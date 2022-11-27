ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Geno Smith offers further evidence that Russell Wilson was the problem with Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has been on fire this season, and he’s proving that Russell Wilson was the issue on the team. The Seahawks have a great quarterback, Geno Smith, on their hands this season. He currently leads the league in completion percentage (72.8). His talent, however, is doing more than proving himself. It’s proving that replacing Russell Wilson was a great option.
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

UAB football hiring Super Bowl-winning QB as head coach

UAB football had the biggest stunner of the college football coaching carousel with news they’ll hire Super Bowl-winning QB Trent Dilfer as head coach. Despite numerous Power Five head coaching vacancies needing to be filled and even with Auburn forgetting history and hiring Hugh Freeze, perhaps the wildest hire of the early coaching carousel came from UAB football on Tuesday night.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
FanSided

Deion Sanders next coaching move reportedly down to 3 schools

Deion Sanders is one of the most intriguing names in the college football coaching carousel and he’s reportedly down to three choices. The biggest personality in college football has been coaching in FCS for the last three years. It sees it’s time for him to move on up to FBS or, if you will, prime time.
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

Latest embarrassing Steelers clip should be last straw for Matt Canada (Video)

Matt Canada’s job hangs in the balance as the Steelers season draws to a close. A clip from their win over the Colts won’t help his cause. Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Matt Canada has not looked up to the task this season. While Mike Tomlin was able to give him the benefit of the doubt with an aging Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback, Canada has still failed to create much consistent ball movement with Mitch Trubisky or Kenny Pickett.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Patriots fans ready to ditch Gillette over Josh Allen commercial

Patriots fans couldn’t believe their eyes when Gillette aired an ad featuring Bills QB Josh Allen during their Thursday Night Football tilt with Buffalo. There aren’t many brands as linked to an NFL team as Gillette and the Patriots. The razor brand has held naming rights to New England’s stadium since its debut season in 2002.
BUFFALO, NY
The Comeback

Aidan Hutchinson trolls Jaguars ahead of Week 13 matchup

Rookie defensive end Aidan Hutchinson was drafted by the Detroit Lions at No.2 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, but it seems like he is still bothered by not being selected with the first pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars. That has seemingly given Hutchinson some added motivation for the Lions’ upcoming game against the Jaguars Read more... The post Aidan Hutchinson trolls Jaguars ahead of Week 13 matchup appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FanSided

3 Braves trades to make at the MLB Winter Meetings

At the MLB Winter Meetings, the Atlanta Braves should talk to these three teams about a potential trade. The Atlanta Braves have a couple of roster holes they should be looking to fill or improve this offseason. There are some areas where they have a surplus. Other roster spots lack championship-quality players.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Deshaun Watson still isn’t talking about what led to his suspension

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson spoke to the media for the first time since returning form suspension, but he wold only answer football-related questions. Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was suspended for 11 games this season for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, stemming from civil lawsuits for sexual assault and misconduct alleged by over two dozen women. Even with the 11-game suspension, Watson needed to meet requirements to return. He did so and is now set to make his season debut with the Browns this Sunday, as they face his former team in the Houston Texans.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Braves on verge of making major mistake for 2023 season

The Atlanta Braves are on the verge of royally screwing up with a player they should have cut ties with long ago. The Atlanta Braves have made some really incredible cost-saving moves by developing talent in-house and signing them to long, affordable contracts. Based on Spotrac’s true value statistic, Atlanta...
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Udonis Haslem still showing why he’s ultimate Miami Heat ‘locker room guy’

The Miami Heat have an illustrious history of greatness, though that “illustrious history” isn’t that long, considering they are really among the league’s younger franchises. However, in that short amount of time, they have managed to accomplish quite the feats, such as their 3-way tie (Philadelphia, Detroit) for sixth in most titles among NBA franchises with three championships.
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

FanSided

