TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 2, 2022-- mesm Tokyo, Autograph Collection, which welcomes its guests with several specialties, not only fascinates your senses but also resonates with the dynamics and wavelength of Tokyo. The hotel announces “BLUE FANTASY 2022”, a unique holiday season to mesm Tokyo with the hotel’s concept of “TOKYO WAVES” and the signature colour midnight blue. mesm Tokyo will hold “BLUE FANTASY 2022” from December 1st, 2022, to January 9th, 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130006215/en/ mesm Tokyo, Autograph Collection: Enjoy a Magical Space at mesm Tokyo. “BLUE FANTASY 2022” Starts on December 1st, 2022 (Graphic: Business Wire)

