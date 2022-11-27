3 hospitalized, at least 15 displaced after apartment fire in Kansas City, Kansas

Read full article on original website
Historic Four Gates Farm construction completed for Marvin and Medill Gates in 1927 by Little Blue Road in Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic 1922 estate of Hunter L. Gary had other family owners, including the son of house architect, John Van Brunt Sr.CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Six jobs that can pay six figures in Kansas CityEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
The historic Colonial Hotel of 1924 in Excelsior Springs, Missouri was popular back in the days of the 'healing springs'CJ CoombsExcelsior Springs, MO
Historic Elms Hotel and Spa has had a long journey to excellence and is over 100 years oldCJ CoombsExcelsior Springs, MO
Shawnee shooting suspect arrested in Olathe following chase
Officers arrest a suspect wanted for a shooting in Shawnee during a chase through Johnson County.
KCTV 5
Hardesty Drive crash leaves one with critical injuries
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A pickup truck driver suffered critical injuries after he was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon. The Kansas City Police Department stated a gold Ford F150 was driving southbound on Hardesty Drive when it drove up the curb on the west side of the road “for reasons unknown.”
WIBW
Wichita man falls out of bed of truck on Kansas City interstate ramp
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man is recovering in the hospital after he fell out of the bed of a truck on an interstate ramp in Kansas City. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:23 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, emergency crews were called to the ramp from eastbound I-70 to southbound I-435 with reports of an injury accident.
Man found shot near Johnson Drive, Nieman Road in Shawnee
Shawnee police responded to a parking lot near Johnson Drive and Nieman Road and found a man critically injured from a gunshot wound.
WIBW
Passenger hospitalized after semi-truck sideswipes sedan on interstate
WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One passenger was hospitalized after a semi-truck sideswiped the sedan they had been in. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:25 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, emergency crews were called to the area of I-635 and K-5 Highway with reports of a 2-vehicle accident.
Drive-by shooting hits 4 homes, 1 car in Shawnee County
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said multiple shots were fired in the Montara neighborhood Tuesday evening. The sheriff said in a press release that on Tuesday, Nov. 29 just before 7:30 p.m., a driver in a vehicle fired several shots in the southwest Shawnee County neighborhood. Deputies found four homes and one […]
KCTV 5
Police pursuit starts in Olathe, ends with crash in Lenexa
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) – An officer is among those being treated for minor injuries after a pursuit that started in Olathe on Wednesday afternoon ended with a multi-vehicle crash in Lenexa. Right now, we know that Olathe police tried to stop a stolen black Chevrolet Tahoe at 3:11...
Pedestrian dies in fatal collision with cement truck on I-435 at Bannister Road
A pedestrian has died after being struck by cement truck at Interstate 435 and Bannister Road in Kansas City, Missouri.
Pedestrian involved in crash prior to death on southbound I-435 near 87th Street
According to the Kansas City Police Department, a pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday morning on southbound I-435 near 87th Street.
KMBC.com
Several people were hurt after a police pursuit ends in a multi-vehicle crash in Lenexa
LENEXA, Kan. — A police pursuit ended in a multi-vehicle crash near 87th Street and Lackman Road in Lenexa, Kansas, on Wednesday afternoon. Lenexa police said they were pursuing a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Olathe and had been pursued by other law enforcement agencies. Authorities said...
Neighbors’ homes, cars struck in deadly triple shooting in Kansas City
A Kansas City woman and her grandson were forced to take cover in their home during a deadly shooting at 38th Street and Garfield Avenue.
One dead at Kansas City liquor store overnight
The Kansas City Police Department have a person in custody believed to be involved with an overnight homicide at a liquor store Tuesday.
Liberty police issue reminder after bobcat located in area
Liberty police remind people to avoid contact with all strange animals after a woman picked up a wild bobcat and it bit her.
Johnson County pursuit leads to Shawnee shooting suspect arrest
A pursuit Thursday in Johnson County ended with a Shawnee shooting suspect being taken into custody.
KCTV 5
Father grieving death of 4-year-old son following apparent accidental shooting in KCK
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A father is struggling to cope after his 4-year-old son died in an apparent accidental shooting Monday inside of a Kansas City, Kansas, home. Justin Andrews will never get to see his son Roman go to kindergarten or reach many other milestones. Andrews is waiting for police to complete their full investigation into the shooting.
WIBW
Drivers hospitalized when speeding truck causes 6-car pileup near Shawnee
SHAWNEE, Kan. (WIBW) - A truck that had been going too fast on I-35 caused a 6-car pileup sending multiple drivers to the hospital. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:37 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, emergency crews were called to the area of I-35 and Shawnee Mission Pkwy. with reports of a 6-vehicle collision.
KAKE TV
Medical staff rally around Kansas mom whose son died from apparent drowning
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) -- Grant Farrell passed away on Thanksgiving morning, which was a week before his 4th birthday and two days after his mother found him unresponsive in the bathtub. Overland Park police responded to the Village at Lionsgate Apartments in Overland Park shortly after 7 p.m. on...
WIBW
Truck driver seriously injured Monday evening in Kansas City crash
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A truck driver was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Monday evening in Wyandotte County, authorities said. The crash was reported at 5:15 p.m. on the ramp from northbound Interstate 435 to K-32 highway in Kansas City, Kan. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a...
Issue causes hundreds of Kansas City water customers to be charged twice
The Kansas City water department says a technical issue caused 1,150 customers to be double billed last week, but refunds are underway.
KCPD identifies 16-, 18-year-old as victims of Sunday's double homicide
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department has identified the two victims of a Sunday afternoon double fatal homicide in the 2000 block of East 38th Street in Kansas City, Missouri.
