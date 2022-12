The Orcutt branch of the Santa Maria Public Library will be closed Monday, November 28 through Wednesday, November 30 for building maintenance.

The Orcutt branch will return to normal operating hours on Thursday, December 1 at 11 a.m.

All other libraries in the system will be open during regular hours.

For more information, visit the library’s website at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library .