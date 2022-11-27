Read full article on original website
PS3 and Xbox 360 Classic Being Made Free
A classic from the PS3 and Xbox 360 era will soon be free. A ton of great series got their start during this generation, which many believe is one of the best console generations to date. One fairly notable series that got its start during this time was Saints Row, which was originally exclusive to Xbox 360 but eventually went multi-platform. The golden era for the crime series was undeniably the first two games, but the third and fourth games have their fans. While the recent 2022 reboot may have spoiled the series for many, the fact is it was a staple of the PS3 and Xbox 360 generation. And one of these games is being made free.
PlayStation Store Brings Back Big Feature After Previously Removing It
Sony has added a popular feature back to the PlayStation Store after previously removing it. Why it was removed and why it's coming back now specifically, we don't know. None of this information has been provided. What we do know is that the feature is back and is presumably here to stay.
Free Xbox Games with Gold for December 2022 Revealed
Xbox revealed the free Xbox Live Games with Gold for December 2022 this week with two different games set to be given away to subscribers next month. Those free games are Colt Canyon and Bladed Fury with the first of those set to be available starting on December 1st while the second won't be claimable until December 16th. Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will recall that Xbox 360 games aren't given out through these monthly offerings any longer, so if you're wondering why there are only two games here, that's why.
Far Cry 6 Update Finally Adds Highly-Requested Feature
Ubisoft has finally announced that it will be adding a feature to Far Cry 6 that fans have been requesting since the game launched last year. Over the course of 2022, Ubisoft has continued to routinely add new updates and DLC to Far Cry 6 to expand the game's life cycle. And while this trend will be ongoing in a major way next week with the arrival of the new Lost Between Worlds expansion, a free patch for the title has now added this highly-desired feature in question.
Free PlayStation Plus Games for December 2022 Leaked
PlayStation's free PS Plus games for December 2022 have leaked right on schedule as they do every month with several PS4 and PS5 games now all but confirmed for next month. And while the selection consists of the usual array of three different free games, PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers are technically getting more than just three games, assuming the leak plays out as expected. That's because the games planned for December 2022 are supposedly Biomutant, Divine Knockout, and Mass Effect Legendary Edition, a game which includes the full Mass Effect trilogy including tons of DLCs.
The Witcher Remake Release Window Detailed by CD Projekt
CD Projekt has shed more light on when its newly-announced remake of the original The Witcher will be releasing. When first unveiled just a little over a month ago, CD Projekt didn't have much to say about The Witcher Remake. Outside of confirming the title's codename (Canis Majoris) and revealing that Fool's Theory would be the studio behind the project, not much else was given about this new version of the classic RPG. Fortunately, thanks to some new information that has now come about, we have a better idea of when to expect The Witcher Remake.
New Marvel's Wolverine Report Has Disappointing News for PS5 Fans
A new report about Marvel's Wolverine -- the upcoming PS5 game from Insomniac Games, the developer behind Marvel's Spider-Man and Ratchet & Clank -- has some disappointing news for Marvel fans on PS5 pertaining to when the game may release. Since its announcement on September 9, 2021 there's been radio silence about the title from Insomniac Games and Sony. And as you may know, there's still no word of a release date. Technically, this means it could release next year, but a new report has already gone ahead and rained on this parade.
Nintendo Addresses Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Performance Issues in New Update
A new update is coming to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and it will bring the Nintendo Switch game up to version 1.1.0. The update includes some bug fixes and begins Season 1 of the game's Ranked Battles, but the patch notes also specifically talk about the numerous performance issues players have encountered. In the patch notes, Nintendo includes a statement that it's taking player comments "seriously," and notes that improvements are on the way. That should come as very good news to players! Full patch notes from Nintendo's official website can be found below.
Transformers: The Rise of Beasts Shares First-Look at Optimus Primal, Cheetor, and More
Transformers: The Rise of Beasts has just released a new trailer and with it, fans of the Cybertronians are given the first look at some returning Autobots along with familiar faces that first made landfall in Generation One and Beast Wars. With plenty of Transformers appearing in the new video for the movie that arrives next year, we tried to compile all the new characters that arrive in the crossover film that will bring the Maximals in to the live-action universe.
