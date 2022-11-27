Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Sugar Plum: 135 Small Businesses Under One Roof for Holiday ShoppingRandy MontgomeryBuena Park, CA
Denver-area firm sells carbon credits to offset Pac-12 title game emissionsMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
25 Things you have to do in December in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
mynewsla.com
LASD: Pedestrian Hit and Killed by Vehicle in Apparent `Intentional Act’
A man was hit by a vehicle and killed Thursday at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut in an apparent “intentional act,” authorities said. The man died at the scene of his injury, which was reported about 7:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Grand Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Sheriff’s Deputy Charged with On-Duty Assault in Compton
A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy has been charged with unlawfully using a Taser stun gun on someone who had been detained for shoplifting in Compton two years ago, the District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. Hiraudi Lopez-Romero, 29, was charged with one felony count of assault under color...
mynewsla.com
Man Shot And Killed In Pomona, Shooter Remains At Large
A man was shot and killed in an alley in Pomona and the shooter is still at large. The shooting took place about 1 a.m. Monday near 600 Karesh Ave., according to Pomona police. The man died at the scene. His name will be withheld pending notification of next of...
mynewsla.com
Mother Suspected of Abducting 19-Month-Old Daughter Arrested; Girl Safe
A woman has been arrested for allegedly abducting her 19-month-old daughter in West Hills, and the girl was returned to the custody of her father, police said Thursday. Diana Robles, 31, allegedly abducted Kyra Mangayayam about 1:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 20200 block of Keswick Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Man Found Dead in Walnut Area of LA County; Investigation Underway
A man was found dead Thursday in the Walnut area of Los Angeles County, and an investigation was underway. Deputies were sent to the 1100 block of North Grand Avenue about 7:30 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Information was not immediately available on the man’s...
mynewsla.com
Bass Stepdaughter Hurt in Hit-and-Run While Driving
One of Karen Bass’ stepdaughters suffered minor injuries Thursday when the vehicle she was driving was struck by a hit-and-run driver, the Los Angeles mayor-elect said in a statement. “While driving today, one of my daughters was the victim of a hit-and-run,” according to Bass’ statement. “Thankfully,...
mynewsla.com
Collision in Santa Ana Leaves One Dead
One person was killed Wednesday evening when the sport utility vehicle they were driving struck a tree next to a freeway in Santa Ana. Officers from the California Highway Patrol’s Santa Ana Office were called at 9:31 p.m. to where the southbound Orange (57) Freeway meets the westbound Riverside (91) Freeway where they found a Chevrolet Blazer had struck a tree after leaving the freeway at a high speed, a CHP spokesman told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Man Pleads to Manslaughter for Pomona Police Officer’s Shooting Death
A man who killed a Pomona police SWAT officer who was helping to serve a search warrant at a San Gabriel house where the defendant and his family lived more than eight years ago pleaded no contest Wednesday to voluntary manslaughter. David Martinez, 44, was previously acquitted in two separate...
mynewsla.com
Authorities Seek Public’s Help to Find Killer of Homeless Veteran at LACC
Sheriff’s officials will ask the public Wednesday for information leading to the arrest of the suspect who fatally stabbed a homeless veteran inside a Los Angeles City College parking garage. Detectives will also use the news conference at the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau headquarters in Monterey Park to seek information...
mynewsla.com
One Year Ago Today (December 1, 2021)…Woman Charged with Falsely Accusing Family of Abuse Pleads Not Guilty
One Year Ago Today (December 1, 2021)…A Desert Hot Springs woman who accused a mixed-race family of neglecting and sexually assaulting a young Black female family member pleaded not guilty to charges of providing false information to police. Angelica Marie Mendez, 23, is facing one misdemeanor count each of...
mynewsla.com
Man With Dementia Last Seen in La Mirada Reported Missing
An 82 year-old man who has been diagnosed with dementia was reported missing Wednesday after last being seen in La Mirada. Aristos Rigas was last seen at approximately 4:20 p.m. in the 12700 block of Corley Drive, near Imperial Highway, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Rigas is white,...
mynewsla.com
Shooting in Los Angeles Leaves One Dead
A person was shot to death in the Central Alameda area south of downtown Los Angeles Wednesday, authorities said. The shooting happened around noon Wednesday in the 5800 block of Compton Avenue, near East Slauson Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. No additional information was immediately...
mynewsla.com
Man Charged in Suspected Fatal Road-Rage Shooting
A 41-year-old man was charged Tuesday with fatally shooting one man and wounding four other victims in a suspected road-rage incident on Thanksgiving in Costa Mesa. Lee Quevon Walker was charged with one count of murder and five counts of attempted murder. He also faces sentencing enhancements for discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury and the personal use of a firearm.
mynewsla.com
Man, 77, Reported Missing from West LA Found
A 77-year-old man reported missing from West Los Angeles has been found, authorities said Thursday. Charles Hess was last seen about 4:30 a.m. Saturday at Nimitz and Bonsall avenues near the Veterans Administration building, and authorities sought the public’s help to find him. On Thursday morning, the California Highway...
mynewsla.com
Body of Woman Found in Malibu Area; Investigation Underway
A woman’s body was found Thursday at the side of a roadway in the Malibu area, and an investigation was underway. The body was discovered about 7:40 a.m. near the 33000 block of Mulholland Highway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Information was not immediately available...
mynewsla.com
15-Year-Old Boy Reported Missing
A 15-year-old boy diagnosed with a mild form of autism last seen Tuesday in the unincorporated Westmont area near Inglewood was reported missing. Jacarl Strong was last seen around 4 p.m. in the 2100 block of West 107th Street, two blocks east of Van Ness Avenue and the Inglewood city limit, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
mynewsla.com
Six-Vehicle Wreck in Jurupa Valley Sends Three to Hospital
Three people were injured Wednesday in a six-vehicle wreck at a Jurupa Valley intersection. The crash happened at about 2:40 p.m. at Mission Boulevard and Country Village Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The agency said multiple engine crews were sent to the location and found a total...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Struck, Killed on Golden State Freeway
A pedestrian was killed Thursday after being struck by a tractor trailer in an apparent hit-and-run crash near Lincoln Heights. California Highway Patrol officers responded at 3:37 a.m. to the Mission Road on ramp of the southbound Golden State (5) Freeway where they found the victim, a CHP spokesman told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Hemet Man Who Stole Pickup and Was Found by Bloodhound Sentenced
A 35-year-old man who stole a pickup truck in Hemet while allegedly in possession of methamphetamine and hid from police officers until a bloodhound tracked him down pleaded guilty Tuesday to receiving a stolen vehicle and was immediately sentenced to 24 months probation. Felix Alexis Nieves of Hemet admitted the...
mynewsla.com
Man Who Repeatedly Harassed Lake Mathews Family Admits Felony Allegations
A probationer with a Kim Kardashian fixation who terrorized a Lake Mathews couple by illegally entering and vandalizing their home pleaded guilty Thursday to felony charges and was immediately sentenced to a year in jail and 24 months probation. Nicholas Scott Costanza, 26, of Lake Mathews admitted charges of stalking,...
Comments / 0