Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Men’s Basketball: Key scored 19, Ohio State cruises past Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui InvitationalThe LanternColumbus, OH
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Plans For Costco Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
Related
Patriots Injury Report: Two Starters Ruled Out For Bills Matchup
There were no surprises on the New England Patriots’ final injury report of Week 13. Running back Damien Harris (thigh) and offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn (foot) both will not play Thursday night after not practicing this week. Harris, who’s started seven of the eight games he’s played this season,...
Ex-Cardinals Star Throws Major Shade At Kyler Murray, Again
It hasn’t been the best season for Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals, and one of his former teammates seems to be enjoying that fact. Arizona sits in third place in the NFC West as it enters its bye in Week 13. Obviously, things haven’t gone to plan in the season after the Cardinals signed Murray, head coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim to contract extensions, with Arizona sitting in 23rd place among all NFL teams in expected points added. The fall from an 11-6 record and a playoff birth in 2021 has people talking, including jilted former Cardinals players.
Bills Star Pass Rusher Von Miller Reveals Severity Of Knee Injury
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller understands things could be a lot worse, as he avoided a season-ending ACL tear when he injured his knee on Thanksgiving. The star pass rusher will miss Buffalo’s road contest against the New England Patriots on Thursday night, but Miller doesn’t expect his injury to keep him out much longer than that.
Von Miller Predicts This Team Will Sign Odell Beckham Jr.
Von Miller believes he’s on the verge of a reunion with Odell Beckham Jr. After months of rumors and updates on Beckham’s health, the star wide receiver finally will go through with his free agency tour this week. Beckham reportedly is set to meet with three teams in the playoff picture entering Week 13: the New York Giants, the Buffalo Bills and the Dallas Cowboys.
Tom Brady Back To Patriots? NFL Insider Confidently Floats Theory
Grab a coffee, clear your morning schedule and get comfortable, Patriots fans, because you’re about to start your day with speculation about Tom Brady possibly returning to New England. The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, among the NFL insiders with the deepest ties to the Patriots, published a story Wednesday morning...
Marcus Smart Razzes Blake Griffin After Surprise Alley-Oop
Long gone are the days of Blake Griffin consistently attacking the rim with force and throwing down thunderous dunks. However, the six-time NBA All-Star did show a bit of his vintage form Monday night at TD Garden. Griffin was among the Celtics reserves who rose to the occasion in Boston’s...
Bill Belichick Has Interesting Take On This Crazy Devin McCourty Stat
FOXBORO, Mass. — Devin McCourty will make his 200th start for the New England Patriots this Thursday night against the Buffalo Bills, placing him in an exclusive NFL club. The veteran safety will be the 90th player in league history to start 200 career games and just the 24th to do so for a single franchise. He already ranks third all-time on the Patriots’ games played list, trailing only Tom Brady and Matthew Slater.
Ravens’ John Harbaugh Reacts To Lamar Jackson’s Profane Tweet
The Lamar Jackson who tweeted after the Ravens’ upset loss Sunday isn’t the Lamar Jackson who John Harbaugh knows and admires. Jackson caught a bit of heat for the way he responded to a Twitter user following Baltimore’s surprising road loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. In a since-deleted tweet, the superstar quarterback used a vulgar and insensitive phrase as he responded to a critic who argued Jackson doesn’t deserve the reported contract he’s looking for.
Patriots Injury Report: Defensive Back Sidelined With New Illness
The New England Patriots were down a defensive back at their final practice of Buffalo Bills week. Veteran safety Jabrill Peppers sat out Tuesday’s practice with an illness, putting his availability for Thursday night’s game at Gillette Stadium in question. Peppers was seen with a sleeve over his nose and mouth in the locker room Monday. The 27-year-old has played in every game this season, tallying 38 tackles and one fumble recovery.
Steelers RB Najee Harris (Abdomen) Uncertain for Week 13
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris is uncertain for Week 13 against the Atlanta Falcons due to an abdominal injury. Harris suffered the injury in the first half of Monday’s 24-17 victory over the Indianapolis Colts and did not return, finishing with ten carries for 35 yards and a touchdown.
Bills Rule Out Two Starters For Thursday Night Patriots Game
The Bills will be down a pair of Pro Bowlers when they visit the New England Patriots on “Thursday Night Football.”. Buffalo on Wednesday ruled out starting left tackle Dion Dawkins (ankle) and outside linebacker Von Miller (knee) for Thursday’s AFC East matchup at Gillette Stadium. Both players...
How Ex-Jets Coach Eric Mangini Ignited Patriots’ Spygate Scandal
The New England Patriots and New York Jets have a long history with each other. The series began in 1960 when the “Boston Patriots” and “New York Titans” took the field to play one another for the very first time, but the rivalry didn’t truly start until 2007 — when the Spygate scandal was born.
Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Dispiriting Loss To Bills
FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots on Thursday night once again proved they aren’t in the same class as the Buffalo Bills, suffering an anemic 24-10 loss home loss to their AFC East rival. New England’s offense bottomed out on a night that saw cornerback Marcus Jones lead the...
NFL Twitter Dumbfounded By Josh Allen Touchdown Vs. Patriots
FOXBORO, Mass. — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen continues to defy logic, and NFL fans got a glimpse of that during “Thursday Night Football” against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. On third-and-goal with 5:34 left in the second quarter, Allen surveyed the field before he...
Ja'Marr Chase and Joe Mixon Limited at Bengals Thursday Practice
The murky status of the Cincinnati Bengals offense ahead of Sunday’s meeting with the Kansas City Chiefs did not get any clearer today. Both Ja’Marr Chase (hip) and Joe Mixon (concussion) were again limited in Thursday’s practice continuing to cast doubt on Cincinnati’s offense being at full strength when they need their biggest weapons to keep up with KC.
Colts’ Jeff Saturday Walks Back Defense Of Awful Timeout Usage
The Jeff Saturday era in Indianapolis got off to a hot start, but has slowly wilted over the course of three weeks — just like the Colts’ playoff chances. After opening up his coaching career with a win over the Las Vegas Raiders, despite immediately going against his word and swapping starting quarterbacks, Saturday has seen his Colts drop two consecutive games by a total of eight points. First, it was a loss to the NFC-leading Philadelphia Eagles. Understandable given the way each team has played over the course of the season. Then, it was a loss to the 4-7 Pittsburgh Steelers where Saturday failed to use two of his final three timeouts in a one-score game where his team was driving down the field. Less understandable.
NESN
Al Michaels (Much Like Nick Folk) Wants One Back After On-Air Mistake
FOXBORO, Mass. — Patriots fans might have penciled in Nick Folk for three automatic points when New England trotted him onto the field during “Thursday Night Football,” and it seems Amazon’s NFL broadcaster Al Michaels held the same level of confidence. Folk, however, missed for a...
Saints TE Juwan Johnson Misses Practice on Thursday
New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (ankle) did not participate in team practice on Thursday, per ESPN’s Katherine Terrell. This is a new one. Johnson may have suffered the injury in Sunday’s loss to the 49ers which would explain playing just 27 snaps and seeing two targets. If he is unable to go, expect to see some Adam Trautman and a whole lot of Taysom Hill in his spot this week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If the Saints want to get back into the NFC South race, this would be their chance in a primetime matchup against the division leaders.
Patriots-Bills Betting Preview: Trends, Props, Pick For Week 13
The margin for error is even smaller for the Patriots as they get set for a massive Thursday night showdown against the Bills. New England’s playoff hopes are still very much alive, but after a Thanksgiving night loss in Minnesota, the 6-5, last-place Pats need to get going. Having to do so against an 8-3 Buffalo team that leads the NFL in point differential, won’t be easy.
By The Numbers: Tom Brady’s Patriots Career Featured Bills Dominance
Tom Brady’s thorough dominance of the Bills during his time with the Patriots is difficult to put into words. So, stats will have to do. Running roughshod over the AFC East was a hallmark of Brady’s 20 years in New England. And no divisional opponent felt the combined wrath of Brady and Bill Belichick more so than Buffalo, which surely shed no tears when the greatest quarterback in NFL history departed Foxboro to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.
NESN
Boston, MA
28K+
Followers
49K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0