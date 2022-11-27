Read full article on original website
Tyree "Sir Maejor" Conyers-Page Fundraising AGAIN After a Federal Judge BANS itBLK PespectiveAtlanta, GA
Delta flight attendant tells wheelchair passenger that TSA will make him get off plane ‘with their guns’Aabha GopanAtlanta, GA
A woman gave birth in McDonald’s bathroom and named the baby ‘little nugget’Shameel ShamsAtlanta, GA
Herschel Walker is Now Leading Raphael Warnock as Gov Kemp Endorses Walker – We link You to All the PollsThe Veracity ReportGeorgia State
Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in GeorgiajzonazariAtlanta, GA
Geno Smith offers further evidence that Russell Wilson was the problem with Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has been on fire this season, and he’s proving that Russell Wilson was the issue on the team. The Seahawks have a great quarterback, Geno Smith, on their hands this season. He currently leads the league in completion percentage (72.8). His talent, however, is doing more than proving himself. It’s proving that replacing Russell Wilson was a great option.
Russell Wilson has lost the Broncos locker room, and there’s no going back
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has had quite a disappointing season, and he’s reportedly losing some of his team. Things just keep looking worse and worse for Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson as the season continues. He reportedly “lost some people in the locker room.”. Things aren’t looking great...
UAB football hiring Super Bowl-winning QB as head coach
UAB football had the biggest stunner of the college football coaching carousel with news they’ll hire Super Bowl-winning QB Trent Dilfer as head coach. Despite numerous Power Five head coaching vacancies needing to be filled and even with Auburn forgetting history and hiring Hugh Freeze, perhaps the wildest hire of the early coaching carousel came from UAB football on Tuesday night.
Deion Sanders next coaching move reportedly down to 3 schools
Deion Sanders is one of the most intriguing names in the college football coaching carousel and he’s reportedly down to three choices. The biggest personality in college football has been coaching in FCS for the last three years. It sees it’s time for him to move on up to FBS or, if you will, prime time.
Rose Bowl might opt out of Ohio State for not taking it seriously enough
The Rose Bowl is considering spurning Ohio State for Penn State because the Buckeyes didn’t take the game seriously enough last time. Remember how Ohio State had a bunch of players opt out of the 2022 Rose Bowl Game against Utah?. Now the Rose Bowl is thinking about opting...
Latest embarrassing Steelers clip should be last straw for Matt Canada (Video)
Matt Canada’s job hangs in the balance as the Steelers season draws to a close. A clip from their win over the Colts won’t help his cause. Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Matt Canada has not looked up to the task this season. While Mike Tomlin was able to give him the benefit of the doubt with an aging Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback, Canada has still failed to create much consistent ball movement with Mitch Trubisky or Kenny Pickett.
Allen Lazard knows exactly why Aaron Rodgers is playing through injury
Aaron Rodgers expects to play against the Chicago Bears despite suffering an injury the previous week, and Allen Lazard knows why he wants to play. After Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a rib injury against the Eagles in Week 12, his game status for Week 13 was unknown.
Patriots fans ready to ditch Gillette over Josh Allen commercial
Patriots fans couldn’t believe their eyes when Gillette aired an ad featuring Bills QB Josh Allen during their Thursday Night Football tilt with Buffalo. There aren’t many brands as linked to an NFL team as Gillette and the Patriots. The razor brand has held naming rights to New England’s stadium since its debut season in 2002.
Patrick Mahomes explains meaning behind “Bronze” nickname for new baby
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes welcomed a new baby boy who will bear the nickname “Bronze” thanks to his brother, Jackson. Patrick Mahomes became a father for the second time on Monday with the birth of his son Patrick Lavon Mahomes III. While the baby boy was...
Aidan Hutchinson trolls Jaguars ahead of Week 13 matchup
Rookie defensive end Aidan Hutchinson was drafted by the Detroit Lions at No.2 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, but it seems like he is still bothered by not being selected with the first pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars. That has seemingly given Hutchinson some added motivation for the Lions’ upcoming game against the Jaguars Read more... The post Aidan Hutchinson trolls Jaguars ahead of Week 13 matchup appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SEC bowl games 2022: Where will every SEC team play in the postseason?
With the college football postseason arriving, here are all of the bowl games that SEC teams are eligible for. The 2022 college football season has reached Conference Championship weekend. Once all the title holders are determined by Saturday, that means all of the bowl game participants will be revealed. When...
3 Braves trades to make at the MLB Winter Meetings
At the MLB Winter Meetings, the Atlanta Braves should talk to these three teams about a potential trade. The Atlanta Braves have a couple of roster holes they should be looking to fill or improve this offseason. There are some areas where they have a surplus. Other roster spots lack championship-quality players.
Deshaun Watson still isn’t talking about what led to his suspension
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson spoke to the media for the first time since returning form suspension, but he wold only answer football-related questions. Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was suspended for 11 games this season for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, stemming from civil lawsuits for sexual assault and misconduct alleged by over two dozen women. Even with the 11-game suspension, Watson needed to meet requirements to return. He did so and is now set to make his season debut with the Browns this Sunday, as they face his former team in the Houston Texans.
Auburn football: Charles Barkley reveals who he wanted as head coach
AU legend Charles Barkley had an opinion of who he wanted to replace Bryan Harsin as Auburn football head coach, and it wasn’t the man they actually hired — that being former Liberty Flames head coach Hugh Freeze. Barkley instead wanted AU to be ready for ‘Prime Time,’...
Braves on verge of making major mistake for 2023 season
The Atlanta Braves are on the verge of royally screwing up with a player they should have cut ties with long ago. The Atlanta Braves have made some really incredible cost-saving moves by developing talent in-house and signing them to long, affordable contracts. Based on Spotrac’s true value statistic, Atlanta...
Damien Harris supporting women’s rights with cleats in Week 13
Damien Harris will support women’s rights with his cleats in Week 13. The NFL’s week of My Cause My Cleats begins on Thursday Night Football. Every year the NFL has a special week where players and coaches don their own uniquely designed cleats representing their chosen charities or organizations.
Udonis Haslem still showing why he’s ultimate Miami Heat ‘locker room guy’
The Miami Heat have an illustrious history of greatness, though that “illustrious history” isn’t that long, considering they are really among the league’s younger franchises. However, in that short amount of time, they have managed to accomplish quite the feats, such as their 3-way tie (Philadelphia, Detroit) for sixth in most titles among NBA franchises with three championships.
