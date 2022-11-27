Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grab a butterbeer and enjoy themed photo-ops at the Harry Potter pop-up bar in Lincoln ParkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Mile High Cocktail Club: Chicago's newest speakeasy is 46 floors upJennifer GeerChicago, IL
The Ongoing Case Of The Teen Found In A FreezerStill UnsolvedRosemont, IL
Illinois Consumer Group Applauds Effort to Cap Pawn Loan Interest Rates at 36%Advocate AndyIllinois State
police found a family dead in their home in buffalo grovecreteBuffalo Grove, IL
Related
theScore
TNF player props: Who answers the call between the Bills and Patriots?
Last season, we rocked and rolled our way to the Super Bowl with music-themed Thursday Night Football player props, joyfully celebrating the start of a new NFL week. This year, we'll use an episode from "Must See TV" cornerstone "Seinfeld" each week to remind us that betting is supposed to be fun, even when an absurd series of events leads to a losing bet.
theScore
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Plans to play versus Chicago
Rodgers (ribs) said Tuesday during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" that he was encouraged by the results of the scans he underwent Monday and plans to play in Week 13 against Chicago, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports. Analysis:. The veteran quarterback suffered a rib injury during last...
theScore
Vikings' Peterson rips Kyler Murray: He only cares about himself
Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson took a shot at his former Arizona Cardinals teammate Kyler Murray. During his "All Things Covered" podcast with Bryant McFadden, Peterson said Wednesday that Murray "doesn't care" about his coach, Kliff Kingsbury, considering how the quarterback calls him out in the media. "Kyler Murray don't...
theScore
Fantasy: Week 13 Rankings - Wide Receivers (PPR)
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. theScore's Justin Boone was first overall in FantasyPros' Most Accurate Expert Competition in 2019 and finished among the top seven each of his last seven years in the contest. Follow the links below to see his rankings for Week 13.
theScore
Fantasy Podcast: 9 evolving RB situations for Week 13
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Welcome to theScore Fantasy Football Podcast, hosted by Justin Boone. In this episode, Boone discusses the backfields with the biggest fantasy questions heading into Week 13:. Pittsburgh Steelers (0:55) Baltimore Ravens (3:25) Cincinnati Bengals...
theScore
14 players who could be traded this MLB offseason
Here, theScore identifies 14 players who could be traded this offseason and ranks the likelihood of a deal happening - using a scale from 1 (unlikely) to 5 (extremely likely). Contract: 2nd-year arb eligible (FA after 2024) Trade factor (1-5): ⭐️⭐️⭐️. Burnes would obviously bring...
theScore
Kings place $15M goalie Petersen on waivers
The Los Angeles Kings placed goaltender Cal Petersen on waivers Wednesday. The struggling netminder is in the first season of a three-year, $15-million contract he signed in September 2021. He's due a $4-million signing bonus next summer and will earn $6 million in salary during the final year of the contract in 2024-25.
theScore
Celtics agree to 2-year, $20M extension with Horford
The Boston Celtics agreed to a two-year, $20-million extension with forward/center Al Horford, his agent told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Horford's new deal will keep him under contract through the 2024-25 season. Before the extension, the 36-year-old was set to become a free agent at the end of the current campaign.
theScore
Mark Cuban rejects 'Shark Tank' contestants due to Warriors logo
Mark Cuban still isn't over the Golden State Warriors eliminating his Dallas Mavericks in last season's Western Conference Finals. The Mavericks owner chose not to invest in a car air freshener company on a recent episode of "Shark Tank" because one of the contestants' samples featured the Warriors' logo. "The...
theScore
Bagwell criticizes Astros' focus on analytics: 'This game is played by humans'
Former Houston Astros first baseman and current special assistant Jeff Bagwell believes the club has grown too reliant on analytics over the past few years. "There are certain things that go on that the numbers can't explain," Bagwell said Tuesday, according to the Houston Chronicle's Chandler Rome. "This game is...
theScore
Report: Astros, Mariners, Yankees interested in Conforto
The market for free agent Michael Conforto continues to grow. The Houston Astros, New York Yankees, and Seattle Mariners are interested in the former New York Mets outfielder, MLB Network's Jon Morosi reports. Conforto missed the entire 2022 campaign with a shoulder injury but has finished his rehab and is...
theScore
NFL Power Rankings - Week 13: Eagles back to No. 1, Bucs slide
The NFL Power Rankings are selected by a panel of theScore's football editors. 1. Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) Jalen Hurts continues to be the catalyst for Philly's potent offense. The Eagles are back in flight mode after torching the Packers for 363 rushing yards in prime time. 2. Kansas City Chiefs...
theScore
Trent Dilfer named UAB head coach
UAB hired former Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer as its head coach, the school announced Wednesday. "Trent is a proven winner on and off the field at all levels and will be a tremendous leader for our program," director of athletics Mark Ingram said in a statement. He added, "Trent's...
theScore
Sullivan: Refs should've penalized Canes for 'dangerous hit' leading to OT winner
Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan said he believes the referees missed a penalty call that would've thwarted the Carolina Hurricanes' overtime winner during Tuesday's meeting between the Metropolitan Division foes. Sullivan was upset that the officials didn't penalize Seth Jarvis for his hit on Bryan Rust. "When you saw...
theScore
'Shame on us': Cooper irked Lightning took costly penalty in 3rd vs. Bruins
The Tampa Bay Lightning may have taken only one penalty during Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins, but head coach Jon Cooper still had harsh words for his squad. "It's a tie game in the third period, and you come in here, and you want to take penalties against Boston and can't kill off one penalty? Shame on us. Anything else?" Cooper told reporters postgame, according to Bally Sports Florida.
theScore
LeBron: Why hasn't media asked me about Jerry Jones desegregation photo?
MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images / MediaNews Group / Getty. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James pointed out to reporters after Tuesday's win over the Portland Trail Blazers that he has yet to be asked about a recently resurfaced photo of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. James contrasted that...
theScore
CFB Group of 5 conference championships betting preview
It's not quite at the level of "College Football Playoff berth on the line," like it was last year for Cincinnati, but there's still plenty to play for in the Group of 5, as a conference championship is the goal for teams in college football's second tier. C-USA championship: North...
theScore
Falcons' Pitts won't return this season after undergoing knee surgery
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts was ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing knee surgery, head coach Arthur Smith announced Wednesday, according to team reporter Tori McElhaney. Pitts suffered an MCL tear in Week 11. He was placed on injured reserve Nov. 21 and was set...
theScore
CFP to begin 12-team format in 2024-25
The College Football Playoff will expand to a 12-team format during the 2024-25 season, the CFP board of managers announced Thursday. "On behalf of the management committee and the board of managers, this is thrilling," executive director Bill Hancock said in a statement. "It's been a long process, but we are pleased that more teams and more students will have the opportunity to compete for the national championship beginning in the 2024 season. A new era of college football is about to begin. I look forward to it."
theScore
Georgia Tech promotes Brent Key to permanent head coach
Georgia Tech promoted interim head coach Brent Key to permanent head coach, the school announced Tuesday. "There was strong interest from across the country to be the next head coach at Georgia Tech, and we conducted an exhaustive national search," athletic director J Batt said in a statement. "At the beginning and end of the search, it was clear that the best choice for Georgia Tech is Brent Key."
Comments / 0