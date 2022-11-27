Read full article on original website
Philadelphia caretaker sentenced to decades in prison for killing toddler
Tianna Parks, a Philadelphia babysitter who admitted to killing King Hill, 2, and dumping his body in a pile of trash bags was sentenced Thursday to 12 to 30 years in prison.
Exclusive: Philadelphia police uncover name of "The Boy in the Box"
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A murder mystery that has gripped Philadelphia for 65 years has been solved. America's unknown child, "The Boy in the Box," now has a name and criminal charges could still be filed.A child was found murdered, stuffed in a box and abandoned in Philadelphia decades ago. On Wednesday, for the first time, the Philadelphia Police Department said they have uncovered the boy's name."To have a name on that stone, that's what everybody has been wishing forever," Linda Tamburri said. "I'm just glad I'm here to actually know I'll see that little boy's name on the stone."Cemetery workers...
Pair sought in use of counterfeit cash at Berks Walmart
TILDEN TWP., Pa. — Police in Berks County said they are attempting to identify two people who passed hundreds of dollars in counterfeit cash. The crime unfolded Nov. 4 at the Walmart store in Tilden Township, near Hamburg. Police said a man and a woman filled a shopping cart...
2 people shot in Columbia, Lancaster County
COLUMBIA, Pa. — One person was killed in a double shooting Wednesday morning in Columbia, Lancaster County. It happened around 10:46 a.m. near the intersection of Bridge Street and North Second Street, according to the Columbia Borough Police Department. "Upon arrival, officers located two victims. One victim had first...
Needle Was Weapon Of Choice For Philadelphia Wawa Robber — And It Worked
Philadelphia police are on the search for a man they say held up a Port Richmond Wawa using only a hypodermic needle. Authorities say the suspect walked into the convenience store at 3230 Richmond Street a little before 3 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26 and approached an employee behind the counter.
27 charged in large-scale drug trafficking organization across Pennsylvania
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — Twenty-seven people were charged with operating a large-scale drug trafficking organization across Pennsylvania, according to Berks County District Attorney John T. Adams and Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele. The defendants were charged with committing offenses involving violations of the Pa. Crimes Code and the...
'Operation: Caribbean Snowfall' Busts Massive Philly Area Drug Ring: DA
Nearly thirty people are facing criminal charges after authorities dismantled a "large-scale" drug trafficking operation spanning Berks, Bucks, Chester, and Montgomery counties, officials say. In an early-morning roundup on Thursday, Dec. 1, a total of 22 adults were taken into custody, said Berks District Attorney John T. Adams and Montgomery...
'Horrible experience': Neighbor recalls finding woman decapitated inside Philadelphia home
"I'm here thinking I'm going to go apply pressure to the wound while I called the cops to help her out," said Mary Liz, who discovered the body. "I'm not thinking that I'm going to see what I saw."
South Street jeweler convicted of selling fake Rolexes, concealing cash flow
A former South Street jeweler was convicted at trial of knowingly selling counterfeit Rolex watches and failing to report thousands of dollars in sales.
PSP search for missing Monroe County teen
BRODHEADSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in finding a 17-year-old girl missing out of Monroe County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a teen from Brodheadsville was reported missing on Tuesday around 9:00 a.m. The family told Troopers that she may be attempting to travel to New Jersey. Police described her […]
Husband, two others sent to prison for woman’s death
Three men were sentenced to state prison Monday, for supplying a pressed fentanyl pill that was made to look like Percocet that killed 40-year-old Amanda Shields of Falls Township two years ago. Ryan Shields, the victim’s husband, was sentenced to four to eight years in prison; Patric Hish, 33, of...
Teen Shot In Neck When Another Minor 'Mishandles' Gun In Central PA: Police
A 16-year-old boy is recovering after being shot in the neck in central Pennsylvania on Saturday, Nov. 26, authorities say. The teen was shot on High Street in Akron Borough around 4:16 p.m., according to West Earl Township police. The unnamed boy was stabilized by EMS on the scene before...
Surveillance cameras used to solve crime in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — Most of us are captured on camera dozens of times per day. In Lancaster, a city with a lot of cameras, you commit a crime on the street, there is a good chance a camera caught you in the act. The city's most recent murder happened...
Lancaster County man, teen accused of trying to break into East Cocalico Township business
DENVER, Pa. — Two Lancaster County teens are facing charges after police say they were caught attempting to burglarize a business in East Cocalico Township Tuesday afternoon. Josiah Ingraham, 19, of Denver, is charged with burglary, criminal trespass and criminal conspiracy, East Cocalico Township Police said Wednesday. His alleged...
Wilmington shooting leaves man in critical condition
Wilmington police say the victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The Case of Linda Ann Weston Part 1
Mugshot of Linda Ann Weston and the furnace where one of the victims was foundPhoto bybuggedspace.com. Linda Ann Weston, the ringleader in kidnapping and torturing mentally disabled individuals for her own personal gain, was charged, along with her associates, with 196 criminal charges by a federal grand jury in 2013. The victims were found by the police in the basement of a home in Philadelphia, now known as the Basement of Horror. According to police reports, when they entered the basement they found a mentally ill man chained to a furnace, and three other adults hiding under filthy blankets and rags. They also discovered eight children in Weston’s upstairs apartment. According to police reports, all of the victims were held against their will in order to make money for Weston and her associates. All of the victims showed signs of abuse and neglect at the hand of Weston and her associates.
Caught on camera: 2 suspects steal ATM from North Philadelphia gas station, police say
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department's Central Detective Division is searching for two suspects who were caught stealing from a North Philadelphia gas station on Thanksgiving. According to police, it was just after 5:00 a.m. when two men entered the Getty gas station at 2401 North Broad Street and took...
