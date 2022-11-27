Tigers drop out of top 10 in latest Coaches Poll

The new USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll was released Sunday following Week 13, the final week of the regular season.

Clemson (10-2, 8-0 ACC) fell to No. 11 in the latest coaches poll following its 31-30 loss to South Carolina on Saturday at Death Valley.

The Tigers were previously ranked No. 8 in the coaches poll.

Saturday’s loss ended the Tigers’ 40-game home winning streak, which dated to 2016, as well as snapped their seven-game winning streak against South Carolina.

Clemson ran for 237 yards but committed three turnovers, including one with 2:09 to play, in the loss. Defensively, the Tigers had 11 tackles for loss and three sacks and only 54 yards rushing on 31 carries, but allowed 360 yards through the air.

With the regular season now complete, Atlantic Division champion Clemson will face Coastal Division champion North Carolina in the 2022 ACC Championship Game in Charlotte, N.C. on Saturday, Dec. 3. The game is slated for an 8 p.m. kickoff on ABC.

You can see the full coaches poll following Week 13 of the season below:

No. 19 Mississippi; No. 21 Cincinnati; No. 23 Coastal Carolina.Mississippi 83; Troy 58; NC State 58; Cincinnati 49; Boise State 37; Purdue 36; Pittsburgh 36; Coastal Carolina 26; Air Force 19; South Alabama 15; Illinois 10; Minnesota 7; Duke 7; Iowa 6; James Madison 2; Fresno State 2; Wake Forest 1.

