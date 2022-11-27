Read full article on original website
Related
MKI MIYUKI ZOKU Closes Out FW22 With a Clean-Cut "Suiting" Collection
Hot on the heels of its minimalist collection packed with overshirts, trousers, and T-shirts for Fall/Winter 2022, Leeds-based MKI MIYUKI ZOKU is keeping up the momentum with a new “Suiting” collection. Traditionally, MKI is best known for its clean-cut offerings with minimal branding and comfortably-fitting silhouettes. This was...
Supreme Announces 'Play Dead' Skate Video, Photobook, and T-Shirt Drop
Following the reveal of its team-up with denim imprint True Religion, Supreme has announced the debut of its third full-length skate video, Play Dead. The 53-minute tape shot by William Strobeck will feature an array of renowned Supreme team riders, including Tyshawn Jones, Kader Sylla, Ben Kadow, Troy Gipson, Sully Cormier, Seven Strong, Kris Brown, Nik Stain, Auguste Bouznad, Caleb Barnett, Aidan Mackey, Rowan Zorilla, Vincent Touzery, Sean Pablo, Sage Elsesser, Beatrice Domond, and Mark Gonzales. The team will storm the streets of the Big Apple, showcasing their diverse set of skills on board.
SoleFly's Air Jordan 13 Collaboration Is Inspired by Michael Jordan's Yacht
Art collectors, streetwear brands and cultural icons will be flocking down to Florida this week for Art Basel, and one imprint that is chiming in on all of the action with a special release is SoleFly. The Miami-based retailer is reprising its partnership with Jordan Brand, this time to fashion its own Air Jordan 13 rendition inspired by one of Michael Jordan‘s favorite pastimes — yachting.
Nike Dresses Its Air Max 1 in "Neutral Grey"
Nike has just presented a fresh iteration of its Air Max 1 silhouette, and now the sneaker is coming packed with multi-colored outsoles and pom-pom laces. For the Swoosh, 2022 has been a year packed with anniversaries for several of its mainline silhouettes. One of which has been the 35th anniversary of the Air Max 1, and with that, the shoe has dropped in various new iterations, with stand-outs coming in the form of the new “Magma Orange,” “Ale Brown,” and the “Liverpool” edition made in collaboration with Lebron James.
Megan Thee Stallion Is the First Black Woman on Cover of 'Forbes' 30 Under 30'
Megan Thee Stallion has made history as the first Black woman to ever grace the cover of Forbes‘ annual 30 Under 30 list. The Houston Hottie earned an estimated $13 million USD in 2022 from royalties, ticket sales, endorsements and merchandise, with Forbes citing billion-dollar brands such as Nike, Revlon, Cash App, Popeyes and Flamin’ Hot Cheetos as major players in her earnings. That $13 million USD number is comprised of around $2 million USD for her Cheetos Super Bowl ad (in which only her and Charlie Puth’s voice were present; they never appeared in the ad itself), around $1 million USD for her Popeyes “Hottie Sauce,” $250,000 USD for her own Popeyes restaurant and $3 million USD from Time Inc. for the upcoming documentary about her life. “I cannot fake it,” Megan said of her endorsement deals. “If I’m not naturally into it, I don’t want to sell it.”
'Tis the Season for the Nike Dunk Low "Plaid"
As November comes to a close, the holiday season is in full force. In footwear, this has become apparent with the launch of several themed looks this week such as Cactus Plant Flea Market’s Grinch-inspired. Flea 1. However, there’s more celebration in store for the Swoosh as its “Plaid”...
DESCENDANT and Ron Herman Deliver Commemorative Varsity Jackets
Following a three-way collaboration earlier this year with Thinc Project, Ron Herman and DESCENDANT reconnect for another limited capsule. DESCENDANT, led by WTAPS founder Tetsu Nishiyama, first began working with California-born specialty store Ron Herman in 2015 and is now the only partner to develop exclusive lines with the retailer.
The North Face Celebrates 30 Years of the Nuptse Jacket
Few outerwear pieces are as esteemed, iconic, and seminal as the Nuptse from The North Face — which turns 30 years old this year. In celebration of this, TNF is releasing the ‘92 Nuptse collection; a stitch-for-stitch homage to the piece that started our love affair with the pioneering outdoors brand.
Our Legacy Recasts Its Fall 2022 Campaign As Box Tees
This past August, Stockholm-based brand Our Legacy launched its Fall 2022 collection with a campaign shot by Thomas Hauser. Now, the brand is recasting the campaign as limited edition box tees. Appearing in crisp white, the shirts feature three images from the Fall 2022 campaign on the front. On the...
