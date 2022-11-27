Read full article on original website
Author JL Rothstein will be at a book signing at the Tatnuck Booksellers this SaturdayJames PatrickWestborough, MA
Fire Alarms Alert Firefighters to Kitchen Fire in Killingly Frito-Lay FacilityQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Area Firefighters Battle Blaze in Unoccupied Putnam HomeQuiet Corner AlertsPutnam, CT
New England's Largest Zoo Announces 50% Off Tickets for 2 Days Only!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
ABC6.com
Holiday decor preparations before heavy wind, rain
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — With heavy rain and wind set to come Rhode Island’s way Wednesday, one mayor gave some tips to keep holiday décor secure. Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi has hosted holiday light shows and decorations in his front yard for roughly two decades. “I’ve engineered...
WPRI
Enjoy THREE nights of WaterFire
Enjoy THREE NIGHTS OF WATERFIRE, with partial lightings Thursday, Dec. 1, Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3 from 5:30–9 p.m. On Saturday, Dec. 3, Santa’s Village opens at 5:30 p.m. and Santa will arrive by boat during the WaterFire lighting. Each of the three nights of the WaterFire Holiday Celebration will feature Holiday ArtMart vendors and food trucks offering seasonal treats. A toy drive benefitting the families of Children’s Friend will be taking place each night. Additional programming is planned for each night.
Valley Breeze
Video: Local couple loving second act as Santa and Mrs. Claus
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Mrs. Malinda Claus says she remembers watching her husband, who had grown long hair and a handlebar mustache, interact with their new grandchild, thinking as she looked on what a great Santa Claus he’d make. Everywhere he went people would tell him how much he...
Valley Breeze
Pawtucket woman brings back memory of Fanny with new book
PAWTUCKET – Donna Crawshaw spent much of her childhood catching polliwogs at Marconi Gardens, riding the Looff Carousel, ice skating on the Slater Park pond, and visiting the Slater Park Zoo. She clearly remembers Pawtucket’s iconic elephant Fanny, the lion, bears, monkeys, and peacocks. As an adult, she spent...
nrinow.news
Santa at Stillwater, Walls of Steel & Wonder of Christmas: Five things to know in Burrillville this week
Burrillville Parks & Recreation has announced that the annual Santa at Stillwater event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Stillwater Mill Pavilion. The event will include holiday music performed by the Burrillville Middle School Chorus, cookie decorating at Jesse Smith Library, raffles, donuts, hot cocoa and Santa arriving by fire truck. Each child attending will receive a small gift, and food treat and pet products will be collected for the Burrillville Animal Shelter. The blizzard date for the event is Saturday, Dec. 10.
nrinow.news
Inauguration, Holiday at the Gazebo & NSHS carolers: Five things to know in North Smithfield this week
The town of North Smithfield will hold an inauguration ceremony for newly elected officials on Thursday, Dec. 1 starting at 7 p.m. at North Smithfield High School at 412 Greenville Road. Former Town Administrator Linda Thibault will serve as master of ceremonies, with the swearing in of Town Council and School Committee members performed by Gov. Dan McKee. The event will also include a performance by the high school band.
johnstonsunrise.net
Holiday flare promised at Johnston PTSO’s Holly Fair
It’s important, interesting and impressive. It supports the students and faculty at Johnston High School. It’s called the Holly Fair and the Dec. 3 event is one of two major fundraising activities of the Johnston Parent Teacher Student Organization (PTSO) (the other is the February Calendar Raffle). Proceeds...
newportthisweek.com
Christmas in Newport opens Dec. 1
Christmas In Newport Opens on Thursday, December 1 at 6 p.m. There will be a proclamation from the mayor, tree lighting, Newport cannon salute and music by Pell School Champions Chorus at Washington Sq. The 1739 Colony House will be open before the ceremony from 4-6 p.m, Colony House, Washington...
universalhub.com
Walpole Mall goes the way of the Dedham Mall, only slower, but the arcade remains
Like its counterpart down Rte. 1 in Dedham, the Walpole Mall used to be a bustling indoor mall. But unlike the Dedham Mall, whose owners just shut what was left of the inside mall quickly and turned it into a collection of big-box stores, the Walpole Mall has been slowly suffocating for years.
