Wisconsin State

John Holiday
4d ago

when is he going to investigate the corruption of waupca county sheriff's office and the district attorney Isherwood, this has been going on for years, holding people in jail until after a year in jail they are taking plea deals to get out of jail, Isherwood is the first rat to abandon ship

The Center Square

Legislative audit finds significant waste in two Wisconsin coronavirus grant programs

(The Center Square) – No one really knows just how much of Wisconsin’s nearly $600 million in small business coronavirus grant money was wasted or given to scammers. The Legislative Audit Bureau on Tuesday released a limited review of the “We’re All In” and “Wisconsin Tomorrow” programs, and confirmed that the state handed out money to ineligible businesses. “LAB reviewed 172 program grants totaling $4.1 million and found that DOR...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Prosecutors move to dismiss Wisconsin abortion ban challenge

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A group of prosecutors is asking a judge to toss out a lawsuit challenging Wisconsin's 173-year-old ban on abortions. Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul filed the lawsuit in Dane County in June after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade. The reversal reactivated Wisconsin's...
WISCONSIN STATE
fox9.com

Wisconsin man indicted for alleged $35 million bank fraud scheme

(FOX 9) - A grand jury federally indicted a Wisconsin man for allegedly orchestrating a $35 million bank fraud scheme involving real estate investors. Prosecutors charged Matthew Thomas Onofrio, 31, of Eau Claire, with three counts of bank fraud for allegedly defrauding multiple federally-insured banks starting sometime in 2020 until August 2022.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
nbc15.com

Deadline for unclaimed property holders to avoid penalties approaches

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Revenue is reminding businesses that the deadline is approaching to initiate voluntary disclosure agreements and avoid penalties. The DOR said many businesses are unaware of the legal requirements to turn over property. Businesses are required to send in uncashed payroll checks, unclaimed...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

In a Wisconsin town, voters fear for America under attack

In a picturesque corner of western Wisconsin, a growing right-wing conservative movement has rocketed to prominence. They see America as a dark place, dangerous, where democracy is under attack by a tyrannical government. They say few officials can be trusted, and believe neighbors might someday have to band together to protect one another. They have felt the contempt of people who see them as fanatics. But they insist they are just normal people who aren’t so different from the rest of America. And their views haven’t been swayed - not at all - by midterm elections that failed to see the sweeping Republican victories that many had predicted.
WISCONSIN STATE
Power 96

4 Items Experiencing Shortages Right Now in Minnesota, IL, and WI

Another Shortage Is Happening Now on Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin Store Shelves. "Jessica, you won't believe this! This is Walgreens. Today." When I walked in to work this morning, my boss showed me the photo above of Walgreens in Rochester, Minnesota. He was looking for some medicine and this is what he found when he walked into the store on South Broadway.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Center Square

Tim Michels: Republicans can win Wisconsin, but must do better

(The Center Square) – Tim Michels isn’t blaming anyone for his loss to Tony Evers earlier this month. Instead, Michels said it just happened. “I knew we were in trouble right after the polls closed on Election Night,” Michels explained to News Talk 1130 WISN’s Jay Weber Tuesday. “The numbers just weren’t there on the East Coast. And that certainly showed up here in Wisconsin. It showed-up in Arizona. It...
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Wisconsin Elections Commission deadlocks on major voter data request

The Wisconsin Elections Commission is waiting to fulfill a request for data on millions of registered voter in Wisconsin until it knows whether the Republican chair of the State Assembly's elections committee who requested it will still hold her position. The data was requested in June by Rep. Janel Brandtjen,...
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Republicans push for 'universal school choice' ahead of next budget debate

In the days since the November election, Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has indicated he wants to see "universal school choice" become law in Wisconsin. But what that means — and how it might happen — remains unclear less than a year after Democratic Gov. Tony Evers vetoed a bill that would have dramatically expanded school choice, and less than a month after Evers won reelection.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Why are snowplows in Wisconsin adding green lights to its vehicles?

(WFRV) – December is upon us, which means snow is also inevitable in northeast Wisconsin, and when it does fall, you may notice green lights on snowplow trucks. This is due to a new law that took effect in April allowing county and municipal snowplows to use fluorescent green warning lights in addition to red or amber lights.
WISCONSIN STATE

