ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ZDNet

10+ Black Friday iPad deals: The iPad Pro and Mini are already on sale

The holiday shopping season has finally arrived, and with it, discounts galore. Although Black Friday isn't until the end of this month, there are already great deals to be had on your favorite tech products. While Apple rarely has discounts on its devices, you can find deals like $100 off...
Apple Insider

Apple's iPad 9th Generation falls to $269 at Amazon for Black Friday

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Amazon is making Apple's entry leveliPad 9th Generation even more affordable thanks to a $60 price drop on the 10.2-inch model. Shoppers can reap the benefit of an early Black Friday price war on...
pocketnow.com

Apple’s 2022 11-inch iPad Pro is already on sale

Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s best deals conclude with some of the best tablets on the market, as Amazon is letting you score cool savings on Apple’s latest 11-inch iPad Pro, iPad Air, and more.
CNET

Apple Releases iOS 16.1.2. What's Included in the Update

Apple released the iOS 16.1.2 update Wednesday. This update comes three weeks after the release of iOS 16.1.1 and more than a month after the release of iOS 16.1. This latest iOS includes some security updates, improved compatibility with wireless carriers and improvements to crash detection in the iPhone 14 line.
Digital Trends

You can buy an Apple Watch for $149 for Cyber Monday (seriously)

As we continue to monitor Cyber Monday deals, we’ve found a great one at Walmart on the Apple Watch SE, a smartwatch that has a lot of features without hurting you too much in the price department. In fact, while this deal is still on, you can pick one up for just $149. That’s $130 down from the typical price of $279. You won’t get another chance to buy the Apple Watch SE for this cheap because there are no more major shopping events happening this year. If you missed out on Black Friday, don’t pass on this offer, especially if you want to get the smartwatch before the holidays.
Business Insider

How to connect an iPad to your TV in two different ways

You can connect an iPad to a TV set with an AV (HDMI or VGA) cable. You'll need the appropriate adapter cable from Apple. To connect the iPad, just connect the adapter to your iPad, connect the adapter to your television with the appropriate cable, and switch the TV to the correct input.
ZDNet

Setting up a new Android smartphone? Do these five things first

I'm setting up yet another Android smartphone for testing. Two, actually. One is the amazing Ulefone Power Armor 18T, which comes complete with a built-in Flir thermal camera, and the other is… well, I can't talk about the other one just yet. As the year draws to a close,...
pocketnow.com

The Apple AirPods 2nd Gen are $80 off this Cyber Monday

Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Although Black Friday 2022 has come and gone, most deals are still available, thanks to Cyber Monday. We here at Pocketnow have already gathered some of the best deals on smartphones, earbuds, laptops, TVs, and more until now. Occasionally, however, we feature deals you simply can't ignore.
ZDNet

The 11-inch iPad Pro 256GB is now $180 off on Best Buy for Cyber Monday!

With Cyber Monday quickly coming to an end, you can still snag this great deal on an 11-inch iPad Pro 256GB tablet at Best Buy! The deal is an even bigger discount than the one on Black Friday. It's a rare markdown for Apple, so you don't want to miss savings of $180 on a top-of-the-line tablet.
TechRadar

Cyber Monday Samsung deals 2022: last chance TV, soundbar and phone sales

Samsung has been a breakout Cyber Monday deals star, with price drops on top-notch TVs, soundbars and home audio equipment, and even great phone deals. If you're looking for a deal on the best TV Samsung makes, or the cheapest tablet, or anything in between, there are still Cyber Monday Samsung deals to be found.
ZDNet

Don't waste your money on these Apple products: December 2022 edition

It's been a busy year for Apple, with the company updating pretty much everything, from the iPhone, the AirPods Pro, the Apple Watch, and the iPad and iPad Pro. So much new stuff to get excited over, all ready to empty your wallet over the holiday period. That said, there...
ZDNet

The 11 best Cyber Monday deals still available on the iPad Pro and iPad Mini

The holiday shopping season has finally arrived, and with it, discounts galore. During this time, you can find sales on all things tech, including from big-name brands like Microsoft, Samsung, and Apple. The best Black Friday and Cyber Monday tech deals still available. If you missed out on this year's...

Comments / 0

Community Policy