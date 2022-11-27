Read full article on original website
John Holiday
4d ago
when is he going to investigate the corruption of waupca county sheriff's office and the district attorney Isherwood, this has been going on for years, holding people in jail until after a year in jail they are taking plea deals to get out of jail, Isherwood is the first rat to abandon ship
Reply(3)
2
Related
Legislative audit finds significant waste in two Wisconsin coronavirus grant programs
(The Center Square) – No one really knows just how much of Wisconsin’s nearly $600 million in small business coronavirus grant money was wasted or given to scammers. The Legislative Audit Bureau on Tuesday released a limited review of the “We’re All In” and “Wisconsin Tomorrow” programs, and confirmed that the state handed out money to ineligible businesses. “LAB reviewed 172 program grants totaling $4.1 million and found that DOR...
CBS 58
Prosecutors move to dismiss Wisconsin abortion ban challenge
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A group of prosecutors is asking a judge to toss out a lawsuit challenging Wisconsin's 173-year-old ban on abortions. Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul filed the lawsuit in Dane County in June after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade. The reversal reactivated Wisconsin's...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin schools receive $2 million for critical incident mapping data, Green Bay School District gets state’s largest fund
(WFRV) – A grant program has awarded 96 schools and school districts throughout Wisconsin with $2 million in funds for critical incident mapping that will provide a clear layout of a school for law enforcement when a quick response is necessary. The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Office of...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Dramatic and unanticipated drop in product demand’: Wisconsin mortgage firm to close, laying off 62 workers
PEWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A mortgage firm in southeast Wisconsin has sent a letter to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) on their intentions to close, laying off 62 workers. Inlanta Mortgage, based in Pewaukee at W239N3490 Pewaukee Road, says that due to the dramatic and unanticipated drop...
wpr.org
Debt owed by Wisconsin's local governments reaches highest level on record
Local governments across Wisconsin are dealing with increasing debt burdens, according to a new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum. The report found that total debt owed by the state's cities, counties, villages and towns rose by 5.4 percent to $11.04 billion in 2020 — the highest amount on record.
We Energies price hike: PSC sets 2023 rates on Thursday
The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin is meeting Thursday to officially set the new prices for We Energies bills in our state.
fox9.com
Wisconsin man indicted for alleged $35 million bank fraud scheme
(FOX 9) - A grand jury federally indicted a Wisconsin man for allegedly orchestrating a $35 million bank fraud scheme involving real estate investors. Prosecutors charged Matthew Thomas Onofrio, 31, of Eau Claire, with three counts of bank fraud for allegedly defrauding multiple federally-insured banks starting sometime in 2020 until August 2022.
nbc15.com
Deadline for unclaimed property holders to avoid penalties approaches
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Revenue is reminding businesses that the deadline is approaching to initiate voluntary disclosure agreements and avoid penalties. The DOR said many businesses are unaware of the legal requirements to turn over property. Businesses are required to send in uncashed payroll checks, unclaimed...
Why Are So Many Kangaroos Spotted On The Loose In Wisconsin?
It has been a very strange few years and there is no denying that! It has even been weird when it comes to strange animal stories making headlines. I recently came across a few from the last couple of years that made me scratch my head and they all had to do with kangaroos.
In a Wisconsin town, voters fear for America under attack
In a picturesque corner of western Wisconsin, a growing right-wing conservative movement has rocketed to prominence. They see America as a dark place, dangerous, where democracy is under attack by a tyrannical government. They say few officials can be trusted, and believe neighbors might someday have to band together to protect one another. They have felt the contempt of people who see them as fanatics. But they insist they are just normal people who aren’t so different from the rest of America. And their views haven’t been swayed - not at all - by midterm elections that failed to see the sweeping Republican victories that many had predicted.
An Easy To Spot Difference Between Driving In Minnesota Versus Wisconsin
Sometimes you come across something that just makes you scratch your head and wonder. One of those things, for me at least, is why does Wisconsin use wood for a majority of its signposts while in Minnesota we use metal poles? Apparently, there is an answer to this question, and it comes from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
4 Items Experiencing Shortages Right Now in Minnesota, IL, and WI
Another Shortage Is Happening Now on Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin Store Shelves. "Jessica, you won't believe this! This is Walgreens. Today." When I walked in to work this morning, my boss showed me the photo above of Walgreens in Rochester, Minnesota. He was looking for some medicine and this is what he found when he walked into the store on South Broadway.
Tim Michels: Republicans can win Wisconsin, but must do better
(The Center Square) – Tim Michels isn’t blaming anyone for his loss to Tony Evers earlier this month. Instead, Michels said it just happened. “I knew we were in trouble right after the polls closed on Election Night,” Michels explained to News Talk 1130 WISN’s Jay Weber Tuesday. “The numbers just weren’t there on the East Coast. And that certainly showed up here in Wisconsin. It showed-up in Arizona. It...
wpr.org
Wisconsin Elections Commission deadlocks on major voter data request
The Wisconsin Elections Commission is waiting to fulfill a request for data on millions of registered voter in Wisconsin until it knows whether the Republican chair of the State Assembly's elections committee who requested it will still hold her position. The data was requested in June by Rep. Janel Brandtjen,...
2022 gun deer hunt harvest totals and license sales now available.
MADISON, Wis. – The 2022 gun deer hunt in Wisconsin kicked off the holiday season with plenty of opportunities to enjoy the great outdoors, put delicious, wild-harvested protein on the table and make memories with family and friends. Preliminary license sales, harvest registration and hunting incident numbers are now available.
wpr.org
Republicans push for 'universal school choice' ahead of next budget debate
In the days since the November election, Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has indicated he wants to see "universal school choice" become law in Wisconsin. But what that means — and how it might happen — remains unclear less than a year after Democratic Gov. Tony Evers vetoed a bill that would have dramatically expanded school choice, and less than a month after Evers won reelection.
Inside look: Wisconsin State Patrol catches drivers speeding from the air
If you are speeding on Wisconsin freeways, it isn’t just the troopers on the ground who might be tracking your speed. They are also in the air.
wearegreenbay.com
Police find Menards fraud suspect hiding in Ashwaubenon drainage pipe, accused of incidents across Wisconsin
(WFRV) – A man from Texas was taken into custody after allegedly using worthless checks at stores across Wisconsin and driving on the train tracks to flee from police in West De Pere. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 41-year-old Nathaniel Rogers is facing seven charges...
wearegreenbay.com
Why are snowplows in Wisconsin adding green lights to its vehicles?
(WFRV) – December is upon us, which means snow is also inevitable in northeast Wisconsin, and when it does fall, you may notice green lights on snowplow trucks. This is due to a new law that took effect in April allowing county and municipal snowplows to use fluorescent green warning lights in addition to red or amber lights.
Huge manure spill shuts down Wisconsin highway
After a truck somehow dumped a massive load of manure along a county highway, a cleanup crew spent hours removing the poop one shovel-full at a time.
Comments / 7