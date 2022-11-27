Tia Mowry Gives Thanks in Knit Sweater Dress and Sharp Suede Pumps

Tia Mowry gave fall style a cozily sharp spin during Thanksgiving weekend.

In a new Instagram Reel , the “Twitches” star posed in a white knit minidress. Her sweater-like style featured a long-sleeved silhouette with an allover ribbed texture, complemented by a cinched knotted waistline. Mowry finished her look with wide thin gold hoop earrings, as well as a gold beaded anklet. Her ensemble was also accented by a small vase of red and yellow flowers, giving it a whimsical seasonal twist.

When it came to shoes, Mowry created a two-toned appearance with a sharp base from a set of pointed-toe pumps. Her style, appearing to be crafted from pale gray suede, featured triangular toes and closed counters. A set of 4-inch stiletto heels completed the pair with a height-boosting finish.

The “Miracle in Motor City” actress ‘ ensemble bore similarity to the outfit she wore to promote her Spice By Tia Mowry cookware line on Black Friday, as well. For that occasion, Mowry donned a white paneled long-sleeved blouse and silver sequined skirt, paired with the same large hoop earrings for a glamorous twist on cooking attire.

Mowry’s shoe styles range from sleek to whimsical. The actress often wears strappy neutral or metallic sandals for everyday occasions or nights out — plus sharp pointed-toe pumps from top brands Jessica Rich, Stuart Weitzman and Christian Louboutin — plus affordable brands Steve Madden and Topshop. Aside from heels, she’s also been spotted in Aperlai boots and Nike sneakers while off-duty over the years.

