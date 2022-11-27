Read full article on original website
WSLS
Police: 32-year-old arrested after assault, vehicle pursuit in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department has arrested a 32-year-old in connection with an assault incident at Cardinal Carwash and a vehicle pursuit Tuesday afternoon. Around 1:40 p.m., the LPD said they responded to the car wash for a report of a fight. We’re told callers said one...
WSET
Man charged in connection with Forest woman's death extradited, appears in Virginia court
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A North Carolina man charged in the death of a Forest woman is now back in Virginia. On Thursday, Bedford County officials confirmed to ABC13 that Trenton Frye was extradited to the Amherst County Detention Center on Wednesday evening, where he remains without bond.
WSET
LFD helps rescue boom truck workers after being stranded 50 feet in the air
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Fire Department says it is "all in a day's work," after a rescue they conducted on Thursday morning. LFD said Truck 1 was called out to Jefferson Street for a high-wire rescue of two workers whose boom truck stopped working, leaving them stranded 50 feet in the air.
Charlottesville Police investigating Thanksgiving weekend theft
The Charlottesville Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating the person of interest who they say is connected to a larceny that took place in the city over the weekend.
WSET
No injuries reported after Danville firefighters battle blaze on Westover Drive
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Fire Department posted on Facebook Thursday morning alerting citizens to steer clear as crews work to put out a fire on Westover Drive. "Please avoid the area," DFD said. The fire department was alerted to a house on fire at approximately 8:30 am.
wfxrtv.com
LPD responded to single shot fired on Saturday night
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Lynchburg Police responded to a gunshot fired on Saturday night. The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) says they responded at 11:30 p.m. to the 900 block of Main Street for a report of a single shot fired. They report being able to recover a cartridge casing in the area.
WSET
Man arrested in Alleghany County; $18k in drugs, cash, steel knuckles seized from car
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — On Tuesday Alleghany County Sheriff Kevin Hall said a sergeant with his office was on a patrol when he checked on a "suspicious person" in a car on Valley Ridge Road. The driver of the car, Cody Prior, was asleep in his car with...
Electrical fire in Danville leaves home damaged
UPDATE 12/1 2:01 p.m.: The Danville Fire Department says they responded to a house fire at 2035 Westover Drive on Thursday, Dec. 1 at approximately 8:30 a.m. Firefighters say the first unit arrived and found fire at the front corner of the home. Several crews also responded including two fire marshals, a safety officer, and […]
wsvaonline.com
Name of pedestrian killed released
Virginia State Police released the name of the pedestrian who was struck and killed last week on Interstate 81 in the Staunton area. Spokesperson Corinne Geller reported that 36-year-old Bradley O’Brian Reid of Lynchburg died when he was hit by a passenger shuttle bus while walking in the northbound travel lane of I-81 at mile marker 225 during the late night hour of November, 21st.
WSLS
Crash cleared on Route 220 South in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE:. As of 7:40 p.m., the area appeared to be clear, according to VDOT. If you’re driving on 220 in Roanoke, you might want to find another route. Around 6:30 p.m., southbound traffic on 220 was at a standstill between Towers and Hunting Hills due to a wreck near the Tanglewood exit.
WSET
Man charged in Buena Vista father's murder, arson found guilty by jury
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WSET) — A jury in the case of a Rockbridge County man charged with killing his father and setting his home on fire has made their decision. On Thursday, the Commonwealth's Attorney Joshua Elrod said Jonathan Patterson was found guilty by the jury on first-degree murder and arson charges.
WSET
Sewer line tap repair in Danville, what street you need to avoid
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A street in Danville will be closed starting on Thursday for a sewer line tap repair. The City said both lanes of Craghead Street from Loyal Street to Wilson Street are closed to allow for repairs. The lane closure will remain in place until late...
wfirnews.com
$150,000 in damage after fire last night in Roanoke County
Roanoke County Fire EMS says a fire last night was deemed accidental in nature due to improperly discarded smoking materials. Officials say it was in the 6000 block of Old Manor Court. The damage is estimated at $150,000 by the Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office.
WHSV
Lynchburg man dies after being hit walking along I-81
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A man from Lynchburg died after he was hit walking along I-81 last week. Virginia State Police said the crash happened on Nov. 21 around 11 p.m. near the 225 mile marker. A transit passenger bus was heading north in the left lane when hit...
Smith Mountain Eagle
House fire occurs in Moneta
A house was engulfed in flames Wednesday, Nov. 23, in Moneta. The Moneta Volunteer Fire Department (Company 8), Saunders Volunteer Fire Department (Company 10) and Bedford Fire Department (Company 1) were alerted at 6:49 a.m. Nov. 23 to Bold Branch Road in Bedford County for a reported structure fire. Medic...
One woman dies in vehicle crash on Route 29
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department says a woman died in a single-vehicle crash on Monday, Nov. 28. Police say 25-year-old Miriam Gonzalez Pacheco of Danville died when the Nissan Xterra she was driving crashed on Route 29 near the Holland Road overpass shortly before 1:00 pm. According to a press release, Pacheco […]
WSLS
Man charged after authorities seize meth, heroin in Alleghany County
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – A man was arrested and charged Tuesday after a drug bust in Alleghany County, according to Sheriff Kevin Hall. Deputies say around 12:34 a.m., they found a suspicious person in a car in the 2800 block of Valley Ridge Rd., and identified the driver as Cody Prior.
WDBJ7.com
Danville woman killed in expressway crash
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville woman was killed in a crash Monday afternoon on the Route 29 Danville Expressway. The crash happened just before 1 p.m. November 28, south of the Holland Road overpass in the northbound lanes, according to Danville Police. Miriam Gonzalez Pacheco, 25, was the only...
WSET
No injuries reported after car runs off road, hits utility pole on S. Amherst Highway: VSP
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police said no one was hurt after a crash on South Amherst Highway. Police said they were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash at 11:31 a.m. on Tuesday. They said a Nissan Altima was traveling on the highway when it...
WSET
Traffic Alert: Christmas Classic 5K, parade return to Town of Bedford
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Christmas Classic 5K and Parade are returning to the Town of Bedford this Saturday. The 5K begins at 8:30 a.m. and the parade begins promptly at 11:00 a.m., and the Town said there will be a short break in between the two events to allow traffic to clear out.
