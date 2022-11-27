Read full article on original website
WLOX
Wheelchair-bound woman walks for first time in four years
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Jodi Oehms is finally on the right path. On Wednesday, the Sunplex Subacute Center patient walked - with assistance - for the first time in four years. The moment was caught by staff cheering her on. “I felt like a giant,” she said. “I’ve been...
wxxv25.com
UPDATE: Victim in single-car crash in Gulfport identified
A woman is dead after a single-car crash in Gulfport. The crash happened on Washington Avenue off of East Pass Road when the driver of the vehicle crashed into the side wall of First Missionary Baptist Church. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said 50-year-old Brandon Galloway of Gulfport died at...
WLOX
Woman shot in Bayside Park, sheriff says
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A young woman was shot in the Bayside Park area Wednesday afternoon, according to Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam. Sheriff Adam says around 2 p.m., deputies responded to the 6000 block of West Forrest Street in Bayside Park, where they found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound.
WLOX
Stone High student charged with bringing a gun to school
STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Stone County School Superintendent Inita Owen says it was the best possible outcome for a terrible situation. One day after a student brought a loaded gun to the Stone High School campus, Owen praised students and staff for how they handled the incident. “We teach...
WLOX
Police: Suspected coastwide shoplifting spree ends in Waveland
WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - When a yellow Camaro pulled into the parking lot at the Waveland Walmart on Hwy 90 Monday, the store’s asset protection employees were already on high alert. They had received information earlier that day about four people in a yellow Chevrolet Camaro going into other Walmart stores along the coast and shoplifting merchandise. Now, it appeared to be Hancock County’s turn.
wxxv25.com
Waveland arrest three with shoplifting, seek fourth suspect
Waveland Police have arrested three people and are looking for a fourth suspect in connection with a shoplifting case. Police Chief Michael Prendergast said three people were arrested: 45-year-old Keith Bell of Gulfport, 44-year-old Brian Johnson of Gulfport and 24-year-old Mahalia Willis of Biloxi. All three were charged with felony shoplifting and trespassing. Willis also has an outstanding warrant for felony shoplifting out of Slidell, Louisiana. No bond has been set.
‘Armed & extremely dangerous’ man arrested, charged with 2 counts of attempted murder: Mobile Co. Sheriff’s Office
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office located and arrested a man Thursday afternoon who they previously said was “armed and extremely dangerous” after being accused of shooting a man in Citronelle on Nov. 27, according to the jail log. Joshua Skipper, 37, was booked into Metro Jail at around 5:00 p.m. […]
WLOX
Chapel Hart performs in Biloxi tomorrow night
wxxv25.com
Suspect who allegedly bit victim’s nose off turns himself in to Bay St. Louis police
Bay St. Louis Police have arrested a man who allegedly bit the nose off another man he was fighting with. Police Chief Toby Schwartz said the suspect is 51-year-old Mark Curtis Wells of Biloxi. Wells turned himself in was booked into the Hancock County jail at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday on a $50,000 bond. He paid the 10 percent down and was released shortly after.
WLOX
Gulfport Schools Superintendent Glen East on kids, guns, and social media
WLOX
‘I’m really scared’: Neighbors react to shooting of 14-year-old in Biloxi home
WTOK-TV
Mississippi Power responds to storm outages
GULFPORT, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Power sent a storm team of 75 linemen, engineers and support personnel Wednesday to help restore power in Alabama. Teams from Meridian headed to Eutaw and Tuscaloosa. The Coast sent help to Mobile. Eight-five of the company’s contractors are also making the trip to Alabama.
WLOX
New indoor pickleball courts packed with players in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The turnout to play pickleball continues strong about two weeks after the debut of Gulfport’s new indoor courts at the Lyman Community Center. The city opened the facility to residents on Nov.16 with more than 50 people showing up the first day to play. The...
Police searching for man who reportedly bit off victim’s nose during argument in Mississippi casino parking lot.
A Mississippi man is wanted for reportedly biting someone’s nose off during an assault at a casino parking lot on Monday. The Biloxi Sun-Herald reports that police in Bay St. Louis are searching for Mark Curtis Wells after the victim in the assault that reportedly occurred in the parking lot of the Hollywood Casino.
WLOX
Sinkhole repair underway in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - One Gulfport neighborhood is finally seeing road work for a giant sinkhole. Repairs begin on the corner of Ford Street and Palmer Place. Neighbors informed city leaders about the issue nearly a year ago. They asked for solutions to fill the hole quickly. Ward 2 councilman...
theadvocate.com
Some call I-10 at Louisiana-Mississippi line a 'death trap.' Why is it so dangerous?
Interstate 10, a highway that spans from Florida to California, is driven by hundreds of thousands of people every day across the U.S. But on the Mississippi Coast, it’s also the site of many accidents, traffic snarls and road closures — and it’s recently gotten so much attention that one portion of the interstate in Hancock County is dubbed a “death trap” by some local commuters.
Mississippi Press
Suspect wanted in attempted murder case shoots himself in front of Moss Point police
MOSS POINT, Mississippi -- Johnny Lee Nichols of Moss Point was wanted for attempted murder in Marion County and contacted Moss Point police to meet him so he could turn himself in. When police arrived, he pulled out and gun and shot himself dead. According to Moss Point police chief...
WLOX
UPDATE: Traffic clear after ‘super wide-load transport’ on I-10 westbound between Ala. state line, Gulfport
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Traffic is clear on I-10 westbound Wednesday morning following a super wide-load transport, according to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT). The transport has exited I-10 and is now traveling up Highway 49. According to the MDOT’s traffic map, it doesn’t seem to be causing...
Authorities issue alert for woman missing in south Mississippi
The Stone County Sheriff’s Office has issued and alert for a missing woman. Gena Johnson was last seen at the Dollar General in McHenry around 5 p.m. wearing black pants with a black shirt with large flowers printed on it. Johnson is described as roughly 5′9″ tall, weighing around...
Woman hits $1.1 million jackpot at Mississippi casino slot machine
It wasn’t the sound of Christmas bells, but the sound of a $1.1 million jackpot at a Mississippi casino that made one Alabama woman’s holiday weekend especially bright. The woman won more than $1 million on Sunday when she bet on a progressive slot machine. The woman, who...
