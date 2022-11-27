ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Pete man killed after pointing gun at officer, Pinellas sheriff says

By Olivia George
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
Pinellas County Sherriff Bob Gualtieri said the information provided at the press conference was based on preliminary findings, adding: “Everything is subject to change based on additional witness interviews, interviews with the officers, physical evidence that we find at the scene, etc.” [ Photo illustration by ASHLEY DYE and BOYZELL HOSEY | Times ]

ST. PETERSBURG — A hit-and-run in the early hours of Sunday morning evolved into a welfare check that ended with a St. Petersburg police officer fatally shooting a man by daybreak, according to law enforcement.

Officer Jace Morrow shot Gus Spanoudis, 63, in Spanoudis’ St. Petersburg apartment after he pointed a gun at Morrow and refused to put down the weapon, according to Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri.

At 3:48 a.m., St. Petersburg police responded to a report of a hit-and-run of a parked car in the area of 13th Avenue North and 50th Street North, Gualtieri said at a press conference Sunday morning.

At the scene, officers located a bumper from the suspect vehicle that had a tag on it registered to a woman named Mary Spanoudis, leading them to an apartment complex less than a mile away on 58th Street North.

Officers attempted to make contact at the residence “multiple times,” Gualtieri said. They later returned but still received no answer and looked through a window, noticing a wheelchair and crutches inside. They also noticed mail stacked outside the apartment.

Gualtieri said the officers called Mary Spanoudis and learned she lived in a local nursing home. She told them her son, Gus, lived in the apartment instead.

She said she had last spoken to him on Thanksgiving, according to Gualtieri, who added Mary told officers Gus was disabled. She voiced concern for his safety and asked police to check on him, Gualtieri said.

Two St. Petersburg officers, Jace Morrow and James DeMaria, tried again to gain access to the residence, this time to conduct a welfare check.

Receiving no response, a maintenance person tried to help the officers gain access with a key, but they still could not get inside, Gualtieri said.

At approximately 6:10 a.m., St. Petersburg firefighters arrived and helped the officers make a forced entry.

When they first entered, they did not see anyone but then spotted Gus in a chair in a back bedroom, Gualtieri said.

Gus made suicidal statements and pointed a firearm at Officer Morrow, Gualtieri said at the press conference, which took place outside the apartment complex.

“The officers knew there were other people in the apartment because they could see feet and legs in an adjacent bedroom so there were multiple people in multiple bedrooms, and there were two officers,” he added.

Morrow issued several commands to drop the firearm before firing at Gus, said Gualtieri who, at the time of the press conference had not yet seen the officers’ body camera footage.

Gus was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Neither officer was injured.

Gualtieri said the information provided at the press conference was based on preliminary findings, adding: “Everything is subject to change based on additional witness interviews, interviews with the officers, physical evidence that we find at the scene, etc.”

Morrow, 30, was hired by the St. Petersburg Police Department in November 2015.

The other people in the apartment were 29-year-old Dominic Messina and 30-year-old Michael Redmond.

Messina and Redmond are witnesses at this point, Gualtieri said, adding it is unclear which of the three men were behind the wheel at the time of the hit-and-run, though it is suspected to have been Messina or Redmond.

Messina had been living in the 58th Street North apartment with Spanoudis, Gualtieri said. Redmond was supposedly staying with them too, the sheriff said, adding Redmond’s last address was on Florida’s east coast in Martin County.

Law enforcement are still conducting a hit-and-run investigation, separate to the Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Investigative Task Force investigation now underway.

The taskforce was created in 2020 “to ensure the investigations conducted into law enforcement use of deadly force are thorough, complete, and objective,” according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office. “The purpose of this taskforce is to make sure that officer-involved shootings in Pinellas County are investigated by an independent agency and not by the agency involved in the use of deadly force.”

The investigation being led by the Sherriff’s Office, Gualtieri said. Per St. Petersburg Police Department’s policy, Officer Morrow will be placed on no duty status, according to the news release.

The firearm found on scene, according to law enforcement. [ Pinellas County Sheriff's Office ]

Tampa Bay Times

