Indiana high school football championships Saturday recap

By Phillip B. Wilson

INDIANAPOLIS — Bishop Chatard isn’t shy about playing a challenging schedule, but there’s no arguing that the dividends of being tested make the Trojans formidable in the tournament.

The Trojans, despite four regular-season losses including a 38-point eyesore to parochial rival Cathedral, scored 24 second-half points to pull away from Lawrenceburg for a 34-14 victory in Saturday’s IHSAA Class 3A state finals at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Chatard (11-4) has now won in 16 of 18 finals appearances, most recently in 2020 and 2019.

This was Lawrenceburg’s first finals appearance since 2016. The Tigers’ two state titles were in Class A in 1975 and 1978.

Sixth-year Chatard coach Rob Doyle takes pride in the fact his program plays bigger schools, which can mean a humbling game against Class 6A Cathedral or a 55-24 loss to Christian Brothers (Mo.). But the Trojans also played semistate qualifier Roncalli to a 17-14 nailbiter decided by a late field goal and lost 21-16 at Cincinnati Elder.

“That’s been the hallmark of our program,” Doyle said. “Great men are measured by what they do after they get knocked down. Our goal for our young men is to make them the best that they can be.”

Senior quarterback Drew VanVleet threw a 10-yard TD pass to Noah Dudik for a 16-14 lead in the third quarter. Junior running back Riley Kinnett had TD runs of 15 and 31 yards sandwiched around a field goal in the final quarter.

“Chatard is a great family place,” Doyle said. “Everybody is embraced as one. Our kids play as brothers, and that shows up every year, no matter who we have. And that carried us through this year.”

Kinnett rushed for 81 yards on 10 carries. VanVleet completed 16 of 20 passes for 133 yards and one TD with one interception.

Chatard junior defensive back Colin Guy came up with two of the Trojans’ three interceptions. Chatard also recovered a fumble.

Tigers junior running back Teagan Bennett rushed for 124 yards on 22 carries and senior Alex Witte had 108 yards on 25 carries. The Tigers outgained the Trojans 225-153 on the ground.

Lawrenceburg (13-2) had not allowed more than seven points in five tournament games and entered with a season defensive average of just six points allowed.

But Chatard’s high-powered offense averaged 40 points in five previous tourney games and 31.9 for the season.

Class A: Lutheran defeats Adams Central 30-13

Lutheran ran its winning streak to 30 games with another convincing performance in the IHSAA Class A state final as DeVaun Jones caught three TD passes in a 30-13 victory over Adams Central on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Saints sophomore wide receiver caught a 67-yard TD pass in the second quarter as the Saints (15-0) pulled away from the Flying Jets (14-1) for a 16-7 lead at halftime.

Jones added a 7-yard TD catch in the third quarter then, after Adams Central closed to 23-13 in the fourth, the wideout finished the scoring with a 23-yard TD reception. Jones finished with seven catches for 121 yards and three scores. The three TDs tied a Class A state finals record.

This finale was a rematch of last year’s title game, which Lutheran won 34-28.

Lutheran sophomore quarterback Jackson Willis completed 17 of 19 passes for 278 yards and four scores, the scoring strikes also tying a Class A state finals record. The other TD pass was 14 yards to senior Micah Mackay, who had four catches for 93 yards. Mackay won the mental attitude award.

Adams Central took a 7-3 lead in the second quarter on a Ryan Black 1-yard TD rush. And the Flying Jets had a chance to add to the lead after a bad snap provided ideal field position but a drive that advanced inside the Lutheran 10 was halted by a penalty and then a lost fumble.

Lutheran then responded with the Mackay touchdown and Jones’ first before the half.

Adams Central junior running back Keegan Bluhm rushed for 157 yards on 27 carries.

Saints senior running back Joe Davis ran for 72 yards on 18 carries.

Lutheran freshman defensive lineman Cameron McHaney led all tacklers with 12 stops. Senior defensive back Cur’Brian Shelby had 10 tackles.

Flying Jets junior defensive tackle Zac Wurm made nine tackles.

Lutheran coach Dave Pasch improved to 138-53 in 15 seasons at the Marion County school, and 203-110 overall in 26 years of coaching.

The Saints’ last loss was 46-38 to eventual 2020 state champion Covenant Christian for the sectional title.

