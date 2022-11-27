3 hospitalized, at least 15 displaced after apartment fire in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man is recovering in the hospital after he fell out of the bed of a truck on an interstate ramp in Kansas City. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:23 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, emergency crews were called to the ramp from eastbound I-70 to southbound I-435 with reports of an injury accident.

KANSAS CITY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO