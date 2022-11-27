Read full article on original website
Cardinals nab OL Paris Johnson in Brugler’s 1st mock draft for 2023
You know the NFL season is starting to wind down — at least for the teams on the outside looking in on the playoff picture — when the mock drafts start creeping back into the news cycle. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler graced us with his first mock of...
Arizona Cardinals’ Jalen Thompson left off ESPN’s under-25 ranking
Safety Jalen Thompson has been a constant within the Arizona Cardinals defense over the past couple seasons. Helping form a formidable one-two punch with fellow safety Budda Baker, Thompson has made a name for himself behind consistent play and a no-quit mentality. It’s been quite the NFL journey for Thompson, who went from a 2019 supplementary draft pick that arrived mid-training camp to starting as a rookie before eventually leading the team in tackles last year with 121.
Kyler Murray calls out Patrick Peterson for condemning comments made on podcast
Ever since Patrick Peterson finally got his “revenge” on the Arizona Cardinals this season — now 1-1 against his old team — the Minnesota Viking hasn’t been shy in telling it how he sees when it comes to the franchise in the desert. On Kyler...
Buffalo Bills showcase organizations during the NFL My Cause My Cleat Program
Buffalo Bills showcase several organizations during the NFL My Cause My Cleat Program Thursday night against the New England Patriots
Hard Knocks recap: Kyler Murray returns to forefront, Cardinals give back on Thanksgiving
HBO’s Hard Knocks In Season: Arizona Cardinals dropped a new episode Wednesday, and the show once again had a lot to work in ahead of Arizona’s bye this week. Kyler Murray was back in the fold after missing two games, players supported an important cause on Thanksgiving and the Cardinals went through another heartbreaking loss in the final seconds of a home game, this time against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Rose Bowl organizers clear way for College Football Playoff to expand to 12 teams
Rose Bowl game organizers cleared the way for the College Football Playoff to expand to 12 teams starting in the 2024 season, informing CFP officials Wednesday they are willing to alter agreements to accommodate a new format to decide the national champion. A person with knowledge of the discussions between...
Report: Arizona Diamondbacks have expressed interest in free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts
The Arizona Diamondbacks are one of a handful of teams interested in free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan on Wednesday. Xander Bogaerts should do very well, whether it’s in Boston for the rest of his career or with a new team — Philadelphia, Chicago, Arizona and Los Angeles all are interested.
Suns’ Devin Booker eclipses 50 points in 3 quarters during win vs. Bulls
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker had quite the encore to his 44-point Monday night against the Sacramento Kings. On Wednesday against the Chicago Bulls (9-12), Booker scored 16 points in the second quarter and 26 in the third period, finishing the game with 51 points without touching the floor in the fourth quarter. He led the way in a 132-113 Suns (15-6) victory at home.
