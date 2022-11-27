ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shania Twain Releases New Special Edition Of Her 1997 ‘Come On Over’ Album Featuring New Duets with Elton John, Nick Jonas & More

By Lacey West
 4 days ago

Shania Twain is on a roll with no signs of stopping.

In addition to a Vegas Residency, new upcoming album and world tour , Shania has also released a new Special Edition of her 1997 Come On Over album in honor of its 25th anniversary .

Shania announced this morning on social media that she had been working on giving the songs a refresh for the upcoming 25th anniversary, and that the new release would include some fresh duet versions with “some dear friends of [hers].”

Fellow 1990s alum and “It Must Be Love” singer, Bryan White appears on the first featured duet with Shania on her “From This Moment On” love song.

In addition to that duet, two different duets of Shania’s infamous love ballad “You’re Still The One” are featured. The first is with Chris Martin, lead singer and co-founder of the rock band Coldplay. Their live duet from Las Vegas this year will also be featured in a live music video as part of the Special Edition album.

This one is a quick favorite for me on the re-release with Chris’s skillset on the piano leading the vocals.

The other duet of the track will feature none other than the Rocket Man himself, Sir Elton John.

The Elton John duet features a Shania live intro from Miami in 1999, where she describes meeting Elton John “by sheer accident” at a London radio station, where the first words he sang to her were the opening lines of “You’re Still The One.” Shania shared that it was something she would never forget, and that she was in total awe of hearing him sing the words of her song.

Although all the songs will feature new makeovers with spatial audio features, the final new duet on the album is “Party For Two,” which features Nick Jonas on the male vocal. This track is a live performance audio from their 2017 Stagecoach appearance and is a decade crossover from the Jonas Brothers popularity in the mid-2000s.

Shania made sure to give her Come On Over album a grand 25th birthday by bringing out the big guns on this revitalization.

Shania with Chris Martin:

