Burrillville, RI

ABC6.com

Holiday decor preparations before heavy wind, rain

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — With heavy rain and wind set to come Rhode Island’s way Wednesday, one mayor gave some tips to keep holiday décor secure. Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi has hosted holiday light shows and decorations in his front yard for roughly two decades. “I’ve engineered...
WARWICK, RI
WPRI

Enjoy THREE nights of WaterFire

Enjoy THREE NIGHTS OF WATERFIRE, with partial lightings Thursday, Dec. 1, Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3 from 5:30–9 p.m. On Saturday, Dec. 3, Santa’s Village opens at 5:30 p.m. and Santa will arrive by boat during the WaterFire lighting. Each of the three nights of the WaterFire Holiday Celebration will feature Holiday ArtMart vendors and food trucks offering seasonal treats. A toy drive benefitting the families of Children’s Friend will be taking place each night. Additional programming is planned for each night.
Valley Breeze

Video: Local couple loving second act as Santa and Mrs. Claus

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Mrs. Malinda Claus says she remembers watching her husband, who had grown long hair and a handlebar mustache, interact with their new grandchild, thinking as she looked on what a great Santa Claus he’d make. Everywhere he went people would tell him how much he...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

Pawtucket woman brings back memory of Fanny with new book

PAWTUCKET – Donna Crawshaw spent much of her childhood catching polliwogs at Marconi Gardens, riding the Looff Carousel, ice skating on the Slater Park pond, and visiting the Slater Park Zoo. She clearly remembers Pawtucket’s iconic elephant Fanny, the lion, bears, monkeys, and peacocks. As an adult, she spent...
PAWTUCKET, RI
nrinow.news

Santa at Stillwater, Walls of Steel & Wonder of Christmas: Five things to know in Burrillville this week

Burrillville Parks & Recreation has announced that the annual Santa at Stillwater event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Stillwater Mill Pavilion. The event will include holiday music performed by the Burrillville Middle School Chorus, cookie decorating at Jesse Smith Library, raffles, donuts, hot cocoa and Santa arriving by fire truck. Each child attending will receive a small gift, and food treat and pet products will be collected for the Burrillville Animal Shelter. The blizzard date for the event is Saturday, Dec. 10.
BURRILLVILLE, RI
nrinow.news

Inauguration, Holiday at the Gazebo & NSHS carolers: Five things to know in North Smithfield this week

The town of North Smithfield will hold an inauguration ceremony for newly elected officials on Thursday, Dec. 1 starting at 7 p.m. at North Smithfield High School at 412 Greenville Road. Former Town Administrator Linda Thibault will serve as master of ceremonies, with the swearing in of Town Council and School Committee members performed by Gov. Dan McKee. The event will also include a performance by the high school band.
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

Holiday flare promised at Johnston PTSO’s Holly Fair

It’s important, interesting and impressive. It supports the students and faculty at Johnston High School. It’s called the Holly Fair and the Dec. 3 event is one of two major fundraising activities of the Johnston Parent Teacher Student Organization (PTSO) (the other is the February Calendar Raffle). Proceeds...
JOHNSTON, RI
newportthisweek.com

Christmas in Newport opens Dec. 1

Christmas In Newport Opens on Thursday, December 1 at 6 p.m. There will be a proclamation from the mayor, tree lighting, Newport cannon salute and music by Pell School Champions Chorus at Washington Sq. The 1739 Colony House will be open before the ceremony from 4-6 p.m, Colony House, Washington...
NEWPORT, RI
CBS Boston

Half a million Christmas lights kick off holiday season at La Salette shrine

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVATTLEBORO - A 69-year-old tradition is once again bringing joy at the National Shrine of Our Lady of La Salette in Attleboro. The annual Festival of Lights opened for the Christmas season Thursday night.The display of 500,000 lights takes three months to put together and changes a little bit every year. Four people work to get it up and running but designing begins shortly after the new year begins. "I always say the only limits that our grounds has is our creativity," Father Flavio Gillio told WBZ-TV, "It's one of the few events that brings together entire...
ATTLEBORO, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Passionate Swansea artist paints her world, and those of others, too!

Linda Laflamme of Swansea, Massachusetts has a gift in drawing and painting. As a retired registered nurse, she has a lot of time to indulge in her artwork. Laflamme volunteers to check the blood pressure levels of members at the Church of the Savior located in Somerset, Massachusetts. She also takes care of clients who require in-home nursing services.
SWANSEA, MA
ABC6.com

One Pawtucket man’s holiday wish

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A 95-year-old Pawtucket man has one wish this holiday season. George Dowling has been asking for Christmas cards from the public since his wife died. Charlene Fletcher, George’s granddaughter, posted on Facebook asking for cards to be sent to their home. He received 14...
PAWTUCKET, RI
FUN 107

Legendary Wareham Restaurant Permanently Closes

There is shocking news to report out of Wareham. In what is becoming an all-too-common occurrence, another legendary restaurant is closing on the SouthCoast. We were stunned to learn Monday morning at Fun 107 that Lindsey's Family Restaurant in Wareham has closed its doors permanently. The restaurant has served summer...
WAREHAM, MA
ABC6.com

Providence’s Cranston Street Armory to house Rhode Island homeless this winter

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Several public meeting notices will be filed today, allowing the McKee Administration to house homeless Rhode Islanders in Providence’s Cranston Street Armory throughout the winter. The 24-hour warming station will temporarily be open to anyone experiencing homelessness who is living in an inhabitable environment,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
theweektoday.com

UPDATE: News of Lindsey’s closure inspires grief, music

This is a developing story. This page will be updated when more information becomes available. Lindsey’s Family Restaurant, the East Wareham seafood institution that has served meals for almost three quarters of a century, “has closed its doors for good,” owner Cheri Lindsey announced in a Monday, Nov. 28 Facebook post.
WAREHAM, MA

