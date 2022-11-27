ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Inter Miami nearing deal with Lionel Messi to make soccer star highest-paid player in MLS history

By Andrew Buller-Russ
 4 days ago

The MLS could be on the verge of adding some major star power. Longtime Barcelona soccer legend Lionel Messi may currently be focused on helping his native Argentina club win the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where they entered the competition with the second-best odds, behind Brazil.

Yet, as we continue to be wowed by what the soccer icon does on the field, such as scoring his eighth goal in the World Cup on Saturday, he’s also reportedly close to making more history off the field.

According to Matt Lawton of The Times , Messi and Inter Miami are nearing an agreement that would reportedly make him the highest-paid player in MLS history.

In fact, in an effort to make their potential new arrival even more comfortable while further building the roster, Inter Miami is also said to be discussing contracts with two of Messi’s former teammates as well.

Inter Miami looking to add Lionel Messi plus Luis Suarez and Cesc Fàbregas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VwYGK_0jP7Jjbh00
Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Inter Miami, who’s partially owned by David Beckham, is clearly looking to make a splash. In addition to adding Messi, they also want to sign a few players to help their new superstar thrive in his new digs.

In fact, former Barcelona teammates Luis Suarez and Cesc Fàbregas are also being considered by Inter Miami as well.

Lionel Messi stats : 474 goals, 191 assists in 19 seasons with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain

With Inter Miami finishing their season 14-6-14, scoring 48 points, and reaching the first round of the MLS Cup Playoffs in 2022, if Messi joins the club, settling for a first-round playoff exit likely won’t be an option in 2023.

Messi played last season with Paris Saint-Germain, who competes in Ligue 1, the top soccer division in France.

Comments / 0