ABC6.com
Local Christmas tree farm recovers from drought, chosen to supply State House Christmas tree
WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WLNE) — Months after a devastating drought dried up Southern New England this past summer, ABC 6 News caught back up with John Leyden, owner of Big John Leyden’s Christmas Tree Farm in West Greenwich. The family run farm lost 60% of their Christmas tree...
Half a million Christmas lights kick off holiday season at La Salette shrine
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVATTLEBORO - A 69-year-old tradition is once again bringing joy at the National Shrine of Our Lady of La Salette in Attleboro. The annual Festival of Lights opened for the Christmas season Thursday night.The display of 500,000 lights takes three months to put together and changes a little bit every year. Four people work to get it up and running but designing begins shortly after the new year begins. "I always say the only limits that our grounds has is our creativity," Father Flavio Gillio told WBZ-TV, "It's one of the few events that brings together entire...
fallriverreporter.com
Passionate Swansea artist paints her world, and those of others, too!
Linda Laflamme of Swansea, Massachusetts has a gift in drawing and painting. As a retired registered nurse, she has a lot of time to indulge in her artwork. Laflamme volunteers to check the blood pressure levels of members at the Church of the Savior located in Somerset, Massachusetts. She also takes care of clients who require in-home nursing services.
ABC6.com
One Pawtucket man’s holiday wish
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A 95-year-old Pawtucket man has one wish this holiday season. George Dowling has been asking for Christmas cards from the public since his wife died. Charlene Fletcher, George’s granddaughter, posted on Facebook asking for cards to be sent to their home. He received 14...
The Best Ghostly Legend near Providence is the ‘House Next to White’s’
If you ask anyone of a certain age what the most haunted house is on the Massachusetts SouthCoast near Providence, they’re not going to mention Fall River’s Lizzie Borden House, Middleboro’s Oliver Estate or even Wareham’s Fearing Tavern. Instead, they’ll bring up a place that is...
Legendary Wareham Restaurant Permanently Closes
There is shocking news to report out of Wareham. In what is becoming an all-too-common occurrence, another legendary restaurant is closing on the SouthCoast. We were stunned to learn Monday morning at Fun 107 that Lindsey's Family Restaurant in Wareham has closed its doors permanently. The restaurant has served summer...
Stolen oil painting quickly returned to Providence restaurant
An oil painting of George Washington that was taken off the wall of a Providence restaurant has been inexplicably returned.
ABC6.com
Providence’s Cranston Street Armory to house Rhode Island homeless this winter
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Several public meeting notices will be filed today, allowing the McKee Administration to house homeless Rhode Islanders in Providence’s Cranston Street Armory throughout the winter. The 24-hour warming station will temporarily be open to anyone experiencing homelessness who is living in an inhabitable environment,...
theweektoday.com
UPDATE: News of Lindsey’s closure inspires grief, music
This is a developing story. This page will be updated when more information becomes available. Lindsey’s Family Restaurant, the East Wareham seafood institution that has served meals for almost three quarters of a century, “has closed its doors for good,” owner Cheri Lindsey announced in a Monday, Nov. 28 Facebook post.
Turnto10.com
Cheap Eats: El Patron draws big crowds with low prices
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A new place to eat in North Providence is already drawing big crowds with its low prices. NBC 10's Temi-Tope Adeleye tries El Patron Grill and Cantina on Smith Street.
‘It’s Disgusting': The Employees of Lindsey’s Family Restaurant in Wareham Speak Out
In the wake of Lindsey's Family Restaurant's sudden closure this week in Wareham, stunned former employees are speaking out about what they are calling a "disgusting decision." However, the owner is sticking by her guns, saying she had no other options. Former employees gathered at another Wareham restaurant shortly after...
