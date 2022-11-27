Read full article on original website
lakenormanpublications.com
East Lincoln faces South Point team with loads of tradition, option offense
East Lincoln will put its unbeaten record on the line Friday night when the Mustangs host South Point. East is coming off a blowout win over Kings Mountain, winning 46-20 agains the top seed in the West. The Mustangs’ mighty defense actually allowod the most points all season against h Mountaineers, though most of the scoring was well after the outcome was decided.
lakenormanpublications.com
ALL-LAKE GIRLS GOLF: Caroline Johnson ends Pride career with state title, lessons learned
Caroline Johnson came back from four strokes down to win the 1A/2A state championship shooting 4-over at the Foxfire Red Course in October. The week before, the Pine Lake Prep senior used her Titlelist clubs to also claim first-place honors in the Western Regional with a 5-over 77. She averaged an 18-hole 76.9 during the year, guiding the Pride to a Catawba Shores conference title and a runner-up team finish at states.
lakenormanpublications.com
These basketball teams took care of business during the Thanksgiving holiday
HUNTERSVILLE – The boys and girls basketball teams from North Meck won their respective brackets in the Leroy Holden Classic held at the school over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The Lady Vikings used a strong second-half defensive effort to defeat Porter Ridge 51-42. In the previous game, North defeated...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Clemson and North Carolina will play for ACC championship in football on Saturday night in Charlotte
The ACC championship will be decided on Saturday night at 8 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte when North Carolina takes on Clemson. Both head coaches, Mack Brown of the Tar Heels and Dabo Swinney of the Tigers, were available to journalists earlier this week. The Tar Heels...
lakenormanpublications.com
Lincoln County board denies rezonings for Denver developments
LINCOLNTON – Citing limited access to the development, the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners denied a request for up to 55 homes on roughly 30 acres near the intersection of North Little Egypt and Optimist Club roads, but a last-minute site plan alteration may have saved a larger proposal on adjacent land from meeting the same fate.
qcnews.com
Two trucks, SUV wreck in Gaston County, road shut down
MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Mount Holly police are reporting an accident that has shut down N.C. 16 in northeastern Gaston County. According to the police, two tractor-trailers and an SUV wrecked at Lucia Riverbend Highway and Mountain Island Highway. Police shut down the intersection. Police say...
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman towns holding parade, other holiday happenings this weekend
If you’ve been naughty this year, there are just over four weeks left to make amends, and plenty of activities in the Lake Norman area to absorb the Christmas spirit. The 40th annual North Mecklenburg Holiday Parade begins in Davidson on Saturday, Dec 3, at 1 p.m., moving south on N.C. 115 to Old Canal Street at the entrance to Antiquity in Cornelius.
WBTV
One rescued from overturned SUV in Rowan County
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A driver was rescued from an overturned car that ran off the road and down an embankment on Wednesday morning, according to firefighters. The incident happened just after 8:30 a.m. in western Rowan County on Unity Church Road. Heavy rain was falling across the area at the time.
country1037fm.com
Is This New Traffic Circle In Concord, North Carolina Unsafe?
Residents along Roberta Road in Concord say a recently-installed traffic circle may be doing more harm than good, and there are nearly 30 videos online chronicling accidents and near-crashes. The North Carolina Department of Transportation completed the new roundabout on Roberta Road at Cochran Road back in August. Since then,...
qcnews.com
Interstate 85 southbound shut down in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Interstate 85 South in Gastonia is closed following a vehicle crash just before 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday. NC Department of Transportation officials anticipate reopening the road around 6 p.m. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get...
country1037fm.com
Gallery:Huge Catfish Caught on Lake Wylie In The Carolinas
Don’t tempt me with an invitation for a fishing trip. I will say yes faster than a speeding bullet. Huge catfish caught on Lake Wylie in North Carolina and South Carolina thanks to an invitation from an old college buddy. I met Trent Thomasson while we were both trout...
fortmillsun.com
Victim of Fort Mill Shooting Lived a Half Hour Away in Rock Hill
Fort Mill police issued a statement on Tuesday reassuring residents that a shooting the night before was an isolated incident with no immediate danger to the public. The victim, 22-year-old Chandler Buckson of Rock Hill, lives a half hour away from the area where he was shot on Bozeman Drive in Fort Mill in an area owned by the housing authority. A motive was not released.
qcnews.com
Man severely burned in Lincoln County camper fire
CHERRYVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said a man burned in a camper fire on Tuesday. Deputies responded to a possible burglary of a camper parked on the property in the 1300 block of Bess Chapel Church Road in Lincoln County. When they arrived, the owner told them a man was in the trailer. The owner stated he did not want him there.
Semi driver arrested for deadly I-77 collision in Iredell County: Highway Patrol
A tractor-trailer driver has been charged following a deadly collision on I-77 in Iredell County on Monday, NC State Highway Patrol said.
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots November 30th
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Wednesday, November 30th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
lakenormanpublications.com
Stanley man arrested on warrants stemming from Lincoln County vehicle thefts
A Stanley man was arrested Wednesday on warrants across two counties involving charges related to a vehicle break-ins and thefts. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, officers went to a location in the 5400 block of N.C. 150 East in Denver around 1:30 p.m. searching for Devin Darshun Mitchell, 26, of Stanley. When officers arrived at the residence, Mitchell reportedly climbed from a second-story window in attempt to flee. When he saw the officers he returned inside of the residence. At that time deputies and detectives entered and took Mitchell into custody.
lakenormanpublications.com
North Mecklenburg obituaries – Week of Nov. 28
HUNTERSVILLE – Margie Lewis Huffstetler Faires, 89, of Huntersville died Nov. 21, 2022. She was born on Nov. 3, 1933, in Gaston County to the late Mary Bryson and George Cleveland Huffstetler. She retired from Kmart Corporation and was previously a seamstress and homemaker. In addition to her parents,...
LFM to Compete in 2023 Under Chevrolet Racing Banner
Live Fast Motorsports is joining the Chevrolet family in 2023. The Mooresville, N.C.-based team will campaign the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series. Live Fast Motorsports is an American professional stock car racing team that competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series. The team is owned by BJ McLeod, Matt Tifft and Joe Falk. Jessica McLeod, BJ McLeod’s wife, is CEO. The team currently fields the No. 78 Ford Mustang for driver/owner McLeod and other drivers.
wccbcharlotte.com
New Affordable Housing Community Breaks Ground In Concord
CONCORD, N.C. — Construction is officially underway on a new affordable housing community in Concord. Crews broke ground on the Lincoln Street Townhomes in the historic Logan Community Wednesday. The community is being built by WeBuild Concord, in collaboration with the City of Concord, Cabarrus County and other partners.
country1037fm.com
Study Reveals Which County In North Carolina Spends The Most On Adult Beverages
It is the age-old North Carolina tussle. Who does it better, Raleigh or Charlotte? A new study reveals which county in North Carolina spends the most on adult beverages. It is that time of year for bonfires, holiday parties and other various gatherings where grown folks like to get together and unwind a bit. Sometimes that includes, spirits and not the kind that visit you three times on Christmas eve like in that Dickens story.
