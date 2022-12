GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A back-up in the NFL is only one play away from a starter. That’s something even Aaron Rodgers knows a thing or two about. “That’s the most important thing is the confidence. Once you go out and do it changes your mindset because you have something to draw back on. Much like for me back against Dallas in ‘07. I always drew back on that experience,” said Aaron Rodgers.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 5 HOURS AGO