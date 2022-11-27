ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'RHOA' star Porsha Williams wore 7 different bridal looks for her two-day wedding ceremony to Simon Guobadia

By Pauline Villegas
 4 days ago
Simon Guobadia and Porsha Williams at the 2nd Annual Sno Ball Gala in Atlanta, Georgia on September 29, 2022.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

  • Reality star Porsha Williams, 41, married Nigerian businessman Simon Guobadia, 57, in a two-part celebration.
  • On Friday, the couple held a traditional Nigerian ceremony followed by Saturday's American ceremony.
  • Williams donned seven different wedding looks throughout the two-day "fashion extravaganza."

"Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Porsha Williams married businessman Simon Guobadia in two ceremonies on Friday and Saturday in Atlanta, Georgia.

Williams wore three looks for Friday's traditional Nigerian ceremony and four looks for Saturday's American ceremony. She shared the exclusive photos taken by photographer Stanley Babb with People.

"It's going to be a true fashion extravaganza," Williams told People. "I just couldn't turn any dresses down! If a wedding dress came my way, and I loved it, I got it."

On Friday, the Real Housewife wore a velvet red gown with feather detailing to the traditional Nigerian ceremony. The dress was designed by Lakimmy, according to People. The ensemble was customary for an Edo bride, as Guobadia is from Benin City in the Edo State of Nigeria.

She also wore a headpiece called an okuku that featured Benin coral beads.

According to People, Williams later changed into a royal blue gown and a gold gown, both designed by Tabik .

Williams also told People that guests in attendance at Friday's ceremony were asked to wear purple and teal traditional Nigerian wedding wear. In line with Nigerian tradition, Williams and Guobadia provided the cultural fabric to make their family members' outfits, according to the outlet.

"It was a huge undertaking," Williams told People. "I personally chose the fabrics that they're going to be wearing, including their head wrap, their gele. I chose all of the colors, everything. I should be a stylist after this!"

Guests included cast members from other "Housewives" franchises and Williams' former costars: Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Monyetta Shaw, Kandi Burruss, Drew Sidora, and Cynthia Bailey, according to People.

Former Atlanta housewife Kim Zolciak-Biermann posed with Miko Grimes at Porsha Williams' wedding ceremony on November 26, 2022.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann/Instagram

On Saturday, the celebration continued as Williams and Guobadia tied the knot during an American ceremony. People reported that she walked down the aisle in a white lace Frida gown at a Methodist church in Atlanta.

After the church ceremony, Williams changed into a cream-colored sparkling Albina Dyla gown for the reception, according to People. The bride posed with the gown's glittery detailing and off-the-shoulder plunge. The bejeweled gown was topped with a crown and shimmering veil.

Williams told People that her wedding cake was so tall she needed a "sword" to cut it and admitted she went all out for the celebration. "If extra was a bride, it'd be me," she told People. "I promise you I did not know that I was this extra."

According to People, Williams changed twice throughout the reception. Once before the bouquet toss and again before the after-party.

"I thought, 'Why not? It's my last wedding forever,'" she told the outlet.

Williams and Guobadia announced their engagement in May 2021, after one month of dating. Guobadia was previously married to Williams' former "RHOA" costar Falynn Pina. The former couple announced their divorce in July 2021.

