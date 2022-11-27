A Stanley man was arrested Wednesday on warrants across two counties involving charges related to a vehicle break-ins and thefts. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, officers went to a location in the 5400 block of N.C. 150 East in Denver around 1:30 p.m. searching for Devin Darshun Mitchell, 26, of Stanley. When officers arrived at the residence, Mitchell reportedly climbed from a second-story window in attempt to flee. When he saw the officers he returned inside of the residence. At that time deputies and detectives entered and took Mitchell into custody.

LINCOLN COUNTY, NC ・ 5 HOURS AGO