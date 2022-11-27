ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Tigers drop out of top 10 in latest Coaches Poll

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Y1yH_0jP7JmFs00

The new USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll was released Sunday following Week 13, the final week of the regular season.

Clemson (10-2, 8-0 ACC) fell to No. 11 in the latest coaches poll following its 31-30 loss to South Carolina on Saturday at Death Valley.

The Tigers were previously ranked No. 8 in the coaches poll.

Saturday’s loss ended the Tigers’ 40-game home winning streak, which dated to 2016, as well as snapped their seven-game winning streak against South Carolina.

Clemson ran for 237 yards but committed three turnovers, including one with 2:09 to play, in the loss. Defensively, the Tigers had 11 tackles for loss and three sacks and only 54 yards rushing on 31 carries, but allowed 360 yards through the air.

With the regular season now complete, Atlantic Division champion Clemson will face Coastal Division champion North Carolina in the 2022 ACC Championship Game in Charlotte, N.C. on Saturday, Dec. 3. The game is slated for an 8 p.m. kickoff on ABC.

You can see the full coaches poll following Week 13 of the season below:

1 Georgia 12-0 1572 60 1 1/3
2 Michigan 12-0 1512 3 3 1 2/6
3 Texas Christian 12-0 1446 0 4 1 3/NR
4 Southern California 11-1 1381 0 5 1 4/15
5 Ohio State 11-1 1312 0 2 -3 2/5
6 Alabama 10-2 1262 0 7 1 1/11
7 Penn State 10-2 1153 0 10 3 7/NR
8 Tennessee 10-2 1143 0 11 3 3/NR
9 Washington 10-2 1039 0 12 3 9/NR
10 Kansas State 9-3 930 0 13 3 10/NR
11 Clemson 10-2 900 0 8 -3 4/12
12 Utah 9-3 872 0 14 2 8/19
13 Louisiana State 9-3 845 0 6 -7 6/NR
14 Florida State 9-3 739 0 16 2 14/NR
15 Oregon 9-3 681 0 9 -6 6/24
16 Oregon State 9-3 613 0 22 6 16/NR
17 UCLA 9-3 603 0 18 1 10/NR
18 Tulane 10-2 558 0 20 2 17/NR
19 Notre Dame 8-4 340 0 15 -4 5/NR
20 South Carolina 8-4 299 0 NR 8 20/NR
21 Texas 8-4 292 0 24 3 18/NR
22 North Carolina 9-3 175 0 17 -5 11/NR
23 Central Florida 9-3 141 0 NR 3 18/NR
24 Texas-San Antonio 10-2 127 0 25 1 24/NR
25 Mississippi State 8-4 88 0 NR 16 17/NR
Schools Dropped Out No. 19 Mississippi; No. 21 Cincinnati; No. 23 Coastal Carolina. Others Receiving Votes Mississippi 83; Troy 58; NC State 58; Cincinnati 49; Boise State 37; Purdue 36; Pittsburgh 36; Coastal Carolina 26; Air Force 19; South Alabama 15; Illinois 10; Minnesota 7; Duke 7; Iowa 6; James Madison 2; Fresno State 2; Wake Forest 1.

Don’t miss Cyber Week Deals at Dear Old Clemson’s online store.  Deals will run through midnight Monday.

  • Footballs signed by the Clemson 2022 class discounted by 30%.
  • Free Avengers unsigned poster with the purchase of a signed Avengers football
  • Free signed Myles Murphy 8 by 10 picture with the purchase of Myles Murphy signed card
  • Free 2022 class unsigned poster with purchase of signed Avengers poster
  • Free #Team 4 unsigned poster with purchase of any signed softball
  • Free unsigned Valerie Cagle card with purchase of any signed softball poster
  • Free unsigned Bakich to Omaha poster with purchase of any signed baseball

Do your part to help support Clemson student-athletes!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sWrYA_0jP7JmFs00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Clemson Insider

'It’s not acceptable'

Monday was certainly difficult for the Clemson football team when it reconvened and got back to work following last Saturday’s loss to South Carolina. “Yesterday was a tough day,” head coach Dabo (...)
CLEMSON, SC
The Clemson Insider

Swinney on continued struggles of Clemson's receivers

It’s been another struggle for Clemson’s receivers for much of this season. After plummeting to 103rd nationally in passing yards on a per-game basis last season, the Tigers have only been marginally (...)
CLEMSON, SC
The Clemson Insider

Tigers take a fall in ESPN's latest power rankings

ESPN released its latest college football power rankings after Week 13, the final week of the regular season. Clemson (10-2, 8-0 ACC) fell to No. 12 in the new power rankings following its 31-30 loss to South (...)
CLEMSON, SC
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy