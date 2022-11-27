Person shot in Wasco during officer involved shooting overnight

UPDATE (6:47 a.m.): According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office (KCSO), deputies heard gunshots near the area of Palm Avenue and Gromer Avenue in Wasco early Sunday morning on November 27th.

Shortly after 1 a.m., KCSO deputies investigating the gunshots found four occupied cars. According to the deputies, when they tried to talk to the people inside, they all drove away from the scene.

Deputies say they chased after one of the cars, which crashed. According to investigators, one of the people in that car was armed with a handgun. That person ran away. Officers say that's when the suspect was shot before he was taken to a hospital for his injuries.

According to the KCSO, the suspect is a Hispanic man that is approximately 21 years old.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the KCSO at (661) 861-3110.

