Kristin Cavallari Straps into Versatile Sandals with Romantic Floral Dress in New York City

Kristin Cavallari brought her breezy style across the country to New York City this week.

Posing with close friends Austin Rhodes and Justin Anderson, Cavallari wore a range of ensembles during her trip — which included dinner and cocktail outings, as well as a Billy Joel concert. For the occasion, she shared a photo dump on Instagram; its first image featured her in a romantic tiered cream midi dress covered in a vintage floral print, paired with a thin gold necklace, earrings and a chic black coat. Completing the “Hills” star’s ensemble was a pale beige Celine Belt tote, as well as a set of nude heeled sandals with thin toe and slingback straps — creating a versatile base for any ensemble.

However, Cavallari had a variety of outfits up her fashion-forward sleeve throughout her vacation. In her social media photos, the “Laguna Beach” star’s wardrobe also featured a cozy gray sweater and dark gray trousers, paired with purple-gray suede heeled boots and a light gray coat. Another outfit featured a black cowl-necked sweater dress, belted and layered under a black coat. Her final outfit was a sparkling black minidress, complete with strappy black heeled sandals.

Cavallari’s New York minute wasn’t her only stylish moment of the week, either. Before her trip, the star also shared a sweet photo walking hand-in-hand with daughter Saylor James Cutler for her 7th birthday, wearing a velvet blazer dress and low-heeled black suede boots with curved shafts.

For Cavallari, contemporary styles are a constant in her shoe rotation. The “Balancing in Heels” author is often seen in Chelsea, lace-up and Western boots by Jimmy Choo, Bottega Veneta and Isabel Marant. Her off-duty rotation also features Veronica Beard mules and Alexander McQueen sneakers. When it comes to the red carpet, however, Cavallari wears strappy sandals and platform heels from top brands such as Gucci and Schutz.

She founded her namesake Uncommon James jewelry line in 2017 — which also encompasses her brands of Uncommon Beauty skincare, candles and Little James children’s pajamas.