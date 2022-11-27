It feels strange now to think of a time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe before we knew of two momentous words – “snap” and “blip.” For those of us who were less comics-aware, and basing most of our knowledge on the movies, Thanos’ actions in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) were truly jaw-dropping. No one could believe it as we watched first Bucky, then T’Challa, then Groot, then Wanda, then Sam, then Mantis, then Drax, then Quill, then Steven Strange, and worst of all – Spider-Man – disappear before our very eyes.

2 DAYS AGO