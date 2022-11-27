ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

KTVB

Storm impacts: More than 20,000 without power following winter storm

SEATTLE — More than 20,0000 customers are without power in the Puget Sound area Wednesday after a snow and windstorm. At one point, nearly 80,000 customers were without power during the winter weather. Power outages. Puget Sound Energy was reporting 8,192 customers without power as of 4 p.m. Wednesday....
SEATTLE, WA
KTVB

Latest Info | Moscow Police say sixth person on rental lease was not home during attack

MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow police have provided new details in the investigation of four murdered University of Idaho students on Nov. 13, 2022. In their latest update, Moscow police revealed a sixth person is listed on the lease at the King Road home where the four students were killed. However, they do not believe this person was at the house at the time of the murder.
MOSCOW, ID

