Neymar will play again at Qatar World Cup, claims Brazil boss Tite

By NewsChain Sport
 4 days ago
Brazil boss Tite believes the injured Neymar will play again at the Qatar World Cup as he spoke about the fouling of players that “has to be stopped”.

Neymar limped off late on when Brazil opened their Group G campaign with a 2-0 win over Serbia on Thursday.

And on Friday the team’s doctor revealed that both the Paris St Germain forward and defender Danilo would miss Monday’s clash with Switzerland due to ankle issues.

Neymar was said to have a “lateral ligament injury to (his) right ankle along with a small bone swelling”.

Tite told a press conference on Sunday: “I believe Neymar and Danilo will be playing the World Cup.

“That’s my opinion. Medically and clinically, I’m not in the position to speak about those things. But I also have medical reports on my side.

“I can continue to say that not only about Neymar but also about Danilo, who at first seemed to be in a more comfortable position. Both of their situations have evolved. But for both of them we believe they will be available to play the World Cup moving forward.”

When it was put to Tite that Neymar had been on the receiving end of nine fouls during Thursday’s contest at the Lusail Stadium, he said: “I must say, if you want to celebrate football, we have to pay attention to the rotation of fouls.

“Because they focus on specific players, this is a fact, and this has to be stopped.”

Brazil, whose goals against Serbia both came from Richarlison, take on a Switzerland side who opened their campaign with a 1-0 win over Cameroon, sealed by a Breel Embolo finish.

Regarding the absence of Neymar, Switzerland boss Murat Yakin was quoted by Brazil’s A Tarde as saying: “It doesn’t change anything for us and it doesn’t make our task any easier.

“We analyse the team and the role of each player. If a player can’t play, we talk about it.

“But I think they will manage to replace Neymar well and we need to be prepared. Neymar will not play, but we have to focus on our own work.”

