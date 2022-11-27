ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona Cardinals’ Jalen Thompson left off ESPN’s under-25 ranking

Safety Jalen Thompson has been a constant within the Arizona Cardinals defense over the past couple seasons. Helping form a formidable one-two punch with fellow safety Budda Baker, Thompson has made a name for himself behind consistent play and a no-quit mentality. It’s been quite the NFL journey for Thompson, who went from a 2019 supplementary draft pick that arrived mid-training camp to starting as a rookie before eventually leading the team in tackles last year with 121.
Hard Knocks recap: Kyler Murray returns to forefront, Cardinals give back on Thanksgiving

HBO’s Hard Knocks In Season: Arizona Cardinals dropped a new episode Wednesday, and the show once again had a lot to work in ahead of Arizona’s bye this week. Kyler Murray was back in the fold after missing two games, players supported an important cause on Thanksgiving and the Cardinals went through another heartbreaking loss in the final seconds of a home game, this time against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Suns’ Devin Booker eclipses 50 points in 3 quarters during win vs. Bulls

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker had quite the encore to his 44-point Monday night against the Sacramento Kings. On Wednesday against the Chicago Bulls (9-12), Booker scored 16 points in the second quarter and 26 in the third period, finishing the game with 51 points without touching the floor in the fourth quarter. He led the way in a 132-113 Suns (15-6) victory at home.
