Protect Polio Workers
ISLAMABAD — A suicide bombing of a police truck in southwestern Pakistan early Wednesday killed at least four people and injured 24 others, mostly police officers. The outlawed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), also known as the Pakistani Taliban, claimed responsibility for the attack in Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province.
Freed Myanmar Activist Mya Aye Describes Harrowing Imprisonment
Prominent Myanmar democracy activist Mya Aye, 56, was among the nearly 6,000 prisoners pardoned in a mass amnesty the ruling junta announced November 17. In an exclusive interview with VOA, he described his arrest and harrowing conditions of his imprisonment, including time in Myanmar’s notorious Insein prison. Mya Aye...
Pakistan's Former Spymaster Takes Command of Powerful Military
ISLAMABAD — Pakistan's new military chief, General Asim Munir, took command Tuesday of the country's nuclear-equipped armed forces amid renewed threats of terrorism and growing calls for him to take the powerful institution out of politics. The former head of the country's main spy agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), assumed...
Rights Group: Iran Arrests Actors Behind Defiant No-Headscarves Video
Iranian authorities have arrested the two actors behind a viral video where a group of film and theatre figures stood silently without headscarves in solidarity with the protest movement, a rights group said Wednesday. The actor and director Soheila Golestani, who appeared without her headscarf in the video, and the...
Nigerian President: Ukraine War Funneling Arms, Fighters into Lake Chad Basin
Abuja — Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari says the war between Russia and Ukraine is allowing arms and fighters to stream into the Lake Chad region, bolstering the strength of terrorist groups. The Nigerian leader spoke Tuesday in Abuja to a summit of heads of state from the Lake Chad...
Beijing Protesters Ridicule Claims of Foreign Hand in Protests
Washington — In one of several viral videos on social media, demonstrators in Beijing are seen ridiculing suggestions that “foreign forces” are to blame for protests sweeping China against the government’s zero-COVID policy. “Please, may I ask: did ‘foreign forces’ set the fire in Xinjiang?” one...
China Blames Foreigners for Inciting Protests
NEW DELHI — China’s rulers are accusing "hostile forces," including foreigners, of inciting street demonstrations in more than three dozen Chinese cities and many more universities in the biggest domestic political challenge for Beijing since 1989's Tiananmen Square protests. At stake is the legitimacy of the ruling Chinese...
Bombing Kills 15 Students at Religious School in Northern Afghanistan
ISLAMABAD — Taliban authorities in Afghanistan said Wednesday that at least 15 students were killed and 27 others wounded when a bomb ripped through a religious school, or madras, in northern Samangan province. Imdadullah Mahajer, the head of provincial information and culture directorate, confirmed the casualties to VOA by...
Azerbaijan Stands Up to Iran, with Turkey’s Support
Istanbul — As anti-government protests continue in Iran, Tehran is escalating tensions with its neighbors, accusing them of interfering in its domestic affairs. One of those neighbors, Azerbaijan, has Turkey’s support and is pushing back. Iran has recently carried out military exercises on Azerbaijan's border and warned Baku...
Ukraine Ramps Up Security at Diplomatic Missions After Blast at Embassy in Spain
MADRID/KYIV — Ukraine on Wednesday ramped up security at its embassies abroad after Spanish police and government said an employee at the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid was injured opening a letter bomb. The staff member suffered light injuries and went to hospital under his own steam, police said in...
Referendum Shows Slovenian Support for RTV’s Independence, Journalists Say
LJUBLJANA, SLOVENIA — Journalists at Slovenia’s public broadcaster RTV have expressed relief at the results of a referendum aimed at protecting them from political interference. The results show “citizens support us and want a professional, independent and quality public (broadcaster),” Helena Milinkovic, head of the coordination of trade...
Special Report: Trolls, Propaganda and Fear Stoke Bukele's Media Machine in El Salvador
SAN SALVADOR, EL SALVADOR — A Salvadoran twenty-something had been looking for work when an unexpected invitation arrived to sit down with a government official. It was 2019, and the communications specialist was well-versed in social media. Talks with the official led to a $600-a-month job in the capital of San Salvador working for the communications team of President Nayib Bukele, according to the employment contract seen by Reuters. It was decent money in this poor Central American nation.
Uganda Rebel Victims Torn Over ICC Plans to Launch Proceedings Against Fugitive Kony
Kampala, Uganda — Victims of the rebel Lord's Resistance Army in Uganda have had mixed reactions to plans by the International Criminal Court (ICC) to launch proceedings in absentia against the group's fugitive leader, Joseph Kony. While some say the action against the leader of the bloody two-decade conflict...
Tweets Offer 2 Views of China’s Deceased Former Leader Jiang Zemin
WASHINGTON — On Thursday, a day after Jiang Zemin’s death, Chinese newspapers turned their front pages black and Chinese flags were lowered to half-staff on government buildings and Chinese embassies to mark the death of China’s former leader, whose funeral is scheduled for Tuesday. On China’s heavily...
DRC, Rebel Groups Resume Peace Talks in Kenya
Nairobi, Kenya — The East African Community bloc has opened new talks on peace in the Democratic Republic of Congo, with representatives of major rebel groups attending for the first time. The DRC government, rebel group and local representatives are gathered in Nairobi to find ways to end the chronic conflict in the east of the country that has killed hundreds of thousands and displaced millions.
NATO Chief: Ukraine Will One Day Join Western Military Alliance
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday that Ukraine, now fighting off Russia's invasion, would one day join the Western military alliance in direct defiance of Russian President Vladimir Putin. "NATO's door is open," Stoltenberg told NATO foreign ministers meeting in Bucharest, Romania, renewing a commitment for Ukraine membership first made...
US: Russian Attacks on Ukraine's Infrastructure Will Not Divide West
The United States said Wednesday that Russia's weeks-long campaign targeting attacks on Ukraine's vital heating, electrical and water infrastructure would not diminish Western resolve to support Kyiv in its nine-month fight against Moscow's invasion. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, following a two-day NATO summit in Bucharest, Romania, said at...
Modi's Home State Votes in Local Polls Projected as Easy Win for BJP
New Delhi — In India's western state of Gujarat, voters began choosing a new state government on Thursday in an election where Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party is expected to cruise to an easy victory. Political analysts say that while there is disenchantment with the BJP in...
Namibia’s Ruling Party Chooses First Female Presidential Candidate
Windhoek, Namibia — Namibia’s ruling party has selected Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah as the party’s vice president, putting her in line to be the country’s first female presidential candidate when the current leader steps down in March 2024. During a prolonged party congress that ended Monday night, members...
