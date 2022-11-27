Accused Buffalo grocery store shooter expected to plead guilty in court Monday

The man charged in the mass shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo will appear in court on Monday.

Payton Gendron is expected to plead guilty to state charges.

Gendron's hearing was supposed to take place last week but was delayed due to the historic snowstorm in the region.

Attorneys representing the families of the victims have been told to expect a guilty plea.

Investigators believe that Payton Gendron posted an 180-page document on the internet before the mass shooting at supermarket in Buffalo, New York. ABC's Aaron Katersky has the latest on the suspect.

The 19-year-old is accused of shooting and killing 10 people inside the Tops supermarket back in May.

Anthony Johnson has the latest information on the Buffalo shooting suspect.

