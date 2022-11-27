ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbotsford, WI

Michael Prindle
3d ago

I hope they put the fence back on it when mounting it. That's pretty cool. Not for the deer, but the story.

WausauPilot

Marshfield woman killed while walking on Marathon County highway

Police say a 31-year-old Marshfield woman was killed while walking on a county highway Monday night. Joy Danielle Moravec was walking on County Hwy. J near the intersection with County Hwy. Z in the town of Easton when she was struck by a passing motorist. The driver, a 33-year-old Wausau man, was traveling south just before 6 p.m. Monday when the crash happened.
MARSHFIELD, WI
wiproud.com

25+ crashes reported in western Wis. yesterday

Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Western Wisconsin was hit with its first significant snowfall of the season. Areas of the Chippewa Valley saw anywhere from three to six inches of snow. Farther north, communities like Hudson had nearly eight inches. The Wisconsin State Patrol reports close to 25 crashes and runoffs...
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Axe throwing championships on target for Appleton this weekend

PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - The 2022 Axe and Knife Throwing Championships will be in Appleton this weekend hosting throwers from four countries and 38 states competing for world titles including 26 competitors from Wisconsin. Competitors qualify through leagues and tournaments to earn a spot at the world championship. Section 715...
APPLETON, WI
WSAW

Two animals dead in Antigo trailer fire

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - At 2:16 p.m., the City of Antigo Fire Department responded to a trailer home engulfed in flames at 1601 10th Ave. in the City of Antigo. Heavy smoke and flames were visible upon the arrival of the first units. The lone occupant of the structure was...
ANTIGO, WI
WSAW

Landmark law, UW-Stevens Point lab hail 50 years of efforts

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Fifty years ago, the Clean Water Act was passed to protect and restore national waterways, which are vital to our health, ecosystems, and economy. Since 1972, it has helped prevent, reduce, and eliminate pollution and create water that is drinkable, fishable, and swimmable. That same...
STEVENS POINT, WI
WSAW

Artist is longtime supporter of Empty Bowls campaign

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Neighbors Place is holding its 15th annual empty bowls event to help with food insecurity in the Wausau area. Artist Ron Hay has been participating since the start of the event and once again is offering his artwork for the cause. Hay views himself as...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Mid-State Truck Service kicks off annual holiday campaign

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For the past 14 years, Mid-State Truck Service has been supporting the Toys for Tots program with their Truckers for Tots campaign. The mission has been to alleviate some of the financial stress of the holidays on families while making sure children have something to open on Christmas morning. The Truckers for Tots campaign has exceeded last year’s donation of more than $55,000 worth of new toys as this year they will be contributing over $60,000 worth to the local communities that they serve.
WAUSAU, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Investigation results of Sheriff Cramer’s death announced Wednesday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Following former Sheriff Ron Cramer’s death, Acting Sheriff Cory Schalinske and other law enforcement officers are calling for change in the work culture when it comes to making mental health a priotiry. During a joint news conference today, Sheriff Cory Schalinske said every staffer’s...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WSAW

Woman struck by vehicle in Weston

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Everest Metropolitan Police Department responded to a 911 call around 4:35 p.m. Tuesday evening for a woman who was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street. The woman was walking at the intersection of Alderson Street and Sternberg Avenue when a vehicle traveling southbound on...
WESTON, WI
WausauPilot

Vehicle crashes into semi on I-39 near Wausau

A portion of I-39 south of Wausau was closed for more than five hours early Tuesday after a vehicle struck a semi in a fiery crash, according to preliminary emergency scanner reports. The crash was reported at about 1:23 a.m. Nov. 29 in the southbound lanes of I-39, just north...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Portion of Highway 29 near Edgar reopens following semi crash

EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) - The eastbound lanes on Wisconsin Highway 29 that were blocked off due to a jackknifed semi truck have been cleared by the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department. The crash happened Tuesday night on Wisconsin Highway 29 at Fairview Drive just west of the village of Edgar.
EDGAR, WI
WSAW

A return to winter weather keeps Highway Department on its toes

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As the weather turns colder, the people at Marathon County Highway Maintenance know that they have a big task to tackle once again this winter. Marathon County Highway Maintenance supervisor Paul Schilling says the smaller snowfalls early in the season often cause the most problems. “Those are the ones I think really catch everyone off guard. They think they’re back in their winter driving mode. Really they’re not, because you can see up and down 51,” Schilling said.
WAUSAU, WI

