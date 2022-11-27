Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grab a butterbeer and enjoy themed photo-ops at the Harry Potter pop-up bar in Lincoln ParkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Mile High Cocktail Club: Chicago's newest speakeasy is 46 floors upJennifer GeerChicago, IL
The Ongoing Case Of The Teen Found In A FreezerStill UnsolvedRosemont, IL
Illinois Consumer Group Applauds Effort to Cap Pawn Loan Interest Rates at 36%Advocate AndyIllinois State
police found a family dead in their home in buffalo grovecreteBuffalo Grove, IL
Related
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks’ Joey Blount endures, cries, after the killings of 3 of his Virginia teammates
The Seahawks’ plane had just landed home from Germany. Joey Blount and every other player, coach and staffer had just flown more than 10 hours from Seattle’s game against Tampa Bay in Munich Nov. 13. The rookie safety immediately did what all of us do upon landing from a flight. He turned on his phone.
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott Reveals Brace Plan for Knee Injury
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is fresh off his best performance of the year as he rushed for 92 yards on 16 carries and got himself a touchdown in a 28-20 win over the Giants. Thanksgiving against New York was Elliott's second game back after his knee injury against...
Tri-City Herald
Lions Confident Jared Goff Can Handle Pass Rush, Make Every Throw
One of the most heavily scrutinized players on the Detroit Lions' roster is quarterback Jared Goff. Earlier this season, the veteran signal-caller faced heavy scrutiny from fans for his inconsistency and elevated number of turnovers, especially in the face of intense pressure from opposing defenses. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson acknowledged...
Tri-City Herald
Packers at Bears: How to Watch, Stream, Listen, Bet
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Only once over the last 41 seasons have the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears both finished the season with losing records. That was 2017, when Aaron Rodgers missed half the season with a broken collarbone and the Packers went 7-9. The teams seem destined to finish below .500 this season. Heading into Sunday’s game at Soldier Field, the Packers are 4-8 and the Bears are 3-9.
Tri-City Herald
Patrick Peterson Has No ‘Beef’ With Kyler Murray Despite Criticizing Him
Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson made headlines on Wednesday when a clip of him saying, “Kyler Murray don't care about nobody but Kyler Murray,” on his podcast All Things Covered went viral. On Thursday, Peterson was asked about his comment about the Cardinals quarterback, in which he said he...
Tri-City Herald
Bengals Injury Roundup: Updates on Ja’Marr Chase, Joe Mixon and DJ Reader
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase practiced on Thursday and all signs point to him playing on Sunday against the Chiefs. Chase has missed four games due to a hip injury, but he's trending in the right direction. Joe Mixon is also doing well after missing Week 12...
Tri-City Herald
Steelers Take Step Backward on Second Injury Report of Falcons Week
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers saw negative movement on their second injury report of Week 13, with a number of players taking steps backward on their rehab. Running back Najee Harris (oblique), cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring), inside linebacker Myles Jack (knee) and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (toe) all missed practice with injuries.
Tri-City Herald
Thursday Dolphins Notebook: Injury Update, Miller Out, Jimmy G Recollection, and More
The Miami Dolphins injury report Thursday included two positive changes, but neither dealt with tackles Terron Armstead or Austin Jackson. Armstead (toe/pec) and Jackson (ankle) again missed practice after sustaining injuries during the 30-15 victory against the Houston Texans at Hard Rock Stadium, and running back Myles Gaskin also again sat out practice with shoulder/ankle injuries.
Tri-City Herald
Devin White and Lavonte David Hold Bucs’ Defensive Team Dinner
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defense has kept them in a number of games this season. The Bucs' record doesn't allow you to see how well they have played even while dealing with injuries throughout the season. The offense has been putrid, but the defense has been the opposite of that.
Tri-City Herald
Dolphins Defense Trending in Right Direction
The Miami Dolphins offense gets a lot of credit for the team’s 8-3 record this season, but the defense quietly has found its stride in recent weeks. That could loom large as we head into the final six weeks of the regular season. The Dolphins allowed 15 points Sunday...
Tri-City Herald
Revisiting the Los Angeles Chargers Defense
Considering his background as a defensive coach, Los Angeles Chargers Coach Brandon Staley still has a ways to go in getting the Bolts to play up to a championship standard. They haven't had anything close to that kind consistency this season, ranking a lowly 29th in points allowed. The Chargers...
Tri-City Herald
Bills Start Slow, But Josh Allen Picks Up Pace in First Half at Patriots
The Buffalo Bills are heading into the locker room up 17-7 against the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football at Foxborough's Gillette Stadium. The Bills hold a lead now, but the team stumbled out of the gates. After scoring just a field goal on its opening drive, Buffalo allowed...
Tri-City Herald
Texans’ Nick Caserio & Lovie Smith: Less Patronizing, More Evaluating
The Houston Texans players are confused. The Houston Texans management is condescending. And when the GM opts to dress up like "Jolly Ol' St. Nick'' Caserio by trying to fool Texans fans into thinking that moaning about 1-9-1 means they don't understand the true meaning of the holidays?. Confusing. Condescending....
Tri-City Herald
Jamaal Williams Gifts Teammates, Coaches With Custom Robes
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams had a special gift for his teammates as the calendar turned to December. On Thursday, he presented each member of the offense, players and coaches, with custom made robes. Each received a robe with their last name and number emblazoned on the back that were adorned with a cartoon image of him flexing.
Tri-City Herald
‘The Poster Child’: How Dorance Armstrong Is Proving The Cowboys Right
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Dorance Armstrong is enjoying a career season. Part of the much-vaunted Cowboys defense that leads the NFL in sacks with 45, Armstrong has taken giant, consistent strides, and it hasn't gone unnoticed. In fact, maybe he deserves notice as "the prototype'' - or, "the poster child,''...
Tri-City Herald
Virginia Quarterback Brennan Armstrong in Transfer Portal, per Report
View the original article to see embedded media. University of Virginia starting quarterback Brennan Armstrong has entered the transfer portal, per a report from Max Olson of The Athletic. Armstrong took over as Virginia’s starting quarterback as a redshirt sophomore in 2020 for Bryce Perkins, who set numerous school records...
Tri-City Herald
Mike Leach Makes Strong Case For Emmanuel Forbes as Quinshon Judkins Wins Conerly Trophy
It's been quite the week for Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes as there was plenty of a stir after he wasn't included in the list of finalists for the Jim Thorpe Award despite posting several records and better statistics than those who did make the cut. In the same week,...
Tri-City Herald
Carter Shaw, Son of David Shaw, Commits to UCLA Football as Walk-On
The college football coaching carousel is well under way, and it is starting to have some ripple effects on recruiting in the Pac-12. Class of 2023 wide receiver Carter Shaw committed to UCLA football as a preferred walk-on Wednesday, the prospect announced on Instagram. The wideout is the son of former Stanford head coach David Shaw, who resigned Sunday after 12 seasons and two Rose Bowl wins with the Cardinal.
Tri-City Herald
Former Michigan QB Cade McNamara Commits to Iowa, per Report
Former Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara has reportedly committed to Iowa to begin the next chapter of his college football career, according to the ESPN’s Pete Thamel. The news comes after McNamara entered the transfer portal on Monday, according to Sports Illustrated’s Richard Johnson. McNamara was Michigan’s starting quarterback during the 2021 season when the Wolverines went 12–2.
Tri-City Herald
‘Go Eat’: James Houston Will Be More Involved in Lions’ Defense
James Houston caught the attention of Detroit's coaching staff and front office with his performance against the Buffalo Bills. The team was looking to get the young defensive lineman into the lineup sooner, but various injuries and different matchups prevented him from debuting sooner. Given only five defensive snaps against...