Official Images of the Upcoming AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Low Colorways
AMBUSH and have forged a strong relationship and worked on a vast array of sneaker projects together, and they’re set to reunite for a batch of Air Force 1 Low colorways this holiday season. Sneak peeks at the kicks have been gradually rolling out onto sneaker-focused social accounts, but now we’ve got an official look at the brand’s forthcoming “Game Royal” and “Green” colorways courtesy of Nike.
Snoop Dogg and His Entire Family Front SKIMS' Holiday 2022 Campaign
In matching sleep sets, hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg and his entire family (wife, children and grandchildren included) appear front-and-center in SKIMS’ Holiday 2022 campaign. Shot by the brand’s longtime collaborator Donna Trope, the sartorial effort for Kim Kardashian‘s solution-oriented shapewear and loungewear label marks the family’s first-ever campaign together.
King Kennedy Releases Tactical Boots Made From Persian Rug Scraps
Mikael Kennedy has built a name for himself in the fashion industry by being the go-to contact for sourcing and crafting one-of-a-kind Persian rugs. And this season, he’s taking his craft back into the realm of footwear to generate a collection of limited-edition tactical boots that are all made from antique rugs woven in the late 1800s and early 1900s.
Sans Gêne Embraces Personal Complexity With Second Collection
This past June, Los Angeles-based label Sans Gêne made its debut with an emphasis on contemporary unisex wares and a commitment to uplifting community. Now, the brand has returned for the Winter 2022 season with its second collection. In expanding the Sans Gêne (without reservation, discomfort or embarrassment) ethos,...
Here Are the Nike Footballverse Experiences Taking Place in Dubai this Month
Nike FC heads to Dubai to host a number of football-focused experiences designed to inspire young football fans and players. So far, the “Footballverse” campaign has already seen an exclusive panel talk with footballing legend Ronaldo, Champions Soccer Academy UAE director Dan Jacob and sports consultant Budreya Faisal, where they came together to discuss the sporting icon’s prolific career and the growing youth and women’s game in the region.
McIntosh Labs and The Grateful Dead Deliver the "Wall of Sound" Capsule
Celebrating the most unique traveling concert sound system in history, McIntosh Labs and The Grateful Dead have come together for the “Wall of Sound” capsule collection. Back in 1974, the two music icons unveiled the famed “Wall of Sound” at the San Francisco Cow Palace. The sound system stood over 100 feet wide and three stories tall with 48 McIntosh MC2300 amplifiers. Pushing 28,800 Watts of power, the sonic display has inspired modern concert amplification and helped mark one of the most pivotal moments in music history.
MM6 Maison Margiela Makes Quietly Subversive Clothes for Pre-Fall 2023
For Pre-Fall 2023, MM6 Maison Margiela considers a theme of sartorial mundanity, tweaking staples from the everyday wardrobe with subtle-yet-disruptive design codes. The result is a serving of thoughtful takes on ordinary silhouettes, or in the brand’s words, “quietly particular clothes for quietly particular people.”. Commonplace clothing categories...
Rising D&B Star Nia Archives Has Been Shortlisted for the 2023 BRITs Rising Star Award
Lo-fi jungle singer and songwriter, Nia Archives, has been nominated for the 2023 BRITs Rising Star Award. The BRITS is undoubtedly, the UK’s most prestigious music award ceremony, and the Rising Star award is open to British artists who have not yet received an Official Album Charts Top 20 or achieved more than one Top 20 in the Official Singles Chart. Previous winners of the award have been the likes of Adele, Florence + The Machine, Sam Fender, and Celeste, and the winner is chosen by an invited panel of music industry experts and insiders.
Loving Pink and Purple Hues Outfit This Nike Air Max 90
As we speed through the holiday season, 2023 is fast approaching, and so is the love-filled holiday of Valentine’s Day. To celebrate,. is gearing up to present a slew of pairs doused in romantic hues. From the Dunk Low to the Air More Uptempo, the Oregon-based titan now gives the Air Max 90 a similar treatment.
PUMA Celebrates 70th-Anniversary of Frosted Flakes' Tony the Tiger
In celebration of the Tony the Tiger mascot’s 70th birthday, partners with Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes for a two-piece sneaker collection featuring its classic PUMA Suede and Roma silhouettes. The special-edition PUMA Suede is found in hairy orange suede uppers with black tiger stripe details and blue felt co-branded tongue tabs.
