GREEN BAY, Wis. – Only once over the last 41 seasons have the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears both finished the season with losing records. That was 2017, when Aaron Rodgers missed half the season with a broken collarbone and the Packers went 7-9. The teams seem destined to finish below .500 this season. Heading into Sunday’s game at Soldier Field, the Packers are 4-8 and the Bears are 3-9.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO