Aidan Hutchinson trolls Jaguars ahead of Week 13 matchup

Rookie defensive end Aidan Hutchinson was drafted by the Detroit Lions at No.2 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, but it seems like he is still bothered by not being selected with the first pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars. That has seemingly given Hutchinson some added motivation for the Lions’ upcoming game against the Jaguars Read more... The post Aidan Hutchinson trolls Jaguars ahead of Week 13 matchup appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WVNews

Jackson faces Wilson, but both offenses could use improving

At the beginning of the season, Lamar Jackson vs. Russell Wilson looked like a marquee matchup of quarterbacks. Now that this Ravens-Broncos clash is actually upon us, it could just as easily end up as a defensive duel.
Commanders, Giants prep for rare meaningful December games

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The Washington Commanders and the New York Giants have been mirroring each other for years. Neither of the NFC East bottom-feeders has had a winning season since 2016, although the Commanders — known at the time as the Washington Football Team — won the division in the 2020 pandemic season with a 7-9 record. The Giants (6-10) were second.
Chiefs look to avenge last season's playoff loss to Bengals

CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals safety Vonn Bell said the timing of this season's game against the Chiefs feels a lot like last season when the teams met in two high-profile games in the span of a month. The Bengals beat the Chiefs 34-31 in Cincinnati on Jan. 2 to...
No. 9 KU routs Seton Hall 91-65 in Big East-Big 12 Battle

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kevin McCullar Jr. returned from an injury to score 17 points with grab 10 rebounds, Jalen Wilson added 15 points and 13 boards, and ninth-ranked Kansas rolled to a 91-65 victory over Seton Hall on Thursday night in the Big East-Big 12 Battle. KJ Adams had 11 points, DaJuan Harris Jr. had 10 with seven assists and Ernest Udeh Jr. also scored 10 for the Jayhawks (8-1), who now have more than a week off before visiting bitter rival Missouri for the first time in a decade next Saturday. The Jayhawks romped past the Tigers 102-65 last year, when they resumed their series after a nine-year hiatus following Missouri’s departure for the SEC. Kansas has not faced them on the road since losing on Feb. 4, 2012. Kadary Richmond had 17 points, but also turned the ball over seven times for the Pirates (4-4), who were just 4 of 19 from the 3-point arc in losing their third straight game. Tyrese Samuel added with 16 points.
