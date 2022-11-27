ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wasco, CA

Person shot in Wasco during officer involved shooting overnight

By 23ABC Digital Team
KERO 23 Bakersfield
 4 days ago
UPDATE (6:47 a.m.): According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office (KCSO), deputies heard gunshots near the area of Palm Avenue and Gromer Avenue in Wasco early Sunday morning on November 27th.

Shortly after 1 a.m., KCSO deputies investigating the gunshots found four occupied cars. According to the deputies, when they tried to talk to the people inside, they all drove away from the scene.

Deputies say they chased after one of the cars, which crashed. According to investigators, one of the people in that car was armed with a handgun. That person ran away. Officers say that's when the suspect was shot before he was taken to a hospital for his injuries.

According to the KCSO, the suspect is a Hispanic man that is approximately 21 years old.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the KCSO at (661) 861-3110.

One person was taken to Kern Medical Sunday morning after being shot by an officer. The Kern County Sheriff's office says deputies were in the area of Palm and Gromer avenue when they heard gunshots just after 1 a.m.

Shortly thereafter deputies came across a vehicle which led deputies on a pursuit until it crashed. KCSO says the suspect was shot by an officer after the crash.

This is a developing story.

