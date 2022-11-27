ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State falls to No. 5 in week 14 AP, coaches polls

By Orri Benatar
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RIiQf_0jP7NP2t00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Saturday’s 45-23 defeat by the Buckeyes at the hands of Michigan leaves Ohio State without a conference title and a top four spot in the polls.

Ohio State (11-1, 8-1) has been ranked No. 5 in the latest AP and USA Today coaches polls, a three place drop that leaves the Scarlet & Grey’s playoff hopes slim entering championship weekend. With the fall in the rankings, it’s the first time this season Ohio State is outside the top-three.

What’s next for OSU? Three takeaways from Michigan game

The victory in Columbus for Michigan, the first since 2000, got the Wolverines above the Buckeyes in the polls for the first time in 2022. They sit at No. 2 right behind Georgia.

Without a chance to win the Big Ten on Saturday, the Buckeyes will need some help from other teams throughout the weekend to clear a possible path to the College Football Playoff. The power five conference championship games include:

Pac-12: No. 12 Utah vs. No. 4 USC (Friday – 8 p.m. – Las Vegas)

Big 12: No. 13 Kansas State vs. No. 3 TCU (Saturday – 12 p.m. – Arlington)

SEC: No. 11 LSU vs. No. 1 Georgia (Saturday – 4 p.m. – Atlanta)

Big Ten: Purdue vs. No. 2 Michigan (Saturday – 8 p.m. – Indianapolis)

ACC: No. 10 Clemson vs. No. 24 North Carolina (Saturday – 8 p.m. – Charlotte)

Ohio State will discover its fate next Sunday afternoon when the CFP semifinal pairings are announced along with the matchups for every FBS bowl game for 2022-23. If Ohio State doesn’t make the semifinals, they will likely head to Pasadena for its second consecutive Rose Bowl.

AP Poll (NOV. 27, 2022)

1 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gNpJX_0jP7NP2t00 Georgia (58)
2 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2en0Hs_0jP7NP2t00 Michigan (5)
3 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mWNpR_0jP7NP2t00 TCU
4 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NmXoj_0jP7NP2t00 USC
5 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jtXUj_0jP7NP2t00 Ohio State
6 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m3l1l_0jP7NP2t00 Alabama
7 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZazlU_0jP7NP2t00 Tennessee
8 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qDCdX_0jP7NP2t00 Penn State
9 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18nJCt_0jP7NP2t00 Washington
10 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tm0MP_0jP7NP2t00 Clemson
11 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uKk0B_0jP7NP2t00 LSU
12 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hjBO6_0jP7NP2t00 Utah
13 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AHpef_0jP7NP2t00 Kansas State
14 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cwsyp_0jP7NP2t00 Florida State
15 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=397fjb_0jP7NP2t00 Oregon
16 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38M8fl_0jP7NP2t00 Oregon State
17 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EciVR_0jP7NP2t00 UCLA
18 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZAkz3_0jP7NP2t00 Tulane
19 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26z6Xz_0jP7NP2t00 Notre Dame
20 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JsYMV_0jP7NP2t00 South Carolina
21 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gQ4Qq_0jP7NP2t00 Texas
22 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cLKRE_0jP7NP2t00 UCF
23 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BOyHF_0jP7NP2t00 UTSA
24 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ima8q_0jP7NP2t00 North Carolina
25 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GNCgh_0jP7NP2t00 Mississippi State

Coaches Poll (NOV. 27, 2022)

1 Georgia (60)
2 Michigan (3)
3 TCU
4 USC
5 Ohio State
6 Alabama
7 Penn State
8 Tennessee
9 Washington
10 Kansas State
11 Clemson
12 Utah
13 LSU
14 Florida State
15 Oregon
16 Oregon State
17 UCLA
18 Tulane
19 Notre Dame
20 South Carolina
21 Texas
22 North Carolina
23 UCF
24 UTSA
25 Mississippi State

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eleven Warriors

Four-Star 2024 OL Jordan Seaton Had a “Very Eventful” Visit to Ohio State Saturday, Five-Star Safety KJ Bolden Feels Prioritized by OSU

Justin Frye has already made a big splash to start Ohio State’s 2024 offensive line class by landing the commitment of top-60 prospect Ian Moore. OSU is hoping to keep that momentum in offensive line recruiting going and has made a favorable impression on four-star Washington, D.C. offensive lineman Jordan Seaton.
COLUMBUS, OH
atozsports.com

Is Tennessee actually going to get screwed out of an Orange Bowl bid?

