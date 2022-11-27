LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kevin McCullar Jr. returned from an injury to score 17 points with grab 10 rebounds, Jalen Wilson added 15 points and 13 boards, and ninth-ranked Kansas rolled to a 91-65 victory over Seton Hall on Thursday night in the Big East-Big 12 Battle. KJ Adams had 11 points, DaJuan Harris Jr. had 10 with seven assists and Ernest Udeh Jr. also scored 10 for the Jayhawks (8-1), who now have more than a week off before visiting bitter rival Missouri for the first time in a decade next Saturday. The Jayhawks romped past the Tigers 102-65 last year, when they resumed their series after a nine-year hiatus following Missouri’s departure for the SEC. Kansas has not faced them on the road since losing on Feb. 4, 2012. Kadary Richmond had 17 points, but also turned the ball over seven times for the Pirates (4-4), who were just 4 of 19 from the 3-point arc in losing their third straight game. Tyrese Samuel added with 16 points.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ ・ 24 MINUTES AGO