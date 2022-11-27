Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Holland and Zendaya Are the Perfect Spidey Couple! Go Inside Their Sweet Romance
The only thing better than an onscreen love is an offscreen romance! Tom Holland and Zendaya are one of Hollywood’s most high-profile couples, but they like to keep it under wraps from the public eye. Since they’re usually...
Zendaya and Tom Holland’s Relationship Timeline: ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ and Beyond
From friends to lovers. Zendaya and Tom Holland have their romance hush-hush, but fans know that the two have a long history. The actors met while working on Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016 and romance rumors quickly followed. However, there wasn't a direct confirmation of them dating until July 2021, when they were spotted kissing. At […]
Dane Cook ‘shuttled’ strangers to his house for comedy special
That’s one way to get people to hang out with you at your place. Comedian Dane Cook, 50, divulged on ‘The Tonight Show’ that he “shuttled” people to his multi-million dollar California mansion for a standup show without their knowledge of where they were being taken. “I brought a bunch of people to my home who didn’t know they were being shuttled to my house for my comedy special,” said the ‘Employee of the Month’ actor. The comic gushed about his real estate location, telling Fallon that he taped his “Above It All” special on his porch in “the beautiful Hollywood...
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
734K+
Views
ABOUT
Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com
Comments / 0