Orange County, FL

WESH

Man missing in Seminole County found safe, deputies say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Sheriff's Office says they have located a man who went missing. The 78-year-old had gone missing Thursday morning after leaving a residence to go on his daily walk. Deputies said after searching for the man, he was later found safe.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Woman sentenced after 4 dogs died in hot car while she ate lunch in New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — A Missouri woman whose dogs died in a hot car while she ate lunch in New Smyrna Beach pled no contest to four misdemeanor charges of animal cruelty. Tesia White appeared in court Tuesday for the plea and was sentenced to one year of probation plus 40 hours of community service. She said she left her four dogs in her vehicle last May with the windows up and the air conditioner on while traveling through, but at some point, the air conditioning shut down and the dogs were dead when she returned.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando 14-year-old accused in murder of 15-year-old: Police

ORLANDO, Fla. - After nearly a year of searching for the person who shot and killed 15-year-old Corey Jones, the Orlando Police Department (OPD) said they have arrested a teenager for second-degree murder. Tydeareon Devonte Sessler 14, was arrested for second-degree murder with a firearm after he reportedly gave a...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Sheriff: Osceola County woman dead of apparent stab wounds, family member arrested

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — An Osceola County woman is dead and one of her family members is in custody Tuesday, the sheriff said. Sheriff Marcos Lopez said the woman was found dead of apparent stab wounds inside a home near the intersection of Myrtle Oak Lane and Oak Hill Trail in Kissimmee. Lopez said another family member was injured and suffered lacerations to her hands.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Missing, endangered woman found, Sanford police say

SANFORD, Fla. – UPDATE: The Sanford Police Department said Lori Ann Garber has been found. PREVIOUS: The Sanford Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating a missing and endangered woman, according to a Twitter post by the agency on Wednesday evening. Police said that 57-year-old Lori Ann...
SANFORD, FL
fox35orlando.com

Urn found in Florida hotel parking lot has police searching for rightful owner

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A police department in Florida is attempting to find the owner of a funerary urn that was located in a hotel parking lot. The Lake Mary Police Department said the urn was discovered on June 30, 2022, at a Hilton Hotel, located at 705 Currency Circle. "LMPD has exhausted all investigative means to locate the owner & is requesting the public’s assistance," the agency tweeted five months after the discovery.
LAKE MARY, FL
positivelyosceola.com

One woman killed, one woman injured in Kissimmee domestic violence stabbing, Osceola Sheriff Lopez says

A man was arrested after one woman was found dead on the living room floor and another injured at a Kissimmee home, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Marcos Lopez said during a news briefing on Tuesday that Osceola deputies received a call about a stabbing at a Kissimmee home and found a woman with cuts on her hands and another woman dead with apparent stab wounds.
KISSIMMEE, FL
WESH

Deputies looking for missing Central Florida child who fell off boat

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Polk County are looking for a 9-year-old boy who they say fell off of a pontoon boat near Dundee over the weekend. The Polk County sheriff’s office said the boy was on Lake Annie with his father and two brothers on Saturday afternoon when he fell off and was hit by the boat’s propeller.
POLK COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Attempted murder suspect surrenders after police chase

COCOA, Fla. — A 17-year-old suspect sought in an attempted murder case surrendered to Brevard County SWAT officers after a chase early Wednesday, according to a press release from the Cocoa Police Department. What You Need To Know. A suspect is in police custody after a chase Wednesday morning.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

