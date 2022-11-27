Read full article on original website
Related
Get a Roku Express streaming device for 40% off on Amazon
This little box keeps everyone entertained over the holidays.
SFGate
YouTube Releases 2022 Trending U.S. Videos, Creators: Technoblade, MrBeast Top Lists
The top-trending U.S. video on YouTube this year was late gaming creator Technoblade’s posthumous message to fans, while MrBeast scored as the YouTuber with the biggest subscriber gains in 2022. YouTube on Thursday announced its year-end top 10 trending videos, creators and songs in the U.S., as well as...
mesm Tokyo, Autograph Collection: Enjoy a Magical Space at mesm Tokyo. "BLUE FANTASY 2022" Starts on December 1st, 2022
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 2, 2022-- mesm Tokyo, Autograph Collection, which welcomes its guests with several specialties, not only fascinates your senses but also resonates with the dynamics and wavelength of Tokyo. The hotel announces “BLUE FANTASY 2022”, a unique holiday season to mesm Tokyo with the hotel’s concept of “TOKYO WAVES” and the signature colour midnight blue. mesm Tokyo will hold “BLUE FANTASY 2022” from December 1st, 2022, to January 9th, 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130006215/en/ mesm Tokyo, Autograph Collection: Enjoy a Magical Space at mesm Tokyo. “BLUE FANTASY 2022” Starts on December 1st, 2022 (Graphic: Business Wire)
SFGate
Ariana Godoy’s Hit Webnovel ‘Sigue Mi Voz’ Gets Movie Adaptation from Wattpad Webtoon Studios (EXCLUSIVE)
Following the worldwide success of Netflix’s Spanish-language YA romance “A través de mi ventana,” Wattpad Webtoon Studios has announced the film adaptation of “Sigue mi voz,” author and influencer Adriana Godoy’s more recent Wattpad webnovel hit. Directed and written by Inés Pintor and...
SFGate
YouTube Reveals Top 10 U.S. Songs Streamed in 2022
Disney’s “Encanto” has conjured more musical magic — notching two spots on YouTube’s Top 10 Songs list in the U.S. for 2022. Breakout hit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” performed by the “Encanto” cast, took the No. 1 spot overall on the YouTube year-end ranking. The animated movie’s “Surface Pressure,” performed by Jessica Darrow, landed at No. 3.
Here's Where You've Seen The Cast Of "Welcome To Chippendales" Before
There are some familiar faces in this thrilling true crime miniseries.
Comments / 0