WSAW
WSAW-TV meteorologist Chad Franzen to join ‘Route 51′ for guest segment
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Meteorologist Chad Franzen will join Wisconsin Public Radio’s ‘Route 51′ on Friday for a discussion about winter weather. The show is live at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. “Route 51″ is hosted Shereen Siewert. Franzen will explain the physical processes...
Marshfield woman killed while walking on Marathon County highway
Police say a 31-year-old Marshfield woman was killed while walking on a county highway Monday night. Joy Danielle Moravec was walking on County Hwy. J near the intersection with County Hwy. Z in the town of Easton when she was struck by a passing motorist. The driver, a 33-year-old Wausau man, was traveling south just before 6 p.m. Monday when the crash happened.
wiproud.com
25+ crashes reported in western Wis. yesterday
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Western Wisconsin was hit with its first significant snowfall of the season. Areas of the Chippewa Valley saw anywhere from three to six inches of snow. Farther north, communities like Hudson had nearly eight inches. The Wisconsin State Patrol reports close to 25 crashes and runoffs...
WSAW
Name of victim in Marathon County fatal pedestrian crash released
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 31-year-old woman who was struck and killed while walking on a rural highway Monday evening has been identified as Joy Moravec. Investigators said the Marshfield woman was walking on County Road J near Country Road Z when she was hit by a car. Moravec died of her injuries.
wearegreenbay.com
Police find Menards fraud suspect hiding in Ashwaubenon drainage pipe, accused of incidents across Wisconsin
(WFRV) – A man from Texas was taken into custody after allegedly using worthless checks at stores across Wisconsin and driving on the train tracks to flee from police in West De Pere. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 41-year-old Nathaniel Rogers is facing seven charges...
Man missing from Wisconsin Rapids since 1976 identified as murder victim in Montana
A man missing since 1976 has been identified through forensic DNA profiling as a murder victim whose remains were discovered by a hiker in Montana 18 years ago, according to police. A multi-jurisdictional cold case murder investigation is now underway into the death of Rogers “Roger” Lee Ellis, who vanished...
WSAW
Axe throwing championships on target for Appleton this weekend
PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - The 2022 Axe and Knife Throwing Championships will be in Appleton this weekend hosting throwers from four countries and 38 states competing for world titles including 26 competitors from Wisconsin. Competitors qualify through leagues and tournaments to earn a spot at the world championship. Section 715...
WSAW
Two animals dead in Antigo trailer fire
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - At 2:16 p.m., the City of Antigo Fire Department responded to a trailer home engulfed in flames at 1601 10th Ave. in the City of Antigo. Heavy smoke and flames were visible upon the arrival of the first units. The lone occupant of the structure was...
WSAW
Landmark law, UW-Stevens Point lab hail 50 years of efforts
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Fifty years ago, the Clean Water Act was passed to protect and restore national waterways, which are vital to our health, ecosystems, and economy. Since 1972, it has helped prevent, reduce, and eliminate pollution and create water that is drinkable, fishable, and swimmable. That same...
WSAW
Artist is longtime supporter of Empty Bowls campaign
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Neighbors Place is holding its 15th annual empty bowls event to help with food insecurity in the Wausau area. Artist Ron Hay has been participating since the start of the event and once again is offering his artwork for the cause. Hay views himself as...
WSAW
Mid-State Truck Service kicks off annual holiday campaign
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For the past 14 years, Mid-State Truck Service has been supporting the Toys for Tots program with their Truckers for Tots campaign. The mission has been to alleviate some of the financial stress of the holidays on families while making sure children have something to open on Christmas morning. The Truckers for Tots campaign has exceeded last year’s donation of more than $55,000 worth of new toys as this year they will be contributing over $60,000 worth to the local communities that they serve.
WEAU-TV 13
Investigation results of Sheriff Cramer’s death announced Wednesday
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Following former Sheriff Ron Cramer’s death, Acting Sheriff Cory Schalinske and other law enforcement officers are calling for change in the work culture when it comes to making mental health a priotiry. During a joint news conference today, Sheriff Cory Schalinske said every staffer’s...
Remains of Wisconsin man who went missing in 1976 identified
Montana authorities said Tuesday that human remains found in Carbon County about 18 years ago have been identified as those of a Wisconsin hitchhiker who left his home state to flee legal trouble.
UPDATE: 1 dead in fiery semi crash on I-39 near Wausau
One person died in an early morning crash Tuesday on the interstate south of Wausau, police said. Crews were paged at 1:24 a.m. Nov. 29 to a crash in the southbound lanes of I-39, just north of Hwy. 153. Initial reports stated a vehicle crashed into a semi and was on fire.
WSAW
Woman struck by vehicle in Weston
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Everest Metropolitan Police Department responded to a 911 call around 4:35 p.m. Tuesday evening for a woman who was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street. The woman was walking at the intersection of Alderson Street and Sternberg Avenue when a vehicle traveling southbound on...
Vehicle crashes into semi on I-39 near Wausau
A portion of I-39 south of Wausau was closed for more than five hours early Tuesday after a vehicle struck a semi in a fiery crash, according to preliminary emergency scanner reports. The crash was reported at about 1:23 a.m. Nov. 29 in the southbound lanes of I-39, just north...
WSAW
Portion of Highway 29 near Edgar reopens following semi crash
EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) - The eastbound lanes on Wisconsin Highway 29 that were blocked off due to a jackknifed semi truck have been cleared by the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department. The crash happened Tuesday night on Wisconsin Highway 29 at Fairview Drive just west of the village of Edgar.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Not Guilty Plea for Man Accused of Aggressive Grandparent Scam in Central Wisconsin
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A California man accused of duping thousands of dollars from several residents in Marathon County and elsewhere in Central Wisconsin has entered a not guilty plea to charges of theft and false representation. William Comfort is facing three felony counts for theft of between $10,000...
WSAW
A return to winter weather keeps Highway Department on its toes
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As the weather turns colder, the people at Marathon County Highway Maintenance know that they have a big task to tackle once again this winter. Marathon County Highway Maintenance supervisor Paul Schilling says the smaller snowfalls early in the season often cause the most problems. “Those are the ones I think really catch everyone off guard. They think they’re back in their winter driving mode. Really they’re not, because you can see up and down 51,” Schilling said.
WSAW
UW-Stevens Point campuses help celebrate the holidays with music and theater events
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point is offering a variety of music concerts and theatrical musicals in December at its Stevens Point and Wausau campuses. The Department of Theatre and Dance at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point will host “A Christmas Carol, The Musical” as part of...
