‘Lighting of the Green’ brings out Canfield community
WFMJ.com
Austintown, Canfield, Salem, Grove City 'Light Up' for the holidays Thursday night
The holiday season officially gets underway Thursday night during celebrations in four Valley communities. Austintown, Canfield, Salem, and Grove City have each scheduled observances that include a variety of events such as tree lightings, parades, and an appearance by the jolly old elf, Santa. Canfield Lighting of the Green. 6:30...
Downtown restaurant kicks off holiday season with transformation
The Federal in downtown Youngstown has undergone a transformation for the holiday.
WYTV.com
Tenants briefly evacuated due to smoke
HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) — Hubbard Manor tenants were briefly evacuated from the building when smoke went into the hallway of the fourth floor. It happened late Thursday morning at the building on West Liberty Street. Firefighters say a maintenance employee opened the door of an an apartment after smelling...
WYTV.com
Local Dollar General store reopens following remodel
STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A Dollar General store has opened in the Valley following a remodel over the fall. According to a press release, the location is on the 200 block of Rita Drive in Struthers. The store reopened this month following its closure in July. Dollar General said...
WFMJ.com
Mahoning County Dog Warden reports happy ending for pit bull no one wanted
If you’re looking for a story that will brighten your holidays, here’s one with a happy ending from the Mahoning County Dog Warden’s Facebook page. It was back in late March when Natasha was turned over to the dog pound because the owner of the pit bull said she wasn’t cat friendly.
WYTV.com
Two taken to hospital after Youngstown crash
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Two people have been taken to the hospital after a Thursday morning crash. It happened on Oak Street in Youngstown, near Fruit Street around 6:30 a.m. when an SUV and pick up truck collided. First responders had to use a rescue tool to get one of the...
WYTV.com
Small fire causes of temporary closure of restaurant
WYTV.com
Roads shut down for Salem Christmas parade
SALEM, Ohio (WKBN)- Two roads will be closed for the upcoming Salem Christmas parade on Thursday. North Lincoln Avenue will be shut down at East Ninth Street at 6 p.m. in Salem for the Christmas parade. There will be no parking on State Street from 4 p.m. until after the...
27 First News
Local clock shop still ticking after 43 years
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Mahoning Avenue in Austintown sits a local gem of a business called Big Ben’s Clock Shop. What started as a hobby for owner Ben Mischey turned into a 43-year passion for clocks. Walking through Big Ben’s Clock Shop, you’ll find just about any...
WYTV.com
Local realtor branches out to make dream homes possible
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) Realtor Wendy Perez is in the business of making home-buying dreams come true while making the process as smooth as possible. Perez and her team just cut the ribbon on a brand-new branch powered by EXP Realty. The Wendy Perez Team, LLC on Tippecanoe Road in Canfield is officially open for business.
WYTV.com
‘Things are changing’: Resident reacts to double murder in Lowellville
LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Lowellville rallied around its school this past spring when there was a shooting in the cafeteria. Now, the village is doing it again after a double murder suicide. Ruth Shipley heard sirens Wednesday night, then her niece called. She was checking on Shipley and told...
WYTV.com
Community tree lighting set for this weekend
GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) — The City of Girard is preparing to celebrate the start of the holiday season with the lighting of the community tree. The festivities will begin Saturday with a parade starting at Boardman Medical Supply on North State Street. There will be vendors set up, and the parade will start at 3:30 p.m.
Finding Amy Hambrick: ID made, but questions remain
Youngstown police have been investigating since human remains were found Aug. 26 in a wooded area on Thorn Hill Road on the East Side.
WYTV.com
Orchestra pit at Powers Auditorium to ring once again after 20-year hiatus
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – When Ballet Western Reserve performs “The Nutcracker” this weekend, the dancers will be accompanied by something they’ve never experienced before. Something that hasn’t been used at Powers Auditorium in 20 years. Wednesday night, before the dress rehearsal of “The Nutcracker,” musicians...
WYTV.com
Youngstown honoring those affected by AIDS
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Thursday is World AIDS Day, and for more than 30 years, people have united on this day. It’s a time to support people with HIV and honor those who have died from AIDS. HIV can be passed through unclean needles or through sexual contact....
Forbes lists local winery owners on ’30 under 30′ list
L'uva Bella Winery owners Marisa Sergi and Evan Schumann were recognized in the Food and Drink category of Forbes' 30 under 30 list.
Body of woman from Lorain found in Columbiana County
The Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that they’ve identified the body of a woman found on Monday in Madison Township.
WYTV.com
Youngstown businesses prep for holiday event, first parade since pandemic
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Days ahead of time, workers are busy decorating storefronts for this Friday’s Holiday Parade and Tree-lighting in Youngstown. This will be the first year for the parade downtown since the pandemic began, and the parade itself will be winding its way from one end of downtown to the other.
WFMJ.com
Electrical fire erupts outside Fireplace restaurant
Firefighters from several area departments were dispatched to the Fireplace restaurant in Poland Wednesday morning. A call came in just after 8:30 a.m. when a fire was reported near the kitchen of the business. When firefighters arrived they determined that the fire may have been caused by an electrical issue...