Ryan Reynolds and Miss Minutes Setup Loki Crossover for Deadpool 3
Is Deadpool a variant? Could the whole Foxverse be introduced via the multiverse in the upcoming Deadpool 3? It seems as likely as anything else, and maybe even more so with Reynolds evoking the Loki supporting character Miss Minutes in a new social media post. An unverified Twitter account for Miss Minutes started it by tagging the official Deadpool account in a tweet that just said "Hey there, Deadpool – Love, Miss Minutes." But then Reynolds spotted it and joined in, replying with his own little hello to Miss Minutes and sending fans on social media into a sleuthing frenzy, trying to figure out if this is just a cute interaction or a major clue about the nature of the universe.
Pokemon Go Adding New Pokemon Size Variants
Pokemon Go developer Niantic has revealed that the game will be adding a new way for players to catch 'em all. Starting soon, players will be able to catch Pokemon of different sizes, as the game is adding XXS and XXL versions of Pokemon. The game will start by adding different size versions of three Pokemon: Poochyena, Mightyena, and Mawile. Niantic is teasing that "other Pokemon may have undiscovered sizes," so players can expect to see this mechanic rolled out for other Pokemon in the future.
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Is Now the Anime's Top-Grossing Film
Dragon Ball Super has done it again. Just when you think the series has peaked, it finds more ways to rake in dough. Earlier this year, that was made clear when Toei Animation walked about Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero with Gohan at the lead. And now, the latest box office numbers have confirmed the movie is the anime's top-grossing feature to date.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Leak Reveals First Season of Rewards
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet rewards for the games' competitive players have leaked already with the Series 1 rewards revealed early. This premature reveal comes just around the time that The Pokemon Company confirmed the rules and guidelines for the first series of competitive play which is where players will be able to earn these rewards. The Pokemon Company has not yet officially confirmed these rewards, so they're subject to change, but the leak gives an idea of what players will be working towards.
Xbox Live Gold Subscribers Have Had Enough of the "Trash"
The record continues. Yesterday, Microsoft revealed the "free" Xbox One games Xbox Live Gold subscribers across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X are getting next month via Games With Gold. And as noted, the record lives. It's another terrible offering. Xbox Live Gold subscribers not only have zero desire in redeeming the pair of new "free" games, but they are so defeated after years of being underwhelmed and disappointed that they are actually calling for Xbox to end with the Games With Gold program. There are a variety of follow-up demands to this such as reducing the price of the service or using the money saved to bolster Xbox Game Pass, but the point is Games With Gold has become a meme and Gold subscribers have had enough.
PS5 Update Adds Long Overdue PS4 Feature
A new update to PlayStation 5 consoles has added an overdue feature that was previously seen on PlayStation 4. Ever since the PS5 launched back in late 2020, Sony has slowly been improving the platform, especially in regard to its UI and accompanying features. And while there are still a number of new additions to the PS5 that fans have been requesting, Sony has at least now made its current-gen console more similar to its last-gen hardware.
LEGO Back to the Future DeLorean Time Machine Is On Sale
Earlier this year, LEGO launched a Creator Expert-level set based on the iconic 1981 DeLorean DMC-12 time machine featured in The Back to the Future series. LEGO is selling it for $199.99, but you can find it here on Amazon for $169.99 at the time of writing as part of their current holiday sale on LEGO sets. That matches its all-time low price. The 10300 Back to the Future Time Machine set will include 1,872 pieces and minifigures of Doc Brown and Marty McFly. Read on for all of the details.
God of War Is Now MCU Canon
It would appear God of War exists within the Marvel Cinematic Universe now. God of War is one of the biggest gaming franchises out there and is largely a result of the 2018 soft-reboot. Although it certainly had its time to shine on PS2 and PS3, many grew out of it as the franchise reflected a much more angsty and slightly immature side of the industry. They're fun games and still have a lot of value, but as time went on, the standards changed and more was demanded from games. The 2018 entry was a massive shake-up as it focused more on giving depth to Kratos and questioning is past behavior, offering a more mature take on the beloved franchise. The latest entry, God of War Ragnarok, is PlayStation's fastest selling first-party game of all-time which speaks volumes about its reach.
