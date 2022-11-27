NASSAU, Bahamas — In the fall, as he was about to play in his first Presidents Cup, Max Homa hatched an idea. Homa had not yet gotten to know Cameron Young, the PGA Tour Rookie of the Year last season with a remarkable rise to elite status and such a short time removed from having zero status on any pro tour. Young is super-introverted, so Homa decided he was going to make his business to get to know the stoic 25-year-old from Westchester. “I kind of started with the idea that I wanted to crack him to see what his personality is...

29 MINUTES AGO