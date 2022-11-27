Ohio State falls to No. 5 in week 14 AP, coaches polls
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Saturday’s 45-23 defeat by the Buckeyes at the hands of Michigan leaves Ohio State without a conference title and a top four spot in the polls.
Ohio State (11-1, 8-1) has been ranked No. 5 in the latest AP and USA Today coaches polls, a three place drop that leaves the Scarlet & Grey’s playoff hopes slim entering championship weekend. With the fall in the rankings, it’s the first time this season Ohio State is outside the top-three.What’s next for OSU? Three takeaways from Michigan game
The victory in Columbus for Michigan, the first since 2000, got the Wolverines above the Buckeyes in the polls for the first time in 2022. They sit at No. 2 right behind Georgia.
Without a chance to win the Big Ten on Saturday, the Buckeyes will need some help from other teams throughout the weekend to clear a possible path to the College Football Playoff. The power five conference championship games include:
Pac-12: No. 12 Utah vs. No. 4 USC (Friday – 8 p.m. – Las Vegas)
Big 12: No. 13 Kansas State vs. No. 3 TCU (Saturday – 12 p.m. – Arlington)
SEC: No. 11 LSU vs. No. 1 Georgia (Saturday – 4 p.m. – Atlanta)
Big Ten: Purdue vs. No. 2 Michigan (Saturday – 8 p.m. – Indianapolis)
ACC: No. 10 Clemson vs. No. 24 North Carolina (Saturday – 8 p.m. – Charlotte)
Ohio State will discover its fate next Sunday afternoon when the CFP semifinal pairings are announced along with the matchups for every FBS bowl game for 2022-23. If Ohio State doesn’t make the semifinals, they will likely head to Pasadena for its second consecutive Rose Bowl.
AP Poll (NOV. 27, 2022)
|1
|Georgia (58)
|2
|Michigan (5)
|3
|TCU
|4
|USC
|5
|Ohio State
|6
|Alabama
|7
|Tennessee
|8
|Penn State
|9
|Washington
|10
|Clemson
|11
|LSU
|12
|Utah
|13
|Kansas State
|14
|Florida State
|15
|Oregon
|16
|Oregon State
|17
|UCLA
|18
|Tulane
|19
|Notre Dame
|20
|South Carolina
|21
|Texas
|22
|UCF
|23
|UTSA
|24
|North Carolina
|25
|Mississippi State
Coaches Poll (NOV. 27, 2022)
|1
|Georgia (60)
|2
|Michigan (3)
|3
|TCU
|4
|USC
|5
|Ohio State
|6
|Alabama
|7
|Penn State
|8
|Tennessee
|9
|Washington
|10
|Kansas State
|11
|Clemson
|12
|Utah
|13
|LSU
|14
|Florida State
|15
|Oregon
|16
|Oregon State
|17
|UCLA
|18
|Tulane
|19
|Notre Dame
|20
|South Carolina
|21
|Texas
|22
|North Carolina
|23
|UCF
|24
|UTSA
|25
|Mississippi State