Ohio State is reportedly crying because they don’t want to play in the Rose Bowl after they got demolished by Michigan. If the Rose Bowl bows to OSU’s pathetic whining, Tennessee will be pushed out of its place in the Orange Bowl. We talked about it on the Big Orange Podcast this week…
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State would host the No. 12 team in CFP’s new format

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – If the college football season were to end today, Ohio State would make the College Football Playoffs … in 2024. The Rose Bowl, one of six major bowls, was the last in the group to agree to amend its current contract for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, allowing the current four-team […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

How Ohio State could make College Football Playoff: a timeline

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It’s one of the biggest weekends in college football with conference championship games Friday and Saturday. But for the second year in a row, Ohio State will be on the sideline. With the Buckeyes ranked No. 5 in the penultimate College Football Playoff rankings, they are within reach of qualifying for […]
COLUMBUS, OH
fcnews.org

Stroud not rewarded for sacrificing personal life

COLUMBUS — C.J. Stroud said he’s had no personal life during this football season to the point that there were times he chose watching film over taking phone calls from his mom. He did it to pursue a national championship and he did it to try to beat...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Four-star 2024 LB Kristopher Jones Says Jim Knowles Told Him He Could Make "An Immediate Impact" for OSU and Luke Montgomery Gets an In-home Visit

A top Ohio State linebacker target in the 2024 class had a productive visit to Columbus last weekend. Four-star Virginia prospect Kristopher Jones told Eleven Warriors he enjoyed his experience in Columbus despite the Michigan loss as the Buckeyes continue to catch the 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker’s eye. “My visit...
COLUMBUS, OH
ocolly.com

5 bowl games OSU could attend in 2022

It won’t be the grand stage of the Fiesta Bowl, but OSU will appear in another postseason game. Despite a disappointing 7-5 season, only six wins were necessary to send the Cowboys to a bowl game for the 17th consecutive season. “We’re gonna line back up and get ready...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

No. 17 Duke tops No. 25 Ohio State in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Jon Scheyer knew it would take time for a Duke team with 11 new players to learn each other and how to close out games. Moments like Wednesday night — with the 17th-ranked Blue Devils tenaciously protecting a second-half lead against a ranked opponent— are vital for that process. Freshman Kyle […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State's possible path to the College Football Playoff

For the second year in a row, Ohio State will not compete in the Big Ten championship game. As the Buckeyes watch Michigan play Purdue on Saturday, they instead will root for chaos and perhaps a way into the College Football Playoff. Ohio State’s possible path to the College Football...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

C.J. Stroud wins second straight Big Ten offensive player of the year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Multiple Ohio State offensive players joined their defensive counterparts Wednesday as Big Ten honorees in 2022. The highlight of Wednesday’s announcement from the conference was Buckeye quarterback C.J. Stroud winning the Big Ten offensive player of the year, the second consecutive time he has won that award. This is also the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State defenders, special teamers receive all-conference honors

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Big Ten began naming its winners and honorees Tuesday for the 2022 season, which included numerous Buckeye defensive players and special teamers. In total, 13 Buckeyes were honored on the all-conference teams with three making it into a first-team: Linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, and defensive ends J.T. Touimoloau and Zach Harrison. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

How Ohio State chose Kristina Johnson as its president

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — When Ohio State University’s Board of Trustees approved Dr. Kristina M. Johnson’s appointment to the university’s top leadership position, the chair of the search committee that recommended Johnson called her selection “kismet” — destiny. Less than three years later, the fate of Ohio State’s presidency is in a similar place to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

44K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy