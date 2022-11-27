ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

CBS Pittsburgh

Exclusive: Philadelphia police uncover name of "The Boy in the Box"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A murder mystery that has gripped Philadelphia for 65 years has been solved. America's unknown child, "The Boy in the Box," now has a name and criminal charges could still be filed.A child was found murdered, stuffed in a box and abandoned in Philadelphia decades ago. On Wednesday, for the first time, the Philadelphia Police Department said they have uncovered the boy's name."To have a name on that stone, that's what everybody has been wishing forever," Linda Tamburri said. "I'm just glad I'm here to actually know I'll see that little boy's name on the stone."Cemetery workers...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pair sought in use of counterfeit cash at Berks Walmart

TILDEN TWP., Pa. — Police in Berks County said they are attempting to identify two people who passed hundreds of dollars in counterfeit cash. The crime unfolded Nov. 4 at the Walmart store in Tilden Township, near Hamburg. Police said a man and a woman filled a shopping cart...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

2 people shot in Columbia, Lancaster County

COLUMBIA, Pa. — One person was killed in a double shooting Wednesday morning in Columbia, Lancaster County. It happened around 10:46 a.m. near the intersection of Bridge Street and North Second Street, according to the Columbia Borough Police Department. "Upon arrival, officers located two victims. One victim had first...
COLUMBIA, PA
WBRE

PSP search for missing Monroe County teen

BRODHEADSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in finding a 17-year-old girl missing out of Monroe County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a teen from Brodheadsville was reported missing on Tuesday around 9:00 a.m. The family told Troopers that she may be attempting to travel to New Jersey. Police described her […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Husband, two others sent to prison for woman’s death

Three men were sentenced to state prison Monday, for supplying a pressed fentanyl pill that was made to look like Percocet that killed 40-year-old Amanda Shields of Falls Township two years ago. Ryan Shields, the victim’s husband, was sentenced to four to eight years in prison; Patric Hish, 33, of...
MORRISVILLE, PA
WGAL

Surveillance cameras used to solve crime in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — Most of us are captured on camera dozens of times per day. In Lancaster, a city with a lot of cameras, you commit a crime on the street, there is a good chance a camera caught you in the act. The city's most recent murder happened...
LANCASTER, PA
Daily Voice

Decapitated Body Found In North Philly Home: Report

Police are investigating after a decapitated woman's body was recovered in a north Philadelphia home, according to a report by CBS News. Authorities were called to a home on the 300 block of Magee Avenue in the Lawndale section of the city's northeast side just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, the outlet wrote.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tawana K Watson

The Case of Linda Ann Weston Part 1

Mugshot of Linda Ann Weston and the furnace where one of the victims was foundPhoto bybuggedspace.com. Linda Ann Weston, the ringleader in kidnapping and torturing mentally disabled individuals for her own personal gain, was charged, along with her associates, with 196 criminal charges by a federal grand jury in 2013. The victims were found by the police in the basement of a home in Philadelphia, now known as the Basement of Horror. According to police reports, when they entered the basement they found a mentally ill man chained to a furnace, and three other adults hiding under filthy blankets and rags. They also discovered eight children in Weston’s upstairs apartment. According to police reports, all of the victims were held against their will in order to make money for Weston and her associates. All of the victims showed signs of abuse and neglect at the hand of Weston and her associates.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

