Austintown, OH

WYTV.com

‘Lighting of the Green’ brings out Canfield community

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – On Thursday night, Canfield started the holiday season with a parade and tree lighting. Before the parade, 65 trees on the “Canfield Green” were lit. Afterward, the drum corps of the Canfield High School band led the parade around the Green, followed by Santa in a horse-drawn carriage.
CANFIELD, OH
WFMJ.com

Austintown, Canfield, Salem, Grove City 'Light Up' for the holidays Thursday night

The holiday season officially gets underway Thursday night during celebrations in four Valley communities. Austintown, Canfield, Salem, and Grove City have each scheduled observances that include a variety of events such as tree lightings, parades, and an appearance by the jolly old elf, Santa. Canfield Lighting of the Green. 6:30...
SALEM, OH
WYTV.com

Tenants briefly evacuated due to smoke

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) — Hubbard Manor tenants were briefly evacuated from the building when smoke went into the hallway of the fourth floor. It happened late Thursday morning at the building on West Liberty Street. Firefighters say a maintenance employee opened the door of an an apartment after smelling...
HUBBARD, OH
WYTV.com

Local Dollar General store reopens following remodel

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A Dollar General store has opened in the Valley following a remodel over the fall. According to a press release, the location is on the 200 block of Rita Drive in Struthers. The store reopened this month following its closure in July. Dollar General said...
STRUTHERS, OH
WYTV.com

Two taken to hospital after Youngstown crash

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Two people have been taken to the hospital after a Thursday morning crash. It happened on Oak Street in Youngstown, near Fruit Street around 6:30 a.m. when an SUV and pick up truck collided. First responders had to use a rescue tool to get one of the...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

WYTV.com

27 First News

Local clock shop still ticking after 43 years

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Mahoning Avenue in Austintown sits a local gem of a business called Big Ben’s Clock Shop. What started as a hobby for owner Ben Mischey turned into a 43-year passion for clocks. Walking through Big Ben’s Clock Shop, you’ll find just about any...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Local realtor branches out to make dream homes possible

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) Realtor Wendy Perez is in the business of making home-buying dreams come true while making the process as smooth as possible. Perez and her team just cut the ribbon on a brand-new branch powered by EXP Realty. The Wendy Perez Team, LLC on Tippecanoe Road in Canfield is officially open for business.
CANFIELD, OH
WYTV.com

Community tree lighting set for this weekend

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) — The City of Girard is preparing to celebrate the start of the holiday season with the lighting of the community tree. The festivities will begin Saturday with a parade starting at Boardman Medical Supply on North State Street. There will be vendors set up, and the parade will start at 3:30 p.m.
GIRARD, OH
WYTV.com

Orchestra pit at Powers Auditorium to ring once again after 20-year hiatus

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – When Ballet Western Reserve performs “The Nutcracker” this weekend, the dancers will be accompanied by something they’ve never experienced before. Something that hasn’t been used at Powers Auditorium in 20 years. Wednesday night, before the dress rehearsal of “The Nutcracker,” musicians...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Youngstown honoring those affected by AIDS

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Thursday is World AIDS Day, and for more than 30 years, people have united on this day. It’s a time to support people with HIV and honor those who have died from AIDS. HIV can be passed through unclean needles or through sexual contact....
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Youngstown businesses prep for holiday event, first parade since pandemic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Days ahead of time, workers are busy decorating storefronts for this Friday’s Holiday Parade and Tree-lighting in Youngstown. This will be the first year for the parade downtown since the pandemic began, and the parade itself will be winding its way from one end of downtown to the other.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Electrical fire erupts outside Fireplace restaurant

Firefighters from several area departments were dispatched to the Fireplace restaurant in Poland Wednesday morning. A call came in just after 8:30 a.m. when a fire was reported near the kitchen of the business. When firefighters arrived they determined that the fire may have been caused by an electrical issue...
POLAND, OH

